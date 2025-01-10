CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue decreased 12% for the quarter

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 30% for the quarter

decreased 30% for the quarter Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 26% for the quarter

of 26% for the quarter Net income attributable to shareholders of $11.9 million ( $0.06 income per share basic) for the quarter

( income per share basic) for the quarter Free cash flow(1) of a negative $10 .1 million for the quarter

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its first quarter financial results today.

"Our strong fall schedule across Global and our specialty portfolio delivered share gains in linear viewing and impressive digital audience growth in our first quarter," said Troy Reeb, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "In the near term, we expect new winter programming to support positive trends in both news and entertainment audiences, and we look forward to building on the successful launch of our new lifestyle brands, Flavour Network and Home Network, which have already proven popular with viewers and advertisers."

"Our results were in line with the first quarter outlook we provided, reflecting the return to a regular fall programming schedule and lower advertising demand," said John Gossling, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "We are encouraged by the emerging strength of our product and audiences but given industry and economic conditions, our commitment to pursue further cost reductions remains an integral part of our more comprehensive plan to right-size our business, increase our focus on high-margin assets with growth potential and take necessary steps to strengthen our balance sheet."

Financial Highlights





Three months ended





November 30 % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Revenue





Television 303,629 342,433 (11 %) Radio 23,542 27,471 (14 %)

327,171 369,904 (12 %)





Segment profit (loss) (1)





Television 85,964 121,758 (29 %) Radio 3,867 4,545 (15 %) Corporate (5,608) (5,454) (3 %)

84,223 120,849 (30 %)





Segment profit margin (1)





Television 28 % 36 %

Radio 16 % 17 %

Consolidated 26 % 33 %







Net income attributable to shareholders 11,908 32,711 (64 %) Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 28,372 41,247 (31 %)





Earnings per share:





Basic $0.06 $0.16

Diluted $0.06 $0.16

Adjusted basic (1) $0.14 $0.20







Free cash flow (1) (10,149) 23,708 (143 %)

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's First Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.



Segment Revenue





Three months ended





November 30, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 Change Revenue 303,629



Television 342,433 (11 %) Advertising 176,689 209,296 (16 %) Subscriber 115,698 118,250 (2 %) Distribution, production and other 11,242 14,887 (24 %) Radio 23,542 27,471 (14 %) Total Revenue 327,171 369,904 (12 %)





New platform revenue percentage (1) 12 % 12 % (9 %)

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance

Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.



Operational Highlights

Following the launch of its successful Fall Schedule, Corus was the only Canadian broadcaster that saw an increase in its overall share of viewing(1). Total hours streamed across streaming platforms (STACKTV, the Global TV App and Pluto TV) this Fall grew 24%(2). In addition, Corus successfully launched two new lifestyle channel brands on December 30, 2024, and continued to implement cost savings initiatives.

Corus launches Flavour Network and Home Network. Corus debuted new lifestyle networks Flavour Network and Home Network on December 30, 2024 .

Corus debuted new lifestyle networks Flavour Network and Home Network on . Global announces its winter 2025 lineup. Global announced its robust slate of winter 2025 premieres, featuring Global original and fan-favourite Family Law , new medical drama Doc, modern Sherlock Holmes medical mystery series Watson , new classic game show Hollywood Squares , and returning top hits Saturday Night Live, Survivor, Matlock , Ghosts and more.

Global announced its robust slate of winter 2025 premieres, featuring Global original and fan-favourite , new medical drama modern Sherlock Holmes medical mystery series , new classic game show , and returning top hits and more. Global is home to TV's #1 fall hits. Global was the #1 network in core prime time this Fall(3). Additionally, Global had 11 of the Top 20 most-watched programs in Canada this fall including #1 reality series Survivor, #1 late night program Saturday Night Live and #1 comedy Ghosts(4).

(1) Source: Numeris Personal People Meter ("PPM") Data. Total Canada. Fall'24 Season-to-date ("STD") (8/26/2024 to 11/24/2024) vs. Fall'23 STD (8/28/2023 to 11/26/2023) - Confirmed data. Monday-Sunday 2am-2am. Share of Adults 25-54 total minutes viewed. Based on Corus Share Report. English Canadian stations excluding Pay & US stations. (2) Sources: Amazon Video Central (STACKTV)/Pluto TV Partner Dashboard/Adobe Analytics (Global TV App), September'24 to November'24 vs. September'23 to November'23 monthly average. (3) Source: Numeris PPM Data, Conventional Fall'24 STD (September 16/24 – December 22/24) confirmed data, Adults 25-54 unless otherwise stated, Average Minute Audience ("AMA (000)"), Monday-Sunday 8pm-11pm, Local Time, Global Total, CTV Commercial, City Total. (4) Source: Numeris PPM Data, Fall'24 (September 16 – December 22/24) 3+ airings, Adults 25-54, AMA (000), Total Canada, Confirmed data, Canadian Conventional Commercial English Ontario stations.

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of negative $10.1 million in Q1 2025 compared to $23.7 million in the same comparable prior year period. The decrease in free cash flow (1) for the first quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities.

of negative in Q1 2025 compared to in the same comparable prior year period. The decrease in free cash flow for the first quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 4.48 times as at November 30, 2024 , up from 3.84 times at August 31, 2024 , as a result of a decrease in segment profit and increase in debt.

was 4.48 times as at , up from 3.84 times at , as a result of a decrease in segment profit and increase in debt. As of November 30, 2024 , the Company had $87.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $31.3 million available to be drawn under its Revolving Facility.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit and, net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2024 ("2024 MD&A").

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for January 10, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3W5tQGr . You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.945.7677 and for North America is 1.888.699.1199. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning January 10, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until January 17, 2025, at 1.888.660.6345 (toll-free North America) or 646.517.4150 (local or international), using replay code 89130#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2024 MD&A, as filed at www.sedarplus.ca on October 28, 2024. These discussions are important to understanding the assumptions and factors which may affect the Company's outlook and results.

As discussed further in the 2024 MD&A, the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, including current ongoing factors that can create or exacerbate recessionary conditions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, including on advertising and marketing, resulting in changes to demand for Corus' product and services offerings. The Company continuously monitors all major risks affecting it or the industry more broadly, including regulatory, legal and judicial developments and decisions, such as, for example, the appeal by certain foreign streaming services of the CRTC decision to require initial base contributions from them. A repeal, change or delay in implementation of a regulatory, legal or judicial decision can materially impact the Company's outlook, operations and business, and financial results. A comprehensive and more extensive discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, operations and financial performance and by extension, the assumptions or actual results, related to any forward looking information or outlook, can be found in the 2024 Annual MD&A.

Other financial risks which may be related to or affected or elevated by the foregoing risks include the market price for the Company's Class B Non-Voting Shares, which can be impacted by factors beyond the Company's control and which can decline even if the Company's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed. As noted above, please see the 2024 MD&A and all of the Company's public disclosure for a full discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Outlook

In the second quarter, we continue to expect the over-supply of premium digital video inventory from foreign competitors, and continued generally lower demand for linear advertising. As such, the Company expects year-over-year declines in Television advertising revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to be similar to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to increase in the quarter in the low double digit percentage range on a year-over-year basis. The Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost reduction initiatives and expects general and administrative expenses to decline in the range of 5 to 10% for the second quarter compared to the prior year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three months ended November 30, 2024, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this document contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's capital allocation strategy, capital structure and liability management including liquidity, leverage targets, ability to repay debt, and or renegotiate existing debt terms, strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2025, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information include, without limitation: factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, such as: changes to or affecting the media industry including with respect to advertising supply and demand on linear and digital services; the potential impact of new or increased competition from both domestic and foreign players, who may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; inflation and interest rates; changes to or regarding the interpretation or application of accounting principles or standards; changes to operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, including any caused by new or different taxation legislation or rulings; changes in any applicable laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED") or other similar governmental, legislative, judicial or administrative body; changes in or to macroeconomic or geopolitical conditions in Canada and globally; general change in the competitive landscape and conditions; technological developments or changes affecting the industries, services, products or labour force of or relevant to the Company; and epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally.

Additional important factors or assumptions relating to or affecting the Company that could impact any forward looking statements, expectations or information or could cause actual results to differ materially from such expressed or implied information include, without limitation: the Company's ability to maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities; ability to renegotiate, obtain relief from, or meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations; the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising demand, supply and revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships and related agreements with key suppliers, partners and clients, including for content, programming and distribution, and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks including any new, re-branded or re-programmed channels; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs or funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints and to manage costs or business impacts if it is not successful; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors or significant interruption of business or failure of delivery of services by or at a key supplier or vendor of the Company; and interruption of services.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2024 (the "2024 MD&A"). Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 37 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor as well as the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at November 30, As at August 31, 2024 2024 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 87,598 82,422 Accounts receivable 299,016 232,040 Income taxes recoverable 21,320 25,006 Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,581 17,857 Total current assets 428,515 357,325 Tax credits receivable 22,281 19,756 Investments and other assets 60,802 57,325 Property, plant and equipment, net 252,034 250,810 Program rights 494,439 494,022 Film investments 51,477 55,312 Intangible assets 239,105 252,358 Total assets 1,548,653 1,486,908 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 510,792 488,098 Current portion of long-term debt 3,290 9,903 Provisions 24,020 25,467 Total current liabilities 538,102 523,468 Long-term debt 1,076,050 1,042,931 Other long-term liabilities 193,762 197,499 Provisions 10,449 10,697 Deferred income tax liabilities 54,765 54,041 Total liabilities 1,873,128 1,828,636 DEFICIT



Share capital 281,052 281,052 Contributed surplus 2,013,825 2,013,797 Accumulated deficit (2,770,183) (2,784,729) Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,989 24,481 Total deficit attributable to shareholders (451,317) (465,399) Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 126,842 123,671 Total deficit (324,475) (341,728) Total Liabilities and Deficit 1,548,653 1,486,908

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Three months ended



November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenues 327,171 369,904 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 242,948 249,055 Depreciation and amortization 22,376 30,318 Interest expense 25,134 29,088 Debt refinancing 4,377 753 Restructuring and other costs 16,509 10,801 Other income, net (5,282) (570) Income before income taxes 21,109 50,459 Income tax expense 6,030 13,441 Net income for the period 15,079 37,018 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (885) (2,840) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 901 179

16 (2,661) Items that will not be reclassified to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (508) (1,643) Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans 2,638 (1,334)

2,130 (2,977) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 2,146 (5,638) Comprehensive income for the period 17,225 31,380





Net income attributable to



Shareholders 11,908 32,711 Non-controlling interests 3,171 4,307

15,079 37,018 Comprehensive income attributable to:



Shareholders 14,054 27,073 Non-controlling interests 3,171 4,307

17,225 31,380





Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:



Basic $0.06 $0.16 Diluted $0.06 $0.16

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)





(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total deficit

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total deficit As at August 31, 2024 281,052 2,013,797 (2,784,729) 24,481 (465,399) 123,671 (341,728) Comprehensive income — — 11,908 2,146 14,054 3,171 17,225 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans — — 2,638 (2,638) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 28 — — 28 — 28 As at November 30, 2024 281,052 2,013,825 (2,770,183) 23,989 (451,317) 126,842 (324,475) (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2023 281,052 2,012,936 (2,014,077) 37,841 317,752 141,248 459,000 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 32,711 (5,638) 27,073 4,307 31,380 Dividends declared — — — — — (3,965) (3,965) Change in fair value of put option liability — — 517 — 517 (4,675) (4,158) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (1,334) 1,334 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 247 — — 247 — 247 As at November 30, 2023 281,052 2,013,183 (1,982,183) 33,537 345,589 136,915 482,504

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Three months ended



November 30 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income for the period 15,079 37,018 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:



Amortization of program rights 122,904 119,511 Amortization of film investments 2,689 4,133 Depreciation and amortization 22,376 30,318 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 169 (2,885) Gain on sale of assets (9,647) — Share-based compensation expense 28 247 Imputed interest 8,499 12,232 Debt refinancing 4,377 753 Payment of program rights (111,408) (130,194) Net spend on film investments (5,780) (3,116) Other (47) (835) Cash flow from operations 49,239 67,182 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (67,262) (43,424) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,023) 23,758 INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,946) (1,126) Proceeds from sale of property 10,080 1,293 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (260) (563) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,874 (396) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Increase (decrease) in bank loans 22,257 (10,013) Financing fees (1,250) (619) Payment of lease liabilities (4,610) (4,437) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — (3,965) Other (1,072) (1,157) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,325 (20,191) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 5,176 3,171 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 82,422 56,163 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 87,598 59,334

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended November 30 2024









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 303,629 23,542 — 327,171 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 217,665 19,675 5,608 242,948 Segment profit (loss) (1) 85,964 3,867 (5,608) 84,223 Depreciation and amortization





22,376 Interest expense





25,134 Debt refinancing





4,377 Restructuring and other costs





16,509 Other income, net





(5,282) Income before income taxes





21,109 Three months ended November 30 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 342,433 27,471 — 369,904 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 220,675 22,926 5,454 249,055 Segment profit (loss) (1) 121,758 4,545 (5,454) 120,849 Depreciation and amortization





30,318 Interest expense





29,088 Debt refinancing





753 Restructuring and other costs





10,801 Other income, net





(570) Income before income taxes





50,459

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.



REVENUE BY TYPE





Three months ended



November 30 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 Advertising 198,904 235,353 Subscriber 115,698 118,250 Distribution, production and other 12,569 16,301

327,171 369,904



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Three months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

November 30, % New platform revenue 2024 2023 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 34,768 38,070 (9 %) Television advertising revenue 176,689 209,296 (16 %) Television subscriber revenue 115,698 118,250 (2 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 292,387 327,546 (11 %) New platform revenue percentage 12 % 12 %







Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

November 30, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2024 2023 Net income attributable to shareholders 11,908 32,711 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Debt refinancing 3,223 555 Restructuring and other costs 13,241 7,981 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 28,372 41,247 Basic earnings per share $0.06 $0.16 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Debt refinancing $0.02 — Restructuring and other costs $0.06 $0.04 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.14 $0.20





Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

November 30, Free Cash Flow 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities (18,023) 23,758 Investing activities 7,874 (396) Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) (10,149) 23,362 — 346 Free cash flow (10,149) 23,708

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at November 30, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2024 2024 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,079,340 1,052,834 Lease liabilities 113,699 116,834 Cash and cash equivalents (87,598) (82,422) Net debt (numerator) 1,105,441 1,087,246 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 246,803 283,429 Net debt to segment profit 4.48 3.84

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the First Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders.

