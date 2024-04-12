CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue decreased 13% for the quarter and 14% for the year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 11% for the quarter and 9% for the year-to-date

decreased 11% for the quarter and 9% for the year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 18% for the quarter and 26% for the year-to-date

of 18% for the quarter and 26% for the year-to-date Net loss attributable to shareholders of $9.8 million ( $0.05 loss per share basic) for the quarter and net income attributable to shareholders of $22.9 million ( $0.12 per share basic) for the year-to-date

( loss per share basic) for the quarter and net income attributable to shareholders of ( per share basic) for the year-to-date Proforma net debt to segment profit (1) of 3.62 times at February 29, 2024 , which excludes contributions to segment profit from a prior year business divestiture, was consistent with the proforma net debt to segment profit as at August 31, 2023

of 3.62 times at , which excludes contributions to segment profit from a prior year business divestiture, was consistent with the proforma net debt to segment profit as at Free cash flow(1) of $32.9 million for the quarter and $56.6 million for the year-to-date

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"We delivered a strong quarter of free cash flow generation that was directed towards reduction of our term loan facility as we maintained focus on streamlining our operating model," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Television advertising revenue for the second quarter was in line with our expectations. Importantly, premium scripted content returned to our networks and platforms in February with promising early audience results. That said, visibility in the advertising market remains limited despite the normalization of our program supply. Demand creation is our priority to monetize these audiences while we concurrently deploy a disciplined focus on expense reduction to improve operational efficiency."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended

Six months ended



February 29, February 28, % February 29, February 28, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue











Television 278,059 321,548 (14 %) 620,492 723,077 (14 %) Radio 21,478 22,323 (4 %) 48,949 51,985 (6 %)

299,537 343,871 (13 %) 669,441 775,062 (14 %)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television 58,903 63,019 (7 %) 180,661 194,778 (7 %) Radio 857 350 145 % 5,402 6,372 (15 %) Corporate (7,015) (4,234) (66 %) (12,469) (10,323) (21 %)

52,745 59,135 (11 %) 173,594 190,827 (9 %)









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 21 % 20 %

29 % 27 %

Radio 4 % 2 %

11 % 12 %

Consolidated 18 % 17 %

26 % 25 %











Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (9,780) (15,450) 37 % 22,931 15,937 44 % Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (1) (5,944) (13,880) 57 % 35,303 19,586 80 %









Basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.05) ($0.08)

$0.12 $0.08

Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share (1) ($0.03) ($0.07)

$0.18 $0.10

Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.05) ($0.08)

$0.12 $0.08











Free cash flow (1) 32,862 28,397 16 % 56,570 49,207 15 %

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended

Six months ended



February 29, February 28, % February 29, February 28, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue 278,059



620,492



Television 321,548 (14 %) 723,077 (14 %) Advertising 148,979 169,124 (12 %) 358,275 421,637 (15 %) Subscriber 117,285 124,051 (5 %) 235,535 251,566 (6 %) Distribution, production and other 11,795 28,373 (58 %) 26,682 49,874 (47 %) Radio 21,478 22,323 (4 %) 48,949 51,985 (6 %) Total Revenue 299,537 343,871 (13 %) 669,441 775,062 (14 %)









New platform revenue percentage (1) 12 % 12 % — 12 % 11 % (4 %)

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company launched its Winter/Spring 2024 schedule for Global TV on traditional and streaming platforms, continued to implement cost savings initiatives and made bank debt repayments. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Global launches its Winter/Spring 2024 Programming. Global Television's core prime-time audiences increased (1) following the return of blockbuster franchises NCIS and FBI , hit dramas CSI: Vegas and 9-1-1 , acclaimed comedies Abbott Elementary and Ghosts , season 46 of Survivor , fan favourite Big Brother Canada and the introduction of new drama Elsbeth .

Global Television's core prime-time audiences increased following the return of blockbuster franchises and , hit dramas and , acclaimed comedies and , season 46 of , fan favourite and the introduction of new drama . HGTV Canada and MEM announced the greenlight of Renovation Resort. HGTV Canada's Scott McGillivray and Brian Baeumler return as co-hosts and judges in Season 2 of Renovation Resort, distributed by Corus Studios. The series successfully debuted as the #1 Canadian original series on Specialty television in Spring 2023(2).

(1) Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Spring'24 (Feb 12/24 - Mar 17/24) vs Spring '24 Prior Weeks (Jan 1/24 - Feb 11/24) - confirmed to 3/1/24, A25-54, AMA(000), core primetime: Mo-Su 8-11pm, Local time (2) Source: Numeris PPM Data, SP'23 (Jan 2/23 – May 28/23) – confirmed data, Total Canada, 3+ airings, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, based on AMA(000), A25-54

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $32.9 million in Q2 and $56.6 million year-to-date compared to $28.4 million and $49.2 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow (1) for the second quarter and the year-to-date is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities.

of in Q2 and year-to-date compared to and year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow for the second quarter and the year-to-date is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.55 times as at February 29, 2024 . Proforma net debt to segment profit (2) was 3.62 times at

was 3.55 times as at . Proforma net debt to segment profit was 3.62 times at February 29, 2024 , unchanged from August 31, 2023 and down from 3.67 times at November 30, 2023 .

, unchanged from and down from 3.67 times at . In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Corus paid down $21.5 million of debt and $31.5 million year-to-date.

of debt and year-to-date. As of February 29, 2024 , the Company had $61.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $236.4 million available to be drawn under its $300.0 million Revolving Facility.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit, net debt to segment profit and proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2023 ("2023 MD&A"). (2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was sold in August 2023, for the most recent four quarters.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 29, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Outlook

In the third quarter, delivery of new episodes of scripted programming are expected to resume closer to normal levels following the settlement of the labour actions by the U.S. writers and actors guilds. However, lingering impacts from the lengthy disruption of advertising markets due to the strikes, as well as continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and the competitive environment, are expected to lower demand for linear advertising. As such, the Company expects year-over-year declines in Television advertising revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 in the range of 10% to 15%. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to decline in the quarter by a similar range on a year-over-year basis and the Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost reduction initiatives. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macroeconomic environment in the medium term, visibility remains limited at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 29, 2024, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2023. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc. |

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 29, As at August 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 61,505 56,163 Accounts receivable 282,617 295,175 Income taxes recoverable 12,531 21,597 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,457 21,285 Total current assets 379,110 394,220 Tax credits receivable 35,237 44,270 Investments and other assets 58,829 74,415 Property, plant and equipment, net 257,918 268,214 Program rights 646,407 668,976 Film investments 60,295 53,085 Intangible assets, net 1,169,734 1,198,229 Deferred income tax assets 45,958 44,653 Total assets 2,653,488 2,746,062 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 556,105 565,052 Current portion of long-term debt 17,551 13,434 Provisions 13,489 9,811 Total current liabilities 587,145 588,297 Long-term debt 1,045,305 1,078,950 Other long-term liabilities 257,627 316,912 Provisions 8,881 9,041 Deferred income tax liabilities 289,155 293,862 Total liabilities 2,188,113 2,287,062 EQUITY



Share capital 281,052 281,052 Contributed surplus 2,013,347 2,012,936 Accumulated deficit (1,992,899) (2,014,077) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,771 37,841 Total equity attributable to shareholders 330,271 317,752 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 135,104 141,248 Total equity 465,375 459,000

2,653,488 2,746,062

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three months ended Six months ended

February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 299,537 343,871 669,441 775,062 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 246,792 284,736 495,847 584,235 Depreciation and amortization 29,850 40,282 60,168 80,416 Interest expense 28,073 34,751 57,161 69,123 Debt refinancing — — 753 — Restructuring and other costs 5,267 2,137 16,068 4,966 Other expense (income), net 253 1,375 (317) 8,421 Income (loss) before income taxes (10,698) (19,410) 39,761 27,901 Income tax expense (recovery) (3,002) (4,491) 10,439 8,222 Net income (loss) for the period (7,696) (14,919) 29,322 19,679 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (4) 2,336 (2,844) 1,294 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 53 423 232 1,309

49 2,759 (2,612) 2,603 Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (4,815) (365) (6,458) (688) Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans (1,096) 1,489 (2,430) 547

(5,911) 1,124 (8,888) (141) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (5,862) 3,883 (11,500) 2,462 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (13,558) (11,036) 17,822 22,141









Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (9,780) (15,450) 22,931 15,937 Non-controlling interests 2,084 531 6,391 3,742

(7,696) (14,919) 29,322 19,679









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (15,642) (11,567) 11,431 18,399 Non-controlling interests 2,084 531 6,391 3,742

(13,558) (11,036) 17,822 22,141









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic ($0.05) ($0.08) $0.12 $0.08 Diluted ($0.05) ($0.08) $0.12 $0.08

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.













INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2023 281,052 2,012,936 (2,014,077) 37,841 317,752 141,248 459,000 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 22,931 (11,500) 11,431 6,391 17,822 Dividends declared — — — — — (7,670) (7,670) Change in fair value of put option liability — — 677 — 677 (4,865) (4,188) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (2,430) 2,430 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 411 — — 411 — 411 As at February 29, 2024 281,052 2,013,347 (1,992,899) 28,771 330,271 135,104 465,375 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2022 781,918 1,511,481 (1,574,358) 33,000 752,041 151,940 903,981 Comprehensive income — — 15,937 2,462 18,399 3,742 22,141 Dividends declared — — (11,505) — (11,505) (10,073) (21,578) Reduction of stated capital (500,000) 500,000 — — — — — Change in fair value of put option liability — — (597) — (597) 164 (433) Shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (3,089) 1,119 — — (1,970) — (1,970) Reversal of automatic share purchase commitment 2,223 (504) — — 1,719 — 1,719 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans — — 547 (547) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 368 — — 368 — 368 Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — — — — 3,855 3,855 As at February 28, 2023 281,052 2,012,464 (1,569,976) 34,915 758,455 149,628 908,083

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three months ended Six months ended

February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) for the period (7,696) (14,919) 29,322 19,679 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 119,857 143,551 239,368 295,940 Amortization of film investments 3,188 6,234 7,321 10,509 Depreciation and amortization 29,850 40,282 60,168 80,416 Deferred income tax recovery (238) (3,575) (3,123) (8,559) Share-based compensation expense 164 102 411 368 Imputed interest 11,189 15,179 23,421 31,356 Debt refinancing — — 753 — Payment of program rights (135,988) (173,932) (266,182) (333,047) Net spend on film investments (7,027) (14,691) (10,143) (36,275) Other 53 (491) (782) 141 Cash flow from operations 13,352 (2,260) 80,534 60,528 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 24,775 33,192 (18,649) (5,005) Cash provided by operating activities 38,127 30,932 61,885 55,523 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (6,477) (2,426) (7,603) (5,373) Proceeds from sale of property 931 247 2,224 340 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets 281 (427) (282) (1,354) Cash used in investing activities (5,265) (2,606) (5,661) (6,387) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (21,473) (33,127) (31,486) (2,070) Financing fees — (998) (619) (998) Share repurchase under NCIB — — — (2,045) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — 3,855 — 3,855 Payment of lease liabilities (4,514) (4,438) (8,951) (8,813) Dividends paid — (11,962) — (23,965) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,705) (3,710) (7,670) (10,073) Other (999) (1,006) (2,156) (2,087) Cash used in financing activities (30,691) (51,386) (50,882) (46,196) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 2,171 (23,060) 5,342 2,940 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 59,334 80,912 56,163 54,912 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 61,505 57,852 61,505 57,852

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended February 29, 2024









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 278,059 21,478 — 299,537 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 219,156 20,621 7,015 246,792 Segment profit (loss)(1) 58,903 857 (7,015) 52,745 Depreciation and amortization





29,850 Interest expense





28,073 Restructuring and other costs





5,267 Other expense, net





253 Loss before income taxes





(10,698) Three months ended February 28, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 321,548 22,323 — 343,871 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 258,529 21,973 4,234 284,736 Segment profit (loss)(1) 63,019 350 (4,234) 59,135 Depreciation and amortization





40,282 Interest expense





34,751 Restructuring and other costs





2,137 Other expense, net





1,375 Loss before income taxes





(19,410)





















Six months ended February 29, 2024









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 620,492 48,949 — 669,441 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 439,831 43,547 12,469 495,847 Segment profit (loss)(1) 180,661 5,402 (12,469) 173,594 Depreciation and amortization





60,168 Interest expense





57,161 Debt refinancing





753 Restructuring and other costs





16,068 Other income, net





(317) Income before income taxes





39,761 Six months ended February 28, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 723,077 51,985 — 775,062 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 528,299 45,613 10,323 584,235 Segment profit (loss)(1) 194,778 6,372 (10,323) 190,827 Depreciation and amortization





80,416 Interest expense





69,123 Restructuring and other costs





4,966 Other expense, net





8,421 Income before income taxes





27,901











(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE



Three months ended Six months ended

February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Advertising 168,753 190,294 404,106 471,061 Subscriber 117,285 124,051 235,535 251,566 Distribution, production and other 13,499 29,526 29,800 52,435

299,537 343,871 669,441 775,062

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) February 29, February 28, % February 29, February 28, % New platform revenue 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 32,813 34,172 (4 %) 70,883 73,860 (4 %) Television advertising revenue 148,979 169,124 (12 %) 358,275 421,637 (15 %) Television subscriber revenue 117,285 124,051 (5 %) 235,535 251,566 (6 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 266,264 293,175 (9 %) 593,810 673,203 (12 %) New platform revenue percentage 12 % 12 % 12 % 11 %













Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjustments, net of income tax: (9,780) (15,450) 22,931 15,937 Debt refinancing — — 555 — Restructuring and other costs 3,836 1,570 11,817 3,649 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (5,944) (13,880) 35,303 19,586 Basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.05) ($0.08) $0.12 $0.08 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Debt refinancing — — — — Restructuring and other costs $0.02 $0.01 $0.06 $0.02 Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.03) ($0.07) $0.18 $0.10



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, Free Cash Flow 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 38,127 30,932 61,885 55,523 Investing activities (5,265) (2,606) (5,661) (6,387) Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 32,862 28,326 56,224 49,136 — 71 346 71 Free cash flow 32,862 28,397 56,570 49,207

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 29, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2024 2023 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,062,856 1,092,384 Lease liabilities 121,785 126,084 Cash and cash equivalents (61,505) (56,163) Net debt (numerator) 1,123,136 1,162,305 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 316,772 334,005 Net debt to segment profit 3.55 3.48 Proforma net debt to segment profit (2) 3.62 3.62

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders. (2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was divested on August 23, 2023, for the most recent four quarters.





