CORUS ENTERTAINMENT'S FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 25, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) will release its fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2024 results on Friday, October 25, 2024.

A conference call with Corus' senior management will take place at 8 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. CT/ 6 a.m. MT/ 5 a.m. PT. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in.

Rapidconnect: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3zGVLV8

Traditional Dial-in Information:

1.888.699.1199 (toll-free North America) or 416.945.7677 (local or international)

Webcast: This conference call will also be available through a live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website at www.corusent.com.

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

PowerPoint slides will be posted 15 minutes before the start of this call in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website.

Replay: This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning October 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until November 1, 2024, at 1.888.660.6345 (toll-free North America) or 289.819.1450 (local or international), using replay code 23680#.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 32 specialty television services, 37 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network and Home Network (launching soon), The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor through Corus Studios and Nelvana. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

For further information, please contact: Melissa Eckersley, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]