CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue decreased 16% for the quarter and 17% for the year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 53% for the quarter and 29% for the year-to-date

decreased 53% for the quarter and 29% for the year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 12% for the quarter and 16% for the year-to-date

of 12% for the quarter and 16% for the year-to-date Net loss attributable to shareholders of $36.5 million ($0.18 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $53.7 million ($0.27 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date

Free cash flow(1) of $6.2 million for the quarter and a negative $46.1 million for the year-to-date.

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"During the third quarter, we advanced key business objectives, including securing a strong Fall/Winter programming line-up and progressing new growth opportunities," said John Gossling, Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect significant savings from cost management initiatives, which helped partially offset continued pressure on linear television advertising demand. As we move through the next phase of our proposed recapitalization transaction, we remain focused on strengthening our financial foundation and creating value for audiences and advertisers across our multi-platform portfolio."

Financial Highlights





Three months ended



Nine months ended





May 31, %

May 31, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue











Television 229,477 274,522 (16 %) 686,982 829,959 (17 %) Radio 19,886 23,284 (15 %) 60,127 65,371 (8 %)

249,363 297,806 (16 %) 747,109 895,330 (17 %)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television 29,884 62,667 (52 %) 119,300 171,243 (30 %) Radio 4,078 5,072 (20 %) 11,338 10,378 9 % Corporate (4,837) (6,132) 21 % (14,095) (18,288) 23 %

29,125 61,607 (53 %) 116,543 163,333 (29 %)









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 13 % 23 %

17 % 21 %

Radio 21 % 22 %

19 % 16 %

Consolidated 12 % 21 %

16 % 18 %











Net loss attributable to shareholders (36,495) (7,336)

(53,684) (51,308)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders(1) (30,117) 12,646

(39,734) (1,709)











Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic and diluted ($0.18) ($0.04)

($0.27) ($0.26)

Adjusted basic (1) ($0.15) $0.06

($0.20) ($0.01)











Free cash flow (1) 6,243 (32,526) 119 % (46,084) 3,342 (1479 %)

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue





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May 31, %

May 31, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue 229,477



686,982



Television 274,522 (16 %) 829,959 (17 %) Advertising 120,294 150,933 (20 %) 357,963 457,161 (22 %) Subscriber 96,461 111,092 (13 %) 294,073 338,670 (13 %) Distribution, production and other 12,722 12,497 2 % 34,946 34,128 2 % Radio 19,886 23,284 (15 %) 60,127 65,371 (8 %) Total Revenue 249,363 297,806 (16 %) 747,109 895,330 (17 %)









New platform revenue percentage (1) 15 % 12 % 15 % 12 %

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus unveiled a strong 2026/27 schedule across Global and its specialty networks, including an extension of Global's The Morning Show with the launch of new afternoon lifestyle program TMS2 coming this fall. The Company also expanded its streaming portfolio with the addition of French-language platform Vivéo. In addition, Corus continued to implement cost savings initiatives.

Global expands its 2026/27 slate of top returning shows to add new high-profile series, including new Canadian productions. Global TV's roster will deliver 16.5 hours of primetime simulcast this fall and introduces new NCIS universe expansion NCIS: New York , dramas Cupertino and Einstein , comedy Eternally Yours , and Global Original Private Eyes West Coast . The fall schedule also features the return of #1 reality series Survivor , #1 drama 9-1-1 , and #1 new spring show CIA alongside more Top 20 hits than any other broadcaster. (1)

Global TV's roster will deliver 16.5 hours of primetime simulcast this fall and introduces new universe expansion , dramas and , comedy , and Global Original . The fall schedule also features the return of #1 reality series , #1 drama , and #1 new spring show alongside more Top 20 hits than any other broadcaster. Corus announces 2026/27 slate of Canadian Originals and acquisitions across its Specialty networks and STACKTV. Corus continues its content partnership with NBC Universal, delivering Peacock and Sky Original series including The Five Star Weekend , TED: The Animated Series, and Dig alongside returning hits The Paper , The Day of the Jackal and The 'Burbs . Corus' unscripted and reality networks will see the return of Top Chef Canada , The Curse of Oak Island and Corus Original series Rock Solid Builds, Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop , alongside new series Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20 th , and new Canadian original titles Love It or List It West , Top Chef Canada: The Dessert Table and Mountain Men: Wild North.

Corus continues its content partnership with NBC Universal, delivering Peacock and Sky Original series including , and alongside returning hits , and . Corus' unscripted and reality networks will see the return of , and Corus Original series and , alongside new series and new Canadian original titles , and Global extends The Morning Show with launch of new afternoon lifestyle program TMS2 . Corus announced the #1 Canadian news/lifestyle morning show (2) , The Morning Show , is expanding this fall with a new daily afternoon show, TMS2 . Hosted by award-winning entertainment news personality Morgan Hoffman, the new hour-long program will air on Global and stream exclusively on STACKTV beginning September 2026. TMS2 will also give viewers new ways to engage through shoppable and interactive features powered by Corus' commerce platform, NextScreen.

Corus announced the #1 Canadian news/lifestyle morning show , , is expanding this fall with a new daily afternoon show, . Hosted by award-winning entertainment news personality Morgan Hoffman, the new hour-long program will air on Global and stream exclusively on STACKTV beginning September 2026. will also give viewers new ways to engage through shoppable and interactive features powered by Corus' commerce platform, NextScreen. Corus launches new French-language streaming platform Vivéo. On April 30, 2026, Corus strengthened its digital presence with the launch of Vivéo, a new French-language streaming platform containing more than 200 series and nearly 2,000 hours of content at release. Vivéo is available through Prime Video Add-on Subscriptions across Canada, offering subscribers a diverse catalogue of content at a competitive price of $4.99 per month.

(1) Source: Numeris Personal People Meter Data, Total Canada, Spring 2026 (1/5/2026 to 5/31/2026) – confirmed data, Adults aged 25-54, Monday-Sunday 2 a.m.-2 a.m., Average Minute Audience (000), Canadian Conventional Commercial English, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings, excludes NFL Playoffs and Olympics. (2) Source: Numeris Personal People Meter Data, Total Canada, Spring 2026 Season-to-date (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed data until 4/12/2026, rank based on Adults aged 18+ Average Minute Audience (000), Canadian Conventional Commercial English, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, based on Canadian News/ Lifestyle Morning Show genre, 3+ airings, Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $6.2 million in Q3 and negative $46.1 million year-to-date compared to a negative $32.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow (1) for the third quarter is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities. The decrease in the year-to-date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities and higher proceeds from sale of property in the prior year.

of $6.2 million in Q3 and negative $46.1 million year-to-date compared to a negative $32.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow for the third quarter is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities. The decrease in the year-to-date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities and higher proceeds from sale of property in the prior year. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 8.20 times as at May 31, 2026, up from 6.01 times at August 31, 2025, as a result of the decrease in segment profit (1) and increase in the amount drawn under the revolving credit facility, offset by lower lease liabilities.

was 8.20 times as at May 31, 2026, up from 6.01 times at August 31, 2025, as a result of the decrease in segment profit and increase in the amount drawn under the revolving credit facility, offset by lower lease liabilities. As of May 31, 2026, the Company had $56.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $15.0 million available to be drawn under its Revolving Facility.

On March 24, 2026, Corus received an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to proceed with its previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"), pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of the terms and conditions in the support agreements with key stakeholders and the receipt of all customary and necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2025 ("2025 MD&A").

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for June 26, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/43WS6Oi . You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.945.7677 and for North America is 1.888.699.1199. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning June 26, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until July 3, 2026, at 1.888.660.6345 (toll-free North America) or 289.819.1450 (local or international), using replay code 67283#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2025 MD&A, as well as in the accompanying quarterly MD&A included in the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". These discussions are important to understanding the assumptions and factors which may affect the Company's outlook and results and are incorporated by reference.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language. To the extent any statements made in this document, or any of the documents referenced herein, contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates, and outlooks of Corus Entertainment Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Corus" or the "Company"), including, but not limited to, its: strategic, operational and business plans; anticipated revenue, cost, and subscription trends; applicable regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes, decisions, and regimes; expectations regarding financial and operational performance; expectations regarding costs, tariffs, taxes, and fees; capital, balance sheet management, and liability management plans, strategies, and actions and benefits thereof; ability to repay debt and/or maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities; and the Company's previously-announced proposed recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction") and the approval and completion thereof. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, anticipated outcomes or impacts, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves many material assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty, risk, and change and may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, calculations, plans, or forecasts, are applied with respect to forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, factors and assumptions relating to or impacting: the sustainability of Corus' current or proposed capital and debt structure; Corus' ability to maintain access to, renegotiate, obtain relief from, and meet covenants under relevant secured and unsecured credit facilities and instruments; Corus' ability to access sufficient capital and liquidity; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and general business and market conditions; Corus' ability to execute its strategies and plans; financial and operating results being consistent with expectations; Corus' ability to attract, retain, and manage fluctuations in revenue; continuity of relationships and arrangements with, and revenue and costs attributed to, suppliers, distributors, partners, clients, and customers on desirable and expected terms; stability of advertising, subscription, production, and distribution markets and revenue; changes to key suppliers and clients; impacts of pending and threatened litigation, regulatory and judicial decisions and interpretations, and appeals thereof; changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, including statements, decisions, and positions by applicable courts and regulators, including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission; changes to licensing status and conditions; impacts of competition from foreign and domestic competitors, including due to industry mergers and acquisitions and such competitors not being regulated in the same way or to the same degree; strategic opportunities and partnerships (or lack thereof) that may be presented to, pursued, or implemented by the Company; changes to applicable accounting standards and tax, licensing, and regulatory regimes; changes to operating and capital costs and imposed and threatened tariffs, taxes, and fees; impacts of interest rates and inflation; Corus' ability to source, produce, and sell desirable content; unanticipated and un-mitigatable changes to programming costs; retention and reputation risks related to employees and contractors; physical and operational changes to facilities and infrastructure; industry or Company-related labour actions; cybersecurity threats and incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and epidemics, pandemics, and other public health and safety crises.

These factors also include factors and assumptions relating to, or impacting, the execution of the Company's proposed Recapitalization Transaction, including, without limitation: approval of the Recapitalization Transaction, including by applicable regulatory authorities and stock exchanges; the ability to complete, execute, and implement the Recapitalization Transaction in the time and manner contemplated; the anticipated or expected effect or impacts of the Recapitalization Transaction on the Company and/or its stakeholders; the obligations and abilities of third parties to close or complete actions as part of the Recapitalization Transaction; the anticipated reduction of the Company's debt and related costs and interest expenses (including the amounts thereof); the exchange of existing equity and debt for new equity and debt; and the dilution or changes to the Company's outstanding shares in number or value and markets for them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information and the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended August 31, 2025, as may be updated, supplemented, or amended from time to time, including by quarterly MD&A, press releases, or other subsequent disclosure, any and all of which will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus or the Recapitalization Transaction, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing information, including as incorporated by reference, and any other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events, or circumstances that may be made or arise from time to time.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, Vivéo, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 56,808 59,555 Accounts receivable 223,129 186,685 Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,873 18,945 Total current assets 300,810 265,185 Tax credits receivable 1,772 17,230 Investments and other assets 49,936 46,036 Property, plant and equipment, net 193,775 231,330 Program rights, net 594,940 603,961 Film investments 15,680 30,860 Intangible assets, net 71,331 71,519 Total assets 1,228,244 1,266,121 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 377,742 357,851 Current portion of long-term debt 411,098 -- Current portion of provisions 13,469 21,790 Income taxes payable 2,714 1,794 Total current liabilities 805,023 381,435 Long-term debt 749,139 1,089,741 Other long-term liabilities 368,318 435,150 Provisions 8,804 8,674 Deferred income tax liabilities 19,971 19,463 Total liabilities 1,951,255 1,934,463 DEFICIT



Share capital 281,052 281,052 Contributed surplus 2,102,652 2,102,623 Accumulated deficit (3,158,840) (3,109,685) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,533 19,453 Total deficit attributable to shareholders (757,603) (706,557) Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 34,592 38,215 Total deficit (723,011) (668,342) Total liabilities and deficit 1,228,244 1,266,121

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





Three months ended

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May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues 249,363 297,806 747,109 895,330 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 220,238 236,199 630,566 731,997 Depreciation and amortization 15,085 22,602 47,481 67,747 Interest expense 31,676 36,762 92,310 92,880 Debt refinancing -- 2,956 -- 7,333 Restructuring and other costs 8,676 25,282 18,978 54,397 Other expense (income), net 5,533 (28,029) 3,653 (24,319) Income (loss) before income taxes (31,845) 2,034 (45,879) (34,705) Income tax expense 3,876 7,881 5,128 11,084 Net loss for the period (35,721) (5,847) (51,007) (45,789) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges -- 3,750 -- 1,588 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 56 (1,221) 20 337

56 2,529 20 1,925 Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (1,478) (1,856) (1,940) (6,192) Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans (279) (5,497) 4,529 (6,925)

(1,757) (7,353) 2,589 (13,117) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (1,701) (4,824) 2,609 (11,192) Comprehensive loss for the period (37,422) (10,671) (48,398) (56,981)









Net loss attributable to:







Shareholders (36,495) (7,336) (53,684) (51,308) Non-controlling interests 774 1,489 2,677 5,519

(35,721) (5,847) (51,007) (45,789) Comprehensive loss attributable to:







Shareholders (38,196) (12,160) (51,075) (62,500) Non-controlling interests 774 1,489 2,677 5,519

(37,422) (10,671) (48,398) (56,981)









Loss per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic ($0.18) ($0.04) ($0.27) ($0.26) Diluted ($0.18) ($0.04) ($0.27) ($0.26)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN DEFICIT

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total deficit

attributable to

shareholders Equity

attributable to non-

controlling interests Total deficit As at August 31, 2025 281,052 2,102,623 (3,109,685) 19,453 (706,557) 38,215 (668,342) Comprehensive income (loss) -- -- (53,684) 2,609 (51,075) 2,677 (48,398) Dividends declared -- -- -- -- -- (1,800) (1,800) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans -- -- 4,529 (4,529) -- -- -- Share-based compensation expense -- 29 -- -- 29 -- 29 Return of capital to non-controlling interest -- -- -- -- -- (4,500) (4,500) As at May 31, 2026 281,052 2,102,652 (3,158,840) 17,533 (757,603) 34,592 (723,011) (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total deficit

attributable to

shareholders Equity

attributable to non-

controlling interests Total deficit As at August 31, 2024 281,052 2,013,797 (2,784,729) 24,481 (465,399) 123,671 (341,728) Comprehensive income (loss) -- -- (51,308) (11,192) (62,500) 5,519 (56,981) Dividends declared -- -- -- -- -- (2,050) (2,050) Purchase of minority interest -- 88,731 -- -- 88,731 (88,731) -- Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans -- -- (6,925) 6,925 -- -- -- Share-based compensation expense -- 91 -- -- 91 -- 91 As at May 31, 2025 281,052 2,102,619 (2,842,962) 20,214 (439,077) 38,409 (400,668)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





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May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss for the period (35,721) (5,847) (51,007) (45,789) Amortization of program rights 126,912 131,072 348,605 390,361 Amortization (recovery) of film investments 3,329 (2,184) 6,818 2,397 Depreciation and amortization 15,085 22,602 47,481 67,747 Deferred income tax recovery (330) (1,005) (923) (2,600) Non-cash gain on lease amendment -- -- (14,286) -- Write-off of intangible assets -- -- -- 4,070 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,043 (22,612) 1,356 (13,784) Loss (gain) on sale of assets (19) 2 (47) (9,657) Share-based compensation expense 2 17 29 91 Imputed interest 13,284 15,135 40,584 37,509 Debt refinancing -- 2,956 -- 7,333 Payment of program rights (132,452) (153,689) (363,275) (408,413) Net recovery (spend) on film investments 3,525 (1,686) 16,522 (12,136) Other (8) (1) (13) 705 Cash flow from operations (2,350) (15,240) 31,844 17,834 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 12,433 (13,737) (70,630) (16,552) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,083 (28,977) (38,786) 1,282 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,633) (2,872) (6,557) (6,884) Proceeds from sale of property 46 3 138 10,098 Cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (253) (680) (879) (1,154) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,840) (3,549) (7,298) 2,060 FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Increase in credit facility borrowings 20,000 30,000 70,000 18,435 Financing fees -- (94) -- (1,344) Return of capital to non-controlling interest -- -- (4,500) -- Payment of lease liabilities (4,819) (4,773) (14,232) (14,017) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (400) (1,050) (1,800) (2,050) Other (339) (1,382) (6,131) (4,926) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,442 22,701 43,337 (3,902) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 20,685 (9,825) (2,747) (560) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 36,123 91,687 59,555 82,422 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 56,808 81,862 56,808 81,862

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended May 31, 2026









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 229,477 19,886 -- 249,363 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 199,593 15,808 4,837 220,238 Segment profit (loss) (1) 29,884 4,078 (4,837) 29,125 Depreciation and amortization





15,085 Interest expense





31,676 Restructuring and other costs





8,676 Other expense, net





5,533 Loss before income taxes





(31,845) Three months ended May 31, 2025









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 274,522 23,284 -- 297,806 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 211,855 18,212 6,132 236,199 Segment profit (loss) (1) 62,667 5,072 (6,132) 61,607 Depreciation and amortization





22,602 Interest expense





36,762 Debt refinancing





2,956 Restructuring and other costs





25,282 Other income, net





(28,029) Income before income taxes





2,034 Nine months ended May 31, 2026









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 686,982 60,127 -- 747,109 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 567,682 48,789 14,095 630,566 Segment profit (loss) (1) 119,300 11,338 (14,095) 116,543 Depreciation and amortization





47,481 Interest expense





92,310 Restructuring and other costs





18,978 Other expense, net





3,653 Loss before income taxes





(45,879) Nine months ended May 31, 2025









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 829,959 65,371 -- 895,330 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 658,716 54,993 18,288 731,997 Segment profit (loss) (1) 171,243 10,378 (18,288) 163,333 Depreciation and amortization





67,747 Interest expense





92,880 Debt refinancing





7,333 Restructuring and other costs





54,397 Other income, net





(24,319) Loss before income taxes





(34,705)

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE





Three months ended

Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Advertising 138,747 172,785 414,006 518,571 Subscriber 96,461 111,092 294,073 338,670 Distribution, production and other 14,155 13,929 39,030 38,089

249,363 297,806 747,109 895,330

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

May 31, %

May 31, % New platform revenue 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 31,876 32,394 (2 %) 97,936 97,618 0 % Television advertising revenue 120,294 150,933 (20 %) 357,963 457,161 (22 %) Television subscriber revenue 96,461 111,092 (13 %) 294,073 338,670 (13 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue

(denominator) 216,755 262,025 (17 %) 652,036 795,831 (18 %) New platform revenue percentage 15 % 12 % 15 % 12 %





Three months ended

Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

May 31,

May 31, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss attributable to shareholders (36,495) (7,336) (53,684) (51,308) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Debt refinancing -- 2,177 -- 5,400 Restructuring and other costs 6,378 17,805 13,950 41,208 Write-off of intangible assets -- -- -- 2,991 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (30,117) 12,646 (39,734) (1,709) Basic loss per share ($0.18) ($0.04) ($0.27) ($0.26) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Debt refinancing -- $0.01 -- $0.03 Restructuring and other costs $0.03 $0.09 $0.07 $0.20 Write-off of intangible assets -- -- -- $0.02 Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.15) $0.06 ($0.20) ($0.01)





Three months ended

Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

May 31,

May 31, Free Cash Flow 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 10,083 (28,977) (38,786) 1,282 Investing activities (3,840) (3,549) (7,298) 2,060 Free cash flow 6,243 (32,526) (46,084) 3,342

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2026 2025 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,160,237 1,089,741 Lease liabilities 65,856 106,998 Cash and cash equivalents (56,808) (59,555) Net debt (numerator) 1,169,285 1,137,184 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 142,535 189,325 Net debt to segment profit 8.20 6.01

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

Investor inquiries: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Media inquiries: Melissa Eckersley, Head of Corporate Communications & Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]