Corus Studios Builds on Momentum with Sales to MotorTrend Group in the U.S. and Germany's SevenOne Entertainment Group

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Dedicated to bringing premium lifestyle and factual content to audiences around the world, Corus Studios secured two major international sales and the addition of a new greenlight, Sarah's Mountain Escape (8x60), starring HGTV Canada designer Sarah Richardson.

Corus Studios has sold over 600 hours of content to date this fiscal year, and is expanding its relationship with Discovery in the U.S. with sales to MotorTrend Group for Season 1 (8x60), Season 3 (12x60), and the pre-sale of Season 4 (6x60) of Rust Valley Restorers. The popular restoration series will air on MotorTrend TV and stream on the MotorTrend App, the leading subscription service dedicated entirely to the motoring world.

Overseas, German broadcaster, SevenOne Entertainment Group picks up a wide-range of Corus Studios programming from home renovation content Making It Home with Kortney and Dave - Season 1 and Farmhouse Facelift - Season 1, multiple seasons of food travelogue series Big Food Bucket List – Seasons 1-3 and docu-series Backroad Truckers.

Bolstering its worldwide offering for 2022/23 with over 24 new and returning titles, Corus Studios adds its latest lifestyle greenlight with Sarah's Mountain Escape. In the new original series, Canada's best known designer, Sarah Richardson, heads west to take on her biggest challenge yet, purchasing a dated and drab 5,000-square-foot Bavarian-inspired B&B in Whistler, BC. Audiences will step inside Sarah's life with husband Alex and daughters Robin and Fiona as they travel across the country to transform the property into an efficient and profitable, four-season luxury vacation rental. It's a massive undertaking as Sarah juggles the demands of managing a "back to the studs" renovation on the west coast while running her design business in Toronto and raising two kids. Produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Studios, the series will go to camera this summer and is slated to premiere on HGTV Canada in 2022.

The Corus Studios Original Content team driving this growing slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Lifestyle) and Rachel Nelson (Director of Scripted and Factual). Worldwide sales for Corus Studios are led by Rita Carbone Fleury and Leyla Formoso for Latin America.

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

