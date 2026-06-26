CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

Jun 26, 2026, 06:00 ET

  • Consolidated revenue decreased 16% for the quarter and 17% for the year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 53% for the quarter and 29% for the year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 12% for the quarter and 16% for the year-to-date
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders of $36.5 million ($0.18 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $53.7 million ($0.27 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date
  • Free cash flow(1) of $6.2 million for the quarter and a negative $46.1 million for the year-to-date.

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"During the third quarter, we advanced key business objectives, including securing a strong Fall/Winter programming line-up and progressing new growth opportunities," said John Gossling, Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect significant savings from cost management initiatives, which helped partially offset continued pressure on linear television advertising demand. As we move through the next phase of our proposed recapitalization transaction, we remain focused on strengthening our financial foundation and creating value for audiences and advertisers across our multi-platform portfolio."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

%

May 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenue





Television

229,477

274,522

(16 %)

686,982

829,959

(17 %)

Radio

19,886

23,284

(15 %)

60,127

65,371

(8 %)

249,363

297,806

(16 %)

747,109

895,330

(17 %)





Segment profit (loss) (1)





Television

29,884

62,667

(52 %)

119,300

171,243

(30 %)

Radio

4,078

5,072

(20 %)

11,338

10,378

9 %

Corporate

(4,837)

(6,132)

21 %

(14,095)

(18,288)

23 %

29,125

61,607

(53 %)

116,543

163,333

(29 %)





Segment profit margin (1)





Television

13 %

23 %

17 %

21 %

Radio

21 %

22 %

19 %

16 %

Consolidated

12 %

21 %

16 %

18 %





Net loss attributable to shareholders

(36,495)

(7,336)

(53,684)

(51,308)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders(1)

(30,117)

12,646

(39,734)

(1,709)





Earnings (loss) per share:





Basic and diluted

($0.18)

($0.04)

($0.27)

($0.26)

Adjusted basic (1)

($0.15)

$0.06

($0.20)

($0.01)





Free cash flow (1)

6,243

(32,526)

119 %

(46,084)

3,342

(1479 %)

(1)

In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

%

May 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenue

229,477

686,982

Television

274,522

(16 %)

829,959

(17 %)

Advertising

120,294

150,933

(20 %)

357,963

457,161

(22 %)

Subscriber

96,461

111,092

(13 %)

294,073

338,670

(13 %)

Distribution, production and other  

12,722

12,497

2 %

34,946

34,128

2 %

Radio

19,886

23,284

(15 %)

60,127

65,371

(8 %)

Total Revenue

249,363

297,806

(16 %)

747,109

895,330

(17 %)





New platform revenue percentage (1)

15 %

12 %

15 %

12 %

(1)

New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus unveiled a strong 2026/27 schedule across Global and its specialty networks, including an extension of Global's The Morning Show with the launch of new afternoon lifestyle program TMS2 coming this fall. The Company also expanded its streaming portfolio with the addition of French-language platform Vivéo. In addition, Corus continued to implement cost savings initiatives.

  • Global expands its 2026/27 slate of top returning shows to add new high-profile series, including new Canadian productions. Global TV's roster will deliver 16.5 hours of primetime simulcast this fall and introduces new NCIS universe expansion NCIS: New York, dramas Cupertino and Einstein, comedy Eternally Yours, and Global Original Private Eyes West Coast. The fall schedule also features the return of #1 reality series Survivor, #1 drama 9-1-1, and #1 new spring show CIA alongside more Top 20 hits than any other broadcaster.(1)
  • Corus announces 2026/27 slate of Canadian Originals and acquisitions across its Specialty networks and STACKTV. Corus continues its content partnership with NBC Universal, delivering Peacock and Sky Original series including The Five Star Weekend, TED: The Animated Series, and Dig alongside returning hits The Paper, The Day of the Jackal and The 'Burbs. Corus' unscripted and reality networks will see the return of Top Chef Canada, The Curse of Oak Island and Corus Original series Rock Solid Builds, Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop, alongside new series Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, and new Canadian original titles Love It or List It West, Top Chef Canada: The Dessert Table and Mountain Men: Wild North.
  • Global extends The Morning Show with launch of new afternoon lifestyle program TMS2. Corus announced the #1 Canadian news/lifestyle morning show(2), The Morning Show, is expanding this fall with a new daily afternoon show, TMS2. Hosted by award-winning entertainment news personality Morgan Hoffman, the new hour-long program will air on Global and stream exclusively on STACKTV beginning September 2026. TMS2 will also give viewers new ways to engage through shoppable and interactive features powered by Corus' commerce platform, NextScreen.
  • Corus launches new French-language streaming platform Vivéo. On April 30, 2026, Corus strengthened its digital presence with the launch of Vivéo, a new French-language streaming platform containing more than 200 series and nearly 2,000 hours of content at release. Vivéo is available through Prime Video Add-on Subscriptions across Canada, offering subscribers a diverse catalogue of content at a competitive price of $4.99 per month.

(1)

Source: Numeris Personal People Meter Data, Total Canada, Spring 2026 (1/5/2026 to 5/31/2026) – confirmed data, Adults aged 25-54, Monday-Sunday 2 a.m.-2 a.m., Average Minute Audience (000), Canadian Conventional Commercial English, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings, excludes NFL Playoffs and Olympics.

(2)

Source: Numeris Personal People Meter Data, Total Canada, Spring 2026 Season-to-date (1/5/2026 to 4/19/2026) – confirmed data until 4/12/2026, rank based on Adults aged 18+ Average Minute Audience (000), Canadian Conventional Commercial English, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, based on Canadian News/ Lifestyle Morning Show genre, 3+ airings, Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Financial Highlights

  • Free cash flow(1) of $6.2 million in Q3 and negative $46.1 million year-to-date compared to a negative $32.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow(1) for the third quarter is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities. The decrease in the year-to-date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities and higher proceeds from sale of property in the prior year.
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) was 8.20 times as at May 31, 2026, up from 6.01 times at August 31, 2025, as a result of the decrease in segment profit(1) and increase in the amount drawn under the revolving credit facility, offset by lower lease liabilities.
  • As of May 31, 2026, the Company had $56.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $15.0 million available to be drawn under its Revolving Facility.
  • On March 24, 2026, Corus received an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to proceed with its previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"), pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of the terms and conditions in the support agreements with key stakeholders and the receipt of all customary and necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2025 ("2025 MD&A").

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for June 26, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/43WS6Oi . You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.945.7677 and for North America is 1.888.699.1199. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning June 26, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until July 3, 2026, at 1.888.660.6345 (toll-free North America) or 289.819.1450 (local or international), using replay code 67283#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2025 MD&A, as well as in the accompanying quarterly MD&A included in the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". These discussions are important to understanding the assumptions and factors which may affect the Company's outlook and results and are incorporated by reference.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language. To the extent any statements made in this document, or any of the documents referenced herein, contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates, and outlooks of Corus Entertainment Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Corus" or the "Company"), including, but not limited to, its: strategic, operational and business plans; anticipated revenue, cost, and subscription trends; applicable regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes, decisions, and regimes; expectations regarding financial and operational performance; expectations regarding costs, tariffs, taxes, and fees; capital, balance sheet management, and liability management plans, strategies, and actions and benefits thereof; ability to repay debt and/or maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities; and the Company's previously-announced proposed recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction") and the approval and completion thereof. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, anticipated outcomes or impacts, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves many material assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions, which are subject to uncertainty, risk, and change and may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, calculations, plans, or forecasts, are applied with respect to forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, factors and assumptions relating to or impacting: the sustainability of Corus' current or proposed capital and debt structure; Corus' ability to maintain access to, renegotiate, obtain relief from, and meet covenants under relevant secured and unsecured credit facilities and instruments; Corus' ability to access sufficient capital and liquidity; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and general business and market conditions; Corus' ability to execute its strategies and plans; financial and operating results being consistent with expectations; Corus' ability to attract, retain, and manage fluctuations in revenue; continuity of relationships and arrangements with, and revenue and costs attributed to, suppliers, distributors, partners, clients, and customers on desirable and expected terms; stability of advertising, subscription, production, and distribution markets and revenue; changes to key suppliers and clients; impacts of pending and threatened litigation, regulatory and judicial decisions and interpretations, and appeals thereof; changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, including statements, decisions, and positions by applicable courts and regulators, including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission; changes to licensing status and conditions; impacts of competition from foreign and domestic competitors, including due to industry mergers and acquisitions and such competitors not being regulated in the same way or to the same degree; strategic opportunities and partnerships (or lack thereof) that may be presented to, pursued, or implemented by the Company; changes to applicable accounting standards and tax, licensing, and regulatory regimes; changes to operating and capital costs and imposed and threatened tariffs, taxes, and fees; impacts of interest rates and inflation; Corus' ability to source, produce, and sell desirable content; unanticipated and un-mitigatable changes to programming costs; retention and reputation risks related to employees and contractors; physical and operational changes to facilities and infrastructure; industry or Company-related labour actions; cybersecurity threats and incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and epidemics, pandemics, and other public health and safety crises.

These factors also include factors and assumptions relating to, or impacting, the execution of the Company's proposed Recapitalization Transaction, including, without limitation: approval of the Recapitalization Transaction, including by applicable regulatory authorities and stock exchanges; the ability to complete, execute, and implement the Recapitalization Transaction in the time and manner contemplated; the anticipated or expected effect or impacts of the Recapitalization Transaction on the Company and/or its stakeholders; the obligations and abilities of third parties to close or complete actions as part of the Recapitalization Transaction; the anticipated reduction of the Company's debt and related costs and interest expenses (including the amounts thereof); the exchange of existing equity and debt for new equity and debt; and the dilution or changes to the Company's outstanding shares in number or value and markets for them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information and the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended August 31, 2025, as may be updated, supplemented, or amended from time to time, including by quarterly MD&A, press releases, or other subsequent disclosure, any and all of which will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus or the Recapitalization Transaction, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing information, including as incorporated by reference, and any other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events, or circumstances that may be made or arise from time to time.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, Vivéo, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)  

As at May 31,

As at August 31,

2026

2025

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

56,808

59,555

Accounts receivable

223,129

186,685

Prepaid expenses and other assets

20,873

18,945

Total current assets

300,810

265,185

Tax credits receivable

1,772

17,230

Investments and other assets

49,936

46,036

Property, plant and equipment, net

193,775

231,330

Program rights, net

594,940

603,961

Film investments

15,680

30,860

Intangible assets, net

71,331

71,519

Total assets

1,228,244

1,266,121

LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

377,742

357,851

Current portion of long-term debt

411,098

--

Current portion of provisions

13,469

21,790

Income taxes payable

2,714

1,794

Total current liabilities

805,023

381,435

Long-term debt

749,139

1,089,741

Other long-term liabilities

368,318

435,150

Provisions

8,804

8,674

Deferred income tax liabilities

19,971

19,463

Total liabilities

1,951,255

1,934,463

DEFICIT

Share capital

281,052

281,052

Contributed surplus

2,102,652

2,102,623

Accumulated deficit

(3,158,840)

(3,109,685)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

17,533

19,453

Total deficit attributable to shareholders

(757,603)

(706,557)

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

34,592

38,215

Total deficit

(723,011)

(668,342)

Total liabilities and deficit

1,228,244

1,266,121

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues

249,363

297,806

747,109

895,330

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

220,238

236,199

630,566

731,997

Depreciation and amortization

15,085

22,602

47,481

67,747

Interest expense

31,676

36,762

92,310

92,880

Debt refinancing

--

2,956

--

7,333

Restructuring and other costs

8,676

25,282

18,978

54,397

Other expense (income), net

5,533

(28,029)

3,653

(24,319)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(31,845)

2,034

(45,879)

(34,705)

Income tax expense

3,876

7,881

5,128

11,084

Net loss for the period

(35,721)

(5,847)

(51,007)

(45,789)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):



Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

--

3,750

--

1,588

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

56

(1,221)

20

337

56

2,529

20

1,925

Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):



Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets

(1,478)

(1,856)

(1,940)

(6,192)

Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans

(279)

(5,497)

4,529

(6,925)

(1,757)

(7,353)

2,589

(13,117)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(1,701)

(4,824)

2,609

(11,192)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(37,422)

(10,671)

(48,398)

(56,981)





Net loss attributable to:



Shareholders

(36,495)

(7,336)

(53,684)

(51,308)

Non-controlling interests

774

1,489

2,677

5,519

(35,721)

(5,847)

(51,007)

(45,789)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:



Shareholders

(38,196)

(12,160)

(51,075)

(62,500)

Non-controlling interests

774

1,489

2,677

5,519

(37,422)

(10,671)

(48,398)

(56,981)





Loss per share attributable to shareholders:



Basic

($0.18)

($0.04)

($0.27)

($0.26)

Diluted

($0.18)

($0.04)

($0.27)

($0.26)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.                            
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN DEFICIT

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share
capital

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated

other
comprehensive

income

Total deficit
attributable to
shareholders

Equity
attributable

to non-
controlling

interests

Total deficit

As at August 31, 2025

281,052

2,102,623

(3,109,685)

19,453

(706,557)

38,215

(668,342)

Comprehensive income (loss)

--

--

(53,684)

2,609

(51,075)

2,677

(48,398)

Dividends declared

--

--

--

--

--

(1,800)

(1,800)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement

benefit plans

--

--

4,529

(4,529)

--

--

--

Share-based compensation

expense

--

29

--

--

29

--

29

Return of capital to non-controlling

interest

--

--

--

--

--

(4,500)

(4,500)

As at May 31, 2026

281,052

2,102,652

(3,158,840)

17,533

(757,603)

34,592

(723,011)

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share
capital

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated

other
comprehensive

income

Total deficit
attributable to
shareholders

Equity
attributable

to non-
controlling

interests

Total deficit

As at August 31, 2024

281,052

2,013,797

(2,784,729)

24,481

(465,399)

123,671

(341,728)

Comprehensive income (loss)

--

--

(51,308)

(11,192)

(62,500)

5,519

(56,981)

Dividends declared

--

--

--

--

--

(2,050)

(2,050)

Purchase of minority interest

--

88,731

--

--

88,731

(88,731)

--

Actuarial loss on post-retirement

benefit plans

--

--

(6,925)

6,925

--

--

--

Share-based compensation

expense

--

91

--

--

91

--

91

As at May 31, 2025

281,052

2,102,619

(2,842,962)

20,214

(439,077)

38,409

(400,668)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2026

2025

2026

2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss for the period

(35,721)

(5,847)

(51,007)

(45,789)

Amortization of program rights

126,912

131,072

348,605

390,361

Amortization (recovery) of film investments

3,329

(2,184)

6,818

2,397

Depreciation and amortization

15,085

22,602

47,481

67,747

Deferred income tax recovery

(330)

(1,005)

(923)

(2,600)

Non-cash gain on lease amendment

--

--

(14,286)

--

Write-off of intangible assets

--

--

--

4,070

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

4,043

(22,612)

1,356

(13,784)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(19)

2

(47)

(9,657)

Share-based compensation expense

2

17

29

91

Imputed interest

13,284

15,135

40,584

37,509

Debt refinancing

--

2,956

--

7,333

Payment of program rights

(132,452)

(153,689)

(363,275)

(408,413)

Net recovery (spend) on film investments

3,525

(1,686)

16,522

(12,136)

Other

(8)

(1)

(13)

705

Cash flow from operations

(2,350)

(15,240)

31,844

17,834

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

12,433

(13,737)

(70,630)

(16,552)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

10,083

(28,977)

(38,786)

1,282

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment

(3,633)

(2,872)

(6,557)

(6,884)

Proceeds from sale of property

46

3

138

10,098

Cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

(253)

(680)

(879)

(1,154)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,840)

(3,549)

(7,298)

2,060

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Increase in credit facility borrowings

20,000

30,000

70,000

18,435

Financing fees

--

(94)

--

(1,344)

Return of capital to non-controlling interest

--

--

(4,500)

--

Payment of lease liabilities

(4,819)

(4,773)

(14,232)

(14,017)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(400)

(1,050)

(1,800)

(2,050)

Other

(339)

(1,382)

(6,131)

(4,926)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

14,442

22,701

43,337

(3,902)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

20,685

(9,825)

(2,747)

(560)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

36,123

91,687

59,555

82,422

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

56,808

81,862

56,808

81,862

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended May 31, 2026




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

229,477

19,886

--

249,363

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

199,593

15,808

4,837

220,238

Segment profit (loss) (1)

29,884

4,078

(4,837)

29,125

Depreciation and amortization


15,085

Interest expense


31,676

Restructuring and other costs


8,676

Other expense, net


5,533

Loss before income taxes


(31,845)

 

Three months ended May 31, 2025




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

274,522

23,284

--

297,806

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

211,855

18,212

6,132

236,199

Segment profit (loss) (1)

62,667

5,072

(6,132)

61,607

Depreciation and amortization


22,602

Interest expense


36,762

Debt refinancing


2,956

Restructuring and other costs


25,282

Other income, net


(28,029)

Income before income taxes


2,034

 

Nine months ended May 31, 2026




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

686,982

60,127

--

747,109

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

567,682

48,789

14,095

630,566

Segment profit (loss) (1)

119,300

11,338

(14,095)

116,543

Depreciation and amortization


47,481

Interest expense


92,310

Restructuring and other costs


18,978

Other expense, net


3,653

Loss before income taxes


(45,879)

 

Nine months ended May 31, 2025




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

829,959

65,371

--

895,330

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

658,716

54,993

18,288

731,997

Segment profit (loss) (1)

171,243

10,378

(18,288)

163,333

Depreciation and amortization


67,747

Interest expense


92,880

Debt refinancing


7,333

Restructuring and other costs


54,397

Other income, net


(24,319)

Loss before income taxes


(34,705)

(1)

Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)                   

2026

2025

2026

2025

Advertising

138,747

172,785

414,006

518,571

Subscriber

96,461

111,092

294,073

338,670

Distribution, production and other

14,155

13,929

39,030

38,089

249,363

297,806

747,109

895,330

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three months ended

Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

May 31,  

%

May 31,  

%

New platform revenue

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

New platform revenue (numerator)

31,876

32,394

(2 %)

97,936

97,618

0 %

Television advertising revenue

120,294

150,933

(20 %)

357,963

457,161

(22 %)

Television subscriber revenue

96,461

111,092

(13 %)

294,073

338,670

(13 %)

Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue
   (denominator)

216,755

262,025

(17 %)

652,036

795,831

(18 %)

New platform revenue percentage

15 %

12 %

15 %

12 %

                 

Three months ended

Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

May 31,

May 31,

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss attributable to shareholders

(36,495)

(7,336)

(53,684)

(51,308)

Adjustments, net of income tax:



Debt refinancing

--

2,177

--

5,400

Restructuring and other costs

6,378

17,805

13,950

41,208

Write-off of intangible assets

--

--

--

2,991

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

(30,117)

12,646

(39,734)

(1,709)

Basic loss per share

($0.18)

($0.04)

($0.27)

($0.26)

Adjustments, net of income tax:



Debt refinancing

--

$0.01

--

$0.03

Restructuring and other costs

$0.03

$0.09

$0.07

$0.20

Write-off of intangible assets

--

--

--

$0.02

Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share

($0.15)

$0.06

($0.20)

($0.01)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

May 31,

May 31,

Free Cash Flow

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities

10,083

(28,977)

(38,786)

1,282

Investing activities

(3,840)

(3,549)

(7,298)

2,060

Free cash flow

6,243

(32,526)

(46,084)

3,342

                                                                             

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

As at May 31,

As at August 31,

Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit

2026

2025

Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options        

1,160,237

1,089,741

Lease liabilities

65,856

106,998

Cash and cash equivalents

(56,808)

(59,555)

Net debt (numerator)

1,169,285

1,137,184

Segment profit (denominator) (1)

142,535

189,325

Net debt to segment profit

8.20

6.01

(1)

Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Third Quarter 2026 Report to Shareholders.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

Investor inquiries: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]; Media inquiries: Melissa Eckersley, Head of Corporate Communications & Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)