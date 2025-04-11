CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue decreased 10% for the quarter and 11% for the year-to-date

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"We are pleased with another quarter of strong audience performance, with Global and our largest specialty brands leading the way across platforms," said Troy Reeb, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Our new lifestyle brands Flavour Network and Home Network are exceeding our expectations, built on Corus' proven ability to curate brands and content that audiences want to watch. In the face of increasing economic uncertainty, our flagship Global News team continues to deliver on our commitment to provide Canadians with a trusted source of news and information."

"Our television advertising revenue was modestly ahead of our outlook for the second quarter, building on the strength of our programming and audiences. At the same time, we recognize that the industry landscape remains challenging with limited visibility," said John Gossling, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "As such, importantly, we have taken significant steps to progress our capital and debt plan, and our updated credit facility provides enhanced stability as we pursue further right-sizing initiatives and targeted growth opportunities to create a more sustainable future."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 29, % February 28, February 29, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue











Television 251,808 278,059 (9 %) 555,437 620,492 (10 %) Radio 18,545 21,478 (14 %) 42,087 48,949 (14 %)

270,353 299,537 (10 %) 597,524 669,441 (11 %)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television 22,612 58,903 (62 %) 108,576 180,661 (40 %) Radio 1,439 857 68 % 5,306 5,402 (2 %) Corporate (6,548) (7,015) 7 % (12,156) (12,469) 3 %

17,503 52,745 (67 %) 101,726 173,594 (41 %)









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 9 % 21 %

20 % 29 %

Radio 8 % 4 %

13 % 11 %

Consolidated 6 % 18 %

17 % 26 %











Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (55,880) (9,780)

(43,972) 22,931

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders(1) (42,727) (5,944)

(14,355) 35,303











Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic and diluted ($0.28) ($0.05)

($0.22) $0.12

Adjusted basic (1) ($0.21) ($0.03)

($0.07) $0.18











Free cash flow (1) 46,017 32,862 40 % 35,868 56,570 (37 %)

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Second Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 29, % February 28, February 29, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue 251,808



555,437



Television 278,059 (9 %) 620,492 (10 %) Advertising 129,539 148,979 (13 %) 306,228 358,275 (15 %) Subscriber 111,880 117,285 (5 %) 227,578 235,535 (3 %) Distribution, production and other 10,389 11,795 (12 %) 21,631 26,682 (19 %) Radio 18,545 21,478 (14 %) 42,087 48,949 (14 %) Total Revenue 270,353 299,537 (10 %) 597,524 669,441 (11 %)









New platform revenue percentage (1) 13 % 12 % (7 %) 12 % 12 % (8 %)

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Building on Corus' strong Winter/Spring schedule, Global TV has delivered significant audience growth of 11% for the full day and 25% in core primetime for the season-to-date(1). Total monthly hours streamed across streaming platforms (STACKTV, the Global TV App and Pluto TV) this Winter grew 18%(2). In addition, Corus continued to implement cost savings initiatives.

Home Network and Flavour Network land top specialty lifestyle rankings. Since the launch of Corus' Home Network and Flavour Network on December 30, 2024 , almost 11 million Canadians have tuned-in to enjoy the premium content on these top ranking specialty lifestyle networks (3) .

Since the launch of Corus' Home Network and Flavour Network on , almost 11 million Canadians have tuned-in to enjoy the premium content on these top ranking specialty lifestyle networks . Home Network announces its spring 2025 lineup. Home Network announced its robust spring 2025 lineup, with new seasons of Corus Original series Renovation Resort and Scott's Vacation House Rules. Spring premieres include brand new episodes of House Hunters , Interior Design Masters, George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, and new series Empty Nest Refresh .

Home Network announced its robust spring 2025 lineup, with new seasons of Corus Original series and Spring premieres include brand new episodes of , and new series . W Network debuts its spring 2025 schedule. Spring premieres on W Network include new comedies Laid and Small Town, Big Story. New series from Hallmark Channel include family drama The Chicken Sisters and unscripted series Small Town Setup.

(1) Numeris Personal People Meter ("PPM") Data, Total Canada, Spring'25 Season-to-Date ("STD") (January 6 – March 16/25) vs. Spring'24 STD (Jan 8 – Mar 17/24) – confirmed to March 9/25, Adults 25-54, Average Minute Audience ("AMA") (000), local time. Full day: Monday-Sunday 2am-2am, Core primetime: Monday-Sunday 8pm-11pm (2) Amazon Video Central, Paramount via Pluto TV Dashboard, Adobe Analytics, December'24 to February'25 monthly average. vs. December'23 to February'24 monthly average. (3) Numeris Personal People Meter ("PPM") Data, Total Canada, (December 30/24 - March 16/25) - confirmed until March 9/25, Monday-Sunday 2am-2am, Adults 18+ Home/Flavour Cumulative Reach (CumRch) (000) / rank based on 3+ airings, Adults 25-54 Average Minute Audience ("AMA") (000), Canadian Specialty Commercial English networks excluding sports and specials.

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $46.0 million in Q2 and $35.9 million year-to-date compared to $32.9 million and $56.6 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow (1) for the second quarter is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities. The decrease for the year-to- date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities, offset by higher proceeds from sale of property.

of in Q2 and year-to-date compared to and year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow for the second quarter is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities. The decrease for the year-to- date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities, offset by higher proceeds from sale of property. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 5.04 times as at February 28, 2025 , up from 3.84 times at August 31, 2024 , as a result of a decrease in segment profit.

was 5.04 times as at , up from 3.84 times at , as a result of a decrease in segment profit. On March 21, 2025 , Corus announced that it has completed an assignment of all the indebtedness and obligations under its Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated October 24, 2024 to existing Canadian strategic debtholders. The Company also completed an agreement to amend and restate the Credit Facility, which now matures on March 20, 2027 . A copy of the updated Credit Facility is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

, Corus announced that it has completed an assignment of all the indebtedness and obligations under its Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated to existing Canadian strategic debtholders. The Company also completed an agreement to amend and restate the Credit Facility, which now matures on . A copy of the updated Credit Facility is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. As of February 28, 2025 , the Company had $91.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $64.3 million available to be drawn under its Revolving Facility.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2024 ("2024 MD&A").

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2025 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 11, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https: /emportal.ink/3QWzac8 . You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.945.7677 and for North America is 1.888.699.1199. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning April 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until April 18, 2025, at 1.888.660.6345 (toll-free North America) or 289.819.1450 (local or international), using replay code 16388#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2024 MD&A, as well as in the accompanying quarterly MD&A included in the Second Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". These discussions are important to understanding the assumptions and factors which may affect the Company's outlook and results and are incorporated by reference.

Outlook

In the third quarter, we continue to expect the over-supply of premium digital video inventory from foreign competitors and continued generally lower demand for linear advertising. As such, year-over-year percentage declines in Television advertising revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to be in the mid-teens. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to be relatively flat in the third quarter compared to the prior year. The Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost reduction initiatives and expects general and administrative expenses to decline in the range of 5 to 10% for the third quarter versus the prior year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non- GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 28, 2025, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this document contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2025, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities, the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities, the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the impact of imposed and threatened tariffs, including trade disruptions, restrictions on cross-border supply chains, shifting policies, uncertainty, timing and the resolution thereof; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks including new, re-branded or re-programmed channels; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to renegotiate, obtain relief from or meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2024 (the "2024 MD&A") and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2024 (the "AIF"). Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor as well as the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28, As at August 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 91,687 82,422 Accounts receivable 240,263 232,040 Income taxes recoverable 5,366 25,006 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,399 17,857 Total current assets 355,715 357,325 Tax credits receivable 21,998 19,756 Investments and other assets 51,373 57,325 Property, plant and equipment, net 236,722 250,810 Program rights 702,524 494,022 Film investments 45,877 55,312 Intangible assets 356,355 252,358 Total assets 1,770,564 1,486,908 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 519,556 488,098 Current portion of long-term debt 3,290 9,903 Provisions 22,953 25,467 Total current liabilities 545,799 523,468 Long-term debt 1,043,100 1,042,931 Other long-term liabilities 507,911 197,499 Provisions 9,734 10,697 Deferred income tax liabilities 52,984 54,041 Total liabilities 2,159,528 1,828,636 DEFICIT



Share capital 281,052 281,052 Contributed surplus 2,102,602 2,013,797 Accumulated deficit (2,830,129) (2,784,729) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,541 24,481 Total deficit attributable to shareholders (426,934) (465,399) Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 37,970 123,671 Total deficit (388,964) (341,728) Total liabilities and deficit 1,770,564 1,486,908

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues 270,353 299,537 597,524 669,441 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 252,850 246,792 495,798 495,847 Depreciation and amortization 22,769 29,850 45,145 60,168 Interest expense 30,984 28,073 56,118 57,161 Debt refinancing — — 4,377 753 Restructuring and other costs 12,606 5,267 29,115 16,068 Other expense (income), net 8,992 253 3,710 (317) Income (loss) before income taxes (57,848) (10,698) (36,739) 39,761 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,827) (3,002) 3,203 10,439 Net income (loss) for the period (55,021) (7,696) (39,942) 29,322 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,277) (4) (2,162) (2,844) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 657 53 1,558 232

(620) 49 (604) (2,612) Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (3,828) (4,815) (4,336) (6,458) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans (4,066) (1,096) (1,428) (2,430)

(7,894) (5,911) (5,764) (8,888) Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (8,514) (5,862) (6,368) (11,500) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (63,535) (13,558) (46,310) 17,822









Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (55,880) (9,780) (43,972) 22,931 Non-controlling interests 859 2,084 4,030 6,391

(55,021) (7,696) (39,942) 29,322 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (64,394) (15,642) (50,340) 11,431 Non-controlling interests 859 2,084 4,030 6,391

(63,535) (13,558) (46,310) 17,822









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders: ($0.28) ($0.05) ($0.22) $0.12 Basic and diluted

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total deficit attributable to shareholders Equity attributable to

non- controlling

interests Total deficit As at August 31, 2024 281,052 2,013,797 (2,784,729) 24,481 (465,399) 123,671 (341,728) Comprehensive income (loss) — — (43,972) (6,368) (50,340) 4,030 (46,310) Dividends declared — — — — — (1,000) (1,000) Purchase of minority interest — 88,731 — — 88,731 (88,731) — Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (1,428) 1,428 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 74 — — 74 — 74 As at February 28, 2025 281,052 2,102,602 (2,830,129) 19,541 (426,934) 37,970 (388,964) (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other comprehensive

income Total equity attributable to shareholders Equity

attributable to non- controlling interests Total equity As at August 31, 2023 281,052 2,012,936 (2,014,077) 37,841 317,752 141,248 459,000 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 22,931 (11,500) 11,431 6,391 17,822 Dividends declared — — — — — (7,670) (7,670) Change in fair value of put option liability — — 677 — 677 (4,865) (4,188) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (2,430) 2,430 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 411 — — 411 — 411 As at February 29, 2024 281,052 2,013,347 (1,992,899) 28,771 330,271 135,104 465,375

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) for the period (55,021) (7,696) (39,942) 29,322 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 136,385 119,857 259,289 239,368 Amortization of film investments 1,892 3,188 4,581 7,321 Depreciation and amortization 22,769 29,850 45,145 60,168 Deferred income tax recovery (1,764) (238) (1,595) (3,123) Write-off of intangible assets 4,070 — 4,070 — Gain on sale of assets (12) — (9,659) — Share-based compensation expense 46 164 74 411 Imputed interest 13,875 11,189 22,374 23,421 Debt refinancing — — 4,377 753 Payment of program rights (143,316) (135,988) (254,724) (266,182) Net spend on film investments (4,670) (7,027) (10,450) (10,143) Other 753 53 706 (782) Cash flow from operations (24,993) 13,352 24,246 80,534 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 73,275 24,775 6,013 (18,649) Cash provided by operating activities 48,282 38,127 30,259 61,885 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,066) (6,477) (4,012) (7,603) Proceeds from sale of property 15 931 10,095 2,224 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (214) 281 (474) (282) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,265) (5,265) 5,609 (5,661) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (33,822) (21,473) (11,565) (31,486) Financing fees — — (1,250) (619) Payment of lease liabilities (4,634) (4,514) (9,244) (8,951) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (1,000) (3,705) (1,000) (7,670) Other (2,472) (999) (3,544) (2,156) Cash used in financing activities (41,928) (30,691) (26,603) (50,882) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 4,089 2,171 9,265 5,342 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 87,598 59,334 82,422 56,163 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 91,687 61,505 91,687 61,505

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended February 28, 2025









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 251,808 18,545 — 270,353 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 229,196 17,106 6,548 252,850 Segment profit (loss) (1) 22,612 1,439 (6,548) 17,503 Depreciation and amortization





22,769 Interest expense





30,984 Restructuring and other costs





12,606 Other expense, net





8,992 Loss before income taxes





(57,848) Three months ended February 29, 2024









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 278,059 21,478 — 299,537 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 219,156 20,621 7,015 246,792 Segment profit (loss) (1) 58,903 857 (7,015) 52,745 Depreciation and amortization





29,850 Interest expense





28,073 Restructuring and other costs





5,267 Other expense, net





253 Loss before income taxes





(10,698) Six months ended February 28, 2025









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 555,437 42,087 — 597,524 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 446,861 36,781 12,156 495,798 Segment profit (loss) (1) 108,576 5,306 (12,156) 101,726 Depreciation and amortization





45,145 Interest expense





56,118 Debt refinancing





4,377 Restructuring and other costs





29,115 Other expense, net





3,710 Loss before income taxes





(36,739) Six months ended February 29, 2024









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 620,492 48,949 — 669,441 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 439,831 43,547 12,469 495,847 Segment profit (loss) (1) 180,661 5,402 (12,469) 173,594 Depreciation and amortization





60,168 Interest expense





57,161 Debt refinancing





753 Restructuring and other costs





16,068 Other income, net





(317) Income before income taxes





39,761

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Advertising 146,882 168,753 345,786 404,106 Subscriber 111,880 117,285 227,578 235,535 Distribution, production and other 11,591 13,499 24,160 29,800

270,353 299,537 597,524 669,441

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) February 28, February 29, % February 28, February 29, % New platform revenue 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 30,456 32,813 (7 %) 65,224 70,883 (8 %) Television advertising revenue 129,539 148,979 (13 %) 306,228 358,275 (15 %) Television subscriber revenue 111,880 117,285 (5 %) 227,578 235,535 (3 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 241,419 266,264 (9 %) 533,806 593,810 (10 %) New platform revenue percentage 13 % 12 %

12 % 12 %





Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (55,880) (9,780) (43,972) 22,931 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Debt refinancing — — 3,223 555 Restructuring and other costs 10,162 3,836 23,403 11,817 Write-off of intangible assets 2,991 — 2,991 — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (42,727) (5,944) (14,355) 35,303 Basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.28) ($0.05) ($0.22) $0.12 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Debt refinancing — — $0.02 — Restructuring and other costs $0.05 $0.02 $0.11 $0.06 Write-off of intangible assets $0.02 — $0.02 — Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.21) ($0.03) ($0.07) $0.18



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, Free Cash Flow 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 48,282 38,127 30,259 61,885 Investing activities (2,265) (5,265) 5,609 (5,661) Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 46,017 32,862 35,868 56,224 — — — 346 Free cash flow 46,017 32,862 35,868 56,570

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2025 2024 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,046,390 1,052,834 Lease liabilities 110,777 116,834 Cash and cash equivalents (91,687) (82,422) Net debt (numerator) 1,065,480 1,087,246 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 211,561 283,429 Net debt to segment profit 5.04 3.84

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Second Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.

