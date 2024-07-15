CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue decreased 16% for the quarter and 15% for the year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 30% for the quarter and 16% for the year-to-date

decreased 30% for the quarter and 16% for the year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 20% for the quarter and 24% for the year-to-date

of 20% for the quarter and 24% for the year-to-date Net loss attributable to shareholders of $769.9 million ( $3.86 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $747.0 million ( $3.74 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $960.0 million related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trade mark and brand assets, and program rights

( loss per share basic) for the quarter and ( loss per share basic) for the year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges of related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trade mark and brand assets, and program rights Proforma net debt to segment profit (1) of 3.91 times at May 31, 2024 , which excludes contributions to segment profit from a prior year business divestiture, was up from the proforma net debt to segment profit as at August 31, 2023 of 3.62 times

of 3.91 times at , which excludes contributions to segment profit from a prior year business divestiture, was up from the proforma net debt to segment profit as at of 3.62 times Free cash flow(1) of $18.4 million for the quarter and $75.0 million for the year-to-date

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"The third quarter results reflect the ongoing impacts of a challenging advertising environment," said Troy Reeb, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "We have secured a top-notch Fall schedule to deploy across our traditional linear and streaming portfolio including STACKTV and the Global TV App. Our team is actively pursuing near term revenue opportunities, execution of our strategic rebranding initiatives for our top lifestyle services and swift implementation of efficiency measures."

"As part of our mandate as co-CEOs, we are decisively reducing more costs and taking actions to right-size our business given the realities of our operating environment," said John Gossling, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "We have made difficult decisions to part with certain legacy assets and are identifying additional opportunities to streamline our business with the aim of improving profitability. We are also working with the Board to develop a comprehensive plan to strengthen the balance sheet and manage liabilities."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31, %

May 31, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue











Television 308,198 371,159 (17 %) 928,690 1,094,236 (15 %) Radio 23,606 26,176 (10 %) 72,555 78,161 (7 %)

331,804 397,335 (16 %) 1,001,245 1,172,397 (15 %)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television 68,412 96,028 (29 %) 249,073 290,806 (14 %) Radio 2,633 4,112 (36 %) 8,035 10,484 (23 %) Corporate (3,510) (3,235) (9 %) (15,979) (13,558) (18 %)

67,535 96,905 (30 %) 241,129 287,732 (16 %)









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 22 % 26 %

27 % 27 %

Radio 11 % 16 %

11 % 13 %

Consolidated 20 % 24 %

24 % 25 %











Net loss attributable to shareholders (769,897) (495,073) (56 %) (746,966) (479,136) (56 %) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders(1) (19,873) 18,042 (210 %) 15,430 37,628 (59 %)









Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic ($3.86) ($2.48)

($3.74) ($2.40)

Diluted ($3.86) ($2.48)

($3.74) ($2.40)

Adjusted basic(1) ($0.10) $0.09

$0.08 $0.19











Free cash flow (1) 18,440 25,979 (29 %) 75,010 75,186 —

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Third Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31, %

May 31, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue 308,198



928,690



Television 371,159 (17 %) 1,094,236 (15 %) Advertising 178,182 209,008 (15 %) 536,457 630,645 (15 %) Subscriber 116,914 124,225 (6 %) 352,449 375,791 (6 %) Distribution, production and other 13,102 37,926 (65 %) 39,784 87,800 (55 %) Radio 23,606 26,176 (10 %) 72,555 78,161 (7 %) Total Revenue 331,804 397,335 (16 %) 1,001,245 1,172,397 (15 %)









New platform revenue percentage (1) 12 % 12 % (9 %) 12 % 11 % (6 %)

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus has appointed Co-CEOs Troy Reeb and John Gossling following the early retirement of Doug Murphy, former President and CEO. In addition, the Company unveiled its Fall schedule for Global TV and Corus' Specialty networks on traditional and streaming platforms, announced changes to its programming and trademark output arrangements, continued to implement cost savings initiatives and made bank debt repayments. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic and competitive environment.

Global TV announces its 2024/2025 primetime lineup of new acquisitions and returns of major hit series. Global TV's roster will deliver 18.5 hours of simulcast programming in primetime this fall and introduces new dramas Matlock , Murder in a Small Town, and NCIS: Origins. The fall schedule also features the return of #1 show Survivor (1) , #1 drama 9-1-1 (1) , and Elsbeth , along with popular franchises FBI and NCIS, and Top 10 ranked comedy Ghosts (1) .

Global TV's roster will deliver 18.5 hours of simulcast programming in primetime this fall and introduces new dramas and The fall schedule also features the return of #1 show , #1 drama , and , along with popular franchises and and Top 10 ranked comedy . Corus' Specialty networks and streaming platforms announce 2024/2025 series lineup. Corus' specialty drama networks and STACKTV will feature returning seasons of Bel Air, Ted, Based on a True Story, Outlander and The Way Home along with new Peacock Originals Untitled Steph Curry /Adam Pally Project (WT), Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and Lockerbie. Corus' unscripted and reality networks, and STACKTV will see the return of Celebrity IOU and The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, and new series 100 Day Hotel Challenge (WT), Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid , and more.

(1) Source: Numeris Personal People Meter Data, Total Canada, Spring 2024 season (Jan 8-Jun 2/24) – Confirmed data, 3+ airings, Adults 25-54, Average Minute Audience(000), Canadian Conventional Commercial English national networks, and Connected TV com all others 'Total', excludes playoffs.

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $18.4 million in Q3 and $75.0 million year-to-date compared to $26.0 million and $75.2 million , respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow (1) for the third quarter and the year-to-date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities.

of in Q3 and year-to-date compared to and , respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow for the third quarter and the year-to-date is mainly attributable to lower cash provided by operating activities. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.86 times as at May 31, 2024 . Proforma net debt to segment profit (2) was 3.91 times at May 31, 2024 , up from 3.62 times at August 31, 2023 . This ratio increased as a result of the decline in segment profit (1) for the most recent four quarters exceeding the effect of the reduced net debt.

was 3.86 times as at . Proforma net debt to segment profit was 3.91 times at , up from 3.62 times at . This ratio increased as a result of the decline in segment profit for the most recent four quarters exceeding the effect of the reduced net debt. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Corus paid down $4.6 million of debt and $36.1 million for the year-to-date.

of debt and for the year-to-date. As of May 31, 2024 , the Company had $67.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $98.4 million available to be drawn under its $300.0 million Revolving Facility. On June 1, 2024 , availability on the Revolving Facility decreased to $30.2 million as a result of the decrease in the maximum total debt to cash flow ratio required under the financial covenants on that date.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit (loss), net debt to segment profit and proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2023 ("2023 MD&A"). (2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was sold in August 2023, for the most recent four quarters.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for July 15, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/4c2c1Oh. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning July 15, 2024, at 11 a.m.ET or accessible by telephone until July 22, 2024, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 246006#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2023 MD&A, as filed at www.sedarplus.ca on October 30, 2023.

As discussed further in the 2023 MD&A, the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, including current ongoing factors that can create or exacerbate recessionary conditions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, including on advertising and marketing, resulting in changes to demand for Corus' product and services offerings. The continued elevated consumer price index inflation also affects the Company's business, operations and financial performance through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of programming, services and labour, reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability.

As previously identified, additional key factors that have and may continue to adversely impact the Company's ability to compete successfully and its financial results include, but are not limited to: industry-wide, continuing reduced advertising demand or spending on linear television; macroeconomic supply chain disruptions, which in turn impact advertising; ability to secure programming rights; changes to acquired programming costs and arrangements, which continue to increase; and continued inaction or slower action by Corus' federal broadcast regulator to revisit Canadian program spending requirements, which represent a significant portion of the Company's cost base. A more extensive discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, operations and financial performance can be found in the 2023 Annual MD&A.

Programming and trade mark output arrangements for HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and OWN will not be renewed upon their expiry on December 31, 2024. The Company is currently undertaking a review of these channels and while some lifestyle channels may be retired, others are expected to be rebranded based on the strength of top-rated Canadian programs and foreign content supply. This is expected to impact revenue on the Company's services in calendar 2025, which may lead to decreased profitability.

In addition, the Company has entered into the Credit Facility and issued the Senior Unsecured Notes, all of which contain certain financial covenants including with respect to the maintenance of certain leverage ratios. Management has taken and continues to take significant cost reduction actions and make appropriate investments in areas or assets which support sustainable profitability. Management also intends to actively pursue options for such amendments or relief, concurrent with such cost reduction actions and its regulatory advocacy. However, should the financial performance, specifically the impacts to profitability, continue to decline without successful mitigation and should there be no further changes or amendments to the foregoing financing arrangements, there is material risk that the Company will not meet its covenants under (i) the terms of the Credit Facility, anticipated to be in effect as at September 1, 2024, when the Company's leverage covenant decreases from 4.50 to 4.25 times, or; (ii) the Senior Unsecured Notes, as a result of cross default provisions.

The Company's ability to mitigate the concerns above is dependent on its ability to continue to access financing and / or obtain relief from or amendments to terms with lenders or noteholders with respect to relevant financial covenants or repayment terms under such facilities. While the Company has been successful in obtaining requisite relief and amendments in the past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the future.

Other financial risks which may be related to or elevated by the foregoing include the volatility of the market price for the Company's Class B Non-Voting Shares, which can be impacted by factors beyond the Company's control and which can decline even if the Company's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed. Please see the 2023 MD&A for a full discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Outlook

In the fourth quarter, we continue to expect lingering impacts from the lengthy disruption of advertising markets due to the U.S. writers' and actors' strikes, over-supply of premium digital video inventory from foreign competitors, and generally lower demand for linear advertising. As such, the Company expects year-over-year declines in Television advertising revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 to be similar to the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to decline in the quarter by approximately 20% on a year-over-year basis. The Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost reduction initiatives and expects general and administrative expenses to decline in the range of 10 to 15% for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macroeconomic environment in the medium term, visibility remains limited at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2024, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024 and 2025, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on- air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks including new or re-programmed channels; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to renegotiate, obtain relief from or meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2023. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 67,208 56,163 Accounts receivable 284,728 295,175 Income taxes recoverable 11,791 21,597 Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,776 21,285 Total current assets 384,503 394,220 Tax credits receivable 38,210 44,270 Investments and other assets 55,742 74,415 Property, plant and equipment, net 253,602 268,214 Program rights 530,133 668,976 Film investments 56,990 53,085 Intangible assets, net 265,200 1,198,229 Deferred income tax assets — 44,653 Total assets 1,584,380 2,746,062 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 525,210 565,052 Current portion of long-term debt 14,057 13,434 Provisions 17,004 9,811 Total current liabilities 556,271 588,297 Long-term debt 1,045,111 1,078,950 Other long-term liabilities 229,002 316,912 Provisions 8,695 9,041 Deferred income tax liabilities 56,396 293,862 Total liabilities 1,895,475 2,287,062 EQUITY (DEFICIT)



Share capital 281,052 281,052 Contributed surplus 2,013,509 2,012,936 Accumulated deficit (2,764,045) (2,014,077) Accumulated other comprehensive income 29,174 37,841 Total equity (deficit) attributable to shareholders (440,310) 317,752 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 129,215 141,248 Total equity (deficit) (311,095) 459,000

1,584,380 2,746,062

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 331,804 397,335 1,001,245 1,172,397 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 264,269 300,430 760,116 884,665 Depreciation and amortization 27,397 40,178 87,565 120,594 Interest expense 26,004 33,278 83,165 102,401 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment 960,000 590,000 960,000 590,000 Debt refinancing — — 753 — Restructuring and other costs 10,893 10,580 26,961 15,546 Other expense (income), net 452 (1,997) 135 6,424 Loss before income taxes (957,211) (575,134) (917,450) (547,233) Income tax recovery (184,109) (83,982) (173,670) (75,760) Net loss for the period (773,102) (491,152) (743,780) (471,473) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss:







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 65 461 (2,779) 1,755 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 84 (143) 316 1,166

149 318 (2,463) 2,921 Items that will not be reclassified to loss:







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets 254 (578) (6,204) (1,266) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans (1,426) (578) (3,856) (31)

(1,172) (1,156) (10,060) (1,297) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (1,023) (838) (12,523) 1,624 Comprehensive loss for the period (774,125) (491,990) (756,303) (469,849)









Net loss attributable to:







Shareholders (769,897) (495,073) (746,966) (479,136) Non-controlling interests (3,205) 3,921 3,186 7,663

(773,102) (491,152) (743,780) (471,473)









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (770,920) (495,911) (759,489) (477,512) Non-controlling interests (3,205) 3,921 3,186 7,663

(774,125) (491,990) (756,303) (469,849)









Loss per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic ($3.86) ($2.48) ($3.74) ($2.40) Diluted ($3.86) ($2.48) ($3.74) ($2.40)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.













INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT) (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity (deficit)

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity (deficit) As at August 31, 2023 281,052 2,012,936 (2,014,077) 37,841 317,752 141,248 459,000 Comprehensive income (loss) — — (746,966) (12,523) (759,489) 3,186 (756,303) Dividends declared — — — — — (10,073) (10,073) Change in fair value of put option liability — — 854 — 854 (5,146) (4,292) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (3,856) 3,856 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 573 — — 573 — 573 As at May 31, 2024 281,052 2,013,509 (2,764,045) 29,174 (440,310) 129,215 (311,095) (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2022 781,918 1,511,481 (1,574,358) 33,000 752,041 151,940 903,981 Comprehensive income (loss) — — (479,136) 1,624 (477,512) 7,663 (469,849) Dividends declared — — (17,490) — (17,490) (15,750) (33,240) Reduction of stated capital (500,000) 500,000 — — — — — Change in fair value of put option liability — — (754) — (754) 65 (689) Shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (3,089) 1,119 — — (1,970) — (1,970) Reversal of automatic share purchase commitment 2,223 (504) — — 1,719 — 1,719 Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (31) 31 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 562 — — 562 — 562 Reallocation of equity interest — — 3,226 — 3,226 (3,226) — Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — — — — 3,855 3,855 As at May 31, 2023 281,052 2,012,658 (2,068,543) 34,655 259,822 144,547 404,369

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss for the period (773,102) (491,152) (743,780) (471,473) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 135,027 158,748 374,395 454,688 Amortization of film investments 6,890 12,195 14,211 22,704 Depreciation and amortization 27,397 40,178 87,565 120,594 Deferred income tax recovery (186,302) (91,630) (189,425) (100,189) Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment 960,000 590,000 960,000 590,000 Share-based compensation expense 162 194 573 562 Imputed interest 9,854 13,675 33,275 45,031 Debt refinancing — — 753 — Payment of program rights (149,981) (161,185) (416,163) (494,232) Net spend on film investments (11,484) (18,674) (21,627) (54,949) Other 253 1,015 (529) 1,156 Cash flow from operations 18,714 53,364 99,248 113,892 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 4,217 (23,554) (14,432) (28,559) Cash provided by operating activities 22,931 29,810 84,816 85,333 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,328) (3,548) (11,931) (8,921) Proceeds from sale of property 37 396 2,261 736 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (200) (679) (482) (2,033) Cash used in investing activities (4,491) (3,831) (10,152) (10,218) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (4,583) (10,203) (36,069) (12,273) Financing fees — — (619) (998) Share repurchase under NCIB — — — (2,045) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — — 3,855 Payment of lease liabilities (4,661) (4,570) (13,612) (13,383) Dividends paid — (5,979) — (29,944) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2,403) (5,677) (10,073) (15,750) Other (1,090) (1,229) (3,246) (3,316) Cash used in financing activities (12,737) (27,658) (63,619) (73,854) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 5,703 (1,679) 11,045 1,261 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 61,505 57,852 56,163 54,912 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 67,208 56,173 67,208 56,173

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended May 31, 2024









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 308,198 23,606 — 331,804 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 239,786 20,973 3,510 264,269 Segment profit (loss)(1) 68,412 2,633 (3,510) 67,535 Depreciation and amortization





27,397 Interest expense





26,004 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





960,000 Restructuring and other costs





10,893 Other expense, net





452 Loss before income taxes





(957,211) Three months ended May 31, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 371,159 26,176 — 397,335 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 275,131 22,064 3,235 300,430 Segment profit (loss)(1) 96,028 4,112 (3,235) 96,905 Depreciation and amortization





40,178 Interest expense





33,278 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





590,000 Restructuring and other costs





10,580 Other income, net





(1,997) Loss before income taxes





(575,134)

Nine months ended May 31, 2024









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 928,690 72,555 — 1,001,245 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 679,617 64,520 15,979 760,116 Segment profit (loss)(1) 249,073 8,035 (15,979) 241,129 Depreciation and amortization





87,565 Interest expense





83,165 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





960,000 Debt refinancing





753 Restructuring and other costs





26,961 Other expense, net





135 Loss before income taxes





(917,450) Nine months ended May 31, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 1,094,236 78,161 — 1,172,397 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 803,430 67,677 13,558 884,665 Segment profit (loss)(1) 290,806 10,484 (13,558) 287,732 Depreciation and amortization





120,594 Interest expense





102,401 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





590,000 Restructuring and other costs





15,546 Other expense, net





6,424 Loss before income taxes





(547,233)

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE



Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Advertising 200,370 233,840 604,476 704,901 Subscriber 116,914 124,225 352,449 375,791 Distribution, production and other 14,520 39,270 44,320 91,705

331,804 397,335 1,001,245 1,172,397

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31, %

May 31, % New platform revenue 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 34,972 38,637 (9 %) 105,855 112,497 (6 %) Television advertising revenue 178,182 209,008 (15 %) 536,457 630,645 (15 %) Television subscriber revenue 116,914 124,225 (6 %) 352,449 375,791 (6 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 295,096 333,233 (11 %) 888,906 1,006,436 (12 %) New platform revenue percentage 12 % 12 % 12 % 11 %



Three months ended Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

May 31,

May 31, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to shareholders (769,897) (495,073) (746,966) (479,136) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment 742,016 504,953 742,016 504,953 Debt refinancing — — 555 — Restructuring and other costs 8,008 8,162 19,825 11,811 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (19,873) 18,042 15,430 37,628 Basic loss per share ($3.86) ($2.48) ($3.74) ($2.40) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment $3.72 $2.53 $3.72 $2.53 Debt refinancing — — — — Restructuring and other costs $0.04 $0.04 $0.10 $0.06 Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.10) $0.09 $0.08 $0.19



Three months ended Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

May 31,

May 31, Free Cash Flow 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 22,931 29,810 84,816 85,333 Investing activities (4,491) (3,831) (10,152) (10,218) Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 18,440 25,979 74,664 75,115 — — 346 71 Free cash flow 18,440 25,979 75,010 75,186

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2024 2023 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,059,168 1,092,384 Lease liabilities 118,844 126,084 Cash and cash equivalents (67,208) (56,163) Net debt (numerator) 1,110,804 1,162,305 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 287,402 334,005 Net debt to segment profit 3.86 3.48 Proforma net debt to segment profit (2) 3.91 3.62

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Third Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders. (2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was divested on August 23, 2023, for the most recent four quarters.

