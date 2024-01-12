CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

  • Consolidated revenue was down 14% for the quarter
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 8% for the quarter
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 33% for the quarter
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of $32.7 million ($0.16 per share basic) for the quarter
  • Proforma net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.67 times at November 30, 2023, which excludes contributions to segment profit from a prior year business divestiture, up from proforma net debt to segment profit of 3.62 times at August 31, 2023
  • Free cash flow(1) of $23.7 million for the quarter

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its first quarter financial results today.

"Our television advertising revenue results were in-line with our first quarter outlook. The impacts of industry-wide advertising market weakness have been partially offset by reductions in programming and operating costs," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While visibility as to the timing of the advertising recovery remains limited, our supply of premium scripted content will return to normal in the back half of this fiscal year. A standout schedule of premium scripted content will begin to roll out on Global in February. The long awaited normalization of our programming supply is foundational to our Video First strategy that aggregates premium video on multiple digital streaming platforms. Our disciplined focus on reducing expenses across the business is evident in the first quarter results, delivering a lower cost base and improving operational efficiencies as our focus on debt repayment remains a priority."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended
November 30,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2023

2022

Change

Revenue


Television

342,433

401,529

(15 %)

Radio

27,471

29,662

(7 %)

369,904

431,191

(14 %)



Segment profit (loss) (1)


Television

121,758

131,759

(8 %)

Radio

4,545

6,022

(25 %)

Corporate

(5,454)

(6,089)

10 %

120,849

131,692

(8 %)



Segment profit margin (1)


Television

36 %

33 %

Radio

17 %

20 %

Consolidated

33 %

31 %



Net income attributable to shareholders

32,711

31,387

4 %

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1)

41,247

33,466

23 %



Basic earnings per share

$0.16

$0.16

Adjusted basic earnings per share (1)

$0.20

$0.17

Diluted earnings per share

$0.16

$0.16



Free cash flow (1)

23,708

20,810

14 %

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue 

Three months ended
November 30,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

Change

Revenue

 

342,433

Television

401,529

(15 %)

Advertising

209,296

252,513

(17 %)

Subscriber

118,250

127,515

(7 %)

Distribution, production and other

14,887

21,501

(31 %)

Radio

27,471

29,662

(7 %)

Total Revenue

369,904

431,191

(14 %)



New platform revenue percentage (1)

12 %

10 %

(4 %)

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company announced its Winter/Spring 2024 schedule for Global TV on traditional and streaming platforms, expanded the availability of STACKTV to the Bell Fibe TV App, continued to implement cost savings initiatives and made bank debt repayments. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment while preparing for normalization of its programming supply in February/March 2024 following the resolution of the Hollywood strikes.

  • Global announces its Winter/Spring 2024 Programming Premieres. Global announced its robust slate of Winter/Spring 2024 premieres, featuring returning blockbuster franchises NCIS and FBI, hit dramas CSI: Vegas and 9-1-1, acclaimed comedies Abbott Elementary and Ghosts, Fall's #1 conventional program Survivor(1), fan favourite Big Brother Canada and the introduction of new drama Elsbeth.
  • STACKTV is now available on Bell Fibe TV. Corus' premium multi-platform streaming service STACKTV announced another expansion of its distribution footprint. Bell Fibe TV subscribers can now enjoy STACKTV bundled with any existing Fibe TV app subscription. STACKTV is also available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream, FuboTV and RiverTV customers.

(1) Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'23 (Sep 18 - Dec 24/23) confirmed data, 3+ airings, A25-54, AMA (000), CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks; CTV Com, all other networks based on 'Total'

Financial Highlights

  • Free cash flow(1) of $23.7 million in Q1 2024 compared to $20.8 million in the prior year's quarter. The increase in free cash flow(1) for the first quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash used in investing activities of $3.4 million, partially offset by lower cash provided by operating activities.(1)
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.55 times at November 30, 2023. Proforma net debt to segment profit(2) was 3.67 times at November 30, 2023, up from 3.62 times at August 31, 2023. This ratio increased as a result of the decline in segment profit(1) for the most recent four quarters exceeding the effect of the reduced net debt.
  • As of November 30, 2023, the Company had $59.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $250.2 million available to be drawn under its $300.0 million Revolving Facility.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit, net debt to segment profit and proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2023 ("2023 MD&A").
(2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was sold in August 2023, for the most recent four quarters.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for January 12, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3uRIHJP. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning January 12, 2024, at 11 a.m.ET or accessible by telephone until January 19, 2024, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 079495#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Outlook

Labour actions by the Hollywood writers and actors unions have now been settled and while production is underway, there continues to be a lagging effect on the delivery of new episodes of scripted programming on television. New episodes of scripted series are expected to start delivering late in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result of the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty combined with the delayed delivery of new scripted programming, the Company expects its Television advertising revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 will decline by a high-single to low- double digit percentage compared to the prior year's second quarter. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to decline by a similar range and the Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost management initiatives. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment and the normalization of program supply over the short term, visibility remains limited at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Corus will no longer disclose the supplementary financial measure optimized advertising revenue as the Company believes that the percentage of this measure as a percentage of the total Television advertising revenue will not change in a meaningful manner going forward.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three months ended November 30, 2023, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2023. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www. corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at November 30,

As at August 31,

2023

2023

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

59,334

56,163

Accounts receivable

357,171

295,175

Income taxes recoverable

6,661

21,597

Prepaid expenses and other assets

23,376

21,285

Total current assets

446,542

394,220

Tax credits receivable

35,317

44,270

Investments and other assets

66,834

74,415

Property, plant and equipment

260,479

268,214

Program rights

683,379

668,976

Film investments

58,712

53,085

Intangibles

1,183,992

1,198,229

Deferred income tax assets

46,006

44,653

2,781,261

2,746,062

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

613,185

565,052

Current portion of long-term debt

25,150

13,434

Provisions

14,983

9,811

Total current liabilities

653,318

588,297

Long-term debt

1,058,299

1,078,950

Other long-term liabilities

287,164

316,912

Provisions

9,402

9,041

Deferred income tax liabilities

290,574

293,862

Total liabilities

2,298,757

2,287,062

 

EQUITY

Share capital

281,052

281,052

Contributed surplus

2,013,183

2,012,936

Accumulated deficit

(1,982,183)

(2,014,077)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

33,537

37,841

Total equity attributable to shareholders

345,589

317,752

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

136,915

141,248

Total equity

482,504

459,000

2,781,261

2,746,062

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended
November 30,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2023

2022

Revenue

369,904

431,191

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

249,055

299,499

Depreciation and amortization

30,318

40,134

Interest expense

29,088

34,372

Debt refinancing

753

Restructuring and other costs

10,801

2,829

Other expense (income), net

(570)

7,046

Income before income taxes

50,459

47,311

Income tax expense

13,441

12,713

Net income for the period

37,018

34,598

 

Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:

Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

(2,840)

(1,042)

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

179

886

(2,661)

(156)

Items that will not be reclassified to income:

Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets

(1,643)

(323)

Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans

(1,334)

(942)

(2,977)

(1,265)

Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes

(5,638)

(1,421)

Comprehensive income for the period

31,380

33,177



Net income attributable to:

Shareholders

32,711

31,387

Non-controlling interests

4,307

3,211

37,018

34,598



Comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders

27,073

29,966

Non-controlling interests

4,307

3,211

31,380

33,177



Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:

Basic

$0.16

$0.16

Diluted

$0.16

$0.16

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.






INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

Share
capital

 

 

Contributed

surplus

 

 

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated
other
comprehensive

income

 

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

 

Non-
controlling
interests

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2023

281,052

2,012,936

(2,014,077)

37,841

317,752

141,248

459,000

Comprehensive income (loss)

32,711

(5,638)

27,073

4,307

31,380

Dividends declared

(3,965)

(3,965)

Change in fair value of put option liability

517

517

(4,675)

(4,158)

Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans

(1,334)

1,334

Share-based compensation expense

247

247

247

As at November 30, 2023

281,052

2,013,183

(1,982,183)

33,537

345,589

136,915

482,504

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

Share
capital

 

 

 

Contributed

surplus

 

 

 

Accumulated

deficit

 

 

Accumulated

other
comprehensive

income

 

 

 

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

 

 

 

Non-
controlling
interests

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2022

781,918

1,511,481

(1,574,358)

33,000

752,041

151,940

903,981

Comprehensive income (loss)

31,387

(1,421)

29,966

3,211

33,177

Dividends declared

(11,538)

(11,538)

(6,363)

(17,901)

Change in fair value of put option liability

(294)

(294)

72

(222)

Shares repurchased under normal

course issuer bid ("NCIB")

(3,089)

1,119

(1,970)

(1,970)

Reversal of automatic share purchase commitment

2,223

(504)

1,719

1,719

Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans

(942)

942

Share-based compensation expense

266

266

266

As at November 30, 2022

781,052

1,512,362

(1,555,745)

32,521

770,190

148,860

919,050

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three months ended 
November 30,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the period

37,018

34,598

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:

Amortization of program rights

119,511

152,389

Amortization of film investments

4,133

4,275

Depreciation and amortization

30,318

40,134

Deferred income tax recovery

(2,885)

(4,984)

Share-based compensation expense

247

266

Imputed interest

12,232

16,177

Debt refinancing

753

Payment of program rights

(130,194)

(159,115)

Net spend on film investments

(3,116)

(21,584)

Other

(835)

632

Cash flow from operations

67,182

62,788

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

(43,424)

(38,197)

Cash provided by operating activities

23,758

24,591

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,126)

(2,947)

Proceeds from sale of property

1,293

93

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

(563)

(927)

Cash used in investing activities

(396)

(3,781)

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase (decrease) in bank loans

(10,013)

31,057

Financing fees

(619)

Share repurchase under NCIB

(2,045)

Payment of lease liabilities

(4,437)

(4,375)

Dividends paid

(12,003)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(3,965)

(6,363)

Other

(1,157)

(1,081)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(20,191)

5,190

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

3,171

26,000

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

56,163

54,912

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

59,334

80,912

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended November 30, 2023




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

342,433

27,471

369,904

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

220,675

22,926

5,454

249,055

Segment profit (loss)(1)

121,758

4,545

(5,454)

120,849

Depreciation and amortization


30,318

Interest expense


29,088

Debt refinancing


753

Restructuring and other costs


10,801

Other income, net


(570)

Income before income taxes


50,459

Three months ended November 30, 2022




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

401,529

29,662

431,191

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

269,770

23,640

6,089

299,499

Segment profit (loss)(1)

131,759

6,022

(6,089)

131,692

Depreciation and amortization


40,134

Interest expense


34,372

Restructuring and other costs


2,829

Other expense, net


7,046

Income before income taxes


47,311





(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE



Three months ended


November 30,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

Advertising

235,353

280,767

Subscriber

118,250

127,515

Distribution, production and other

16,301

22,909

369,904

431,191

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

Three months ended
November 30,

%

New platform revenue

2023

2022

Change

New platform revenue (numerator)

38,070

39,689

(4 %)

 

Television advertising revenue

 

209,296

 

252,513

 

(17 %)

Television subscriber revenue

118,250

127,515

(7 %)

Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator)

327,546

380,028

(14 %)

New platform revenue percentage

12 %

10 %


Three months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

November 30,

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders

2023

2022

Net income attributable to shareholders

32,711

31,387

Adjustments, net of income tax:

Debt refinancing

555

Restructuring and other costs

7,981

2,079

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders

41,247

33,466

Basic earnings per share

$0.16

$0.16

Adjustments, net of income tax:

Debt refinancing

Restructuring and other costs

$0.04

$0.01

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$0.20

$0.17

                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended
November 30,

Free Cash Flow

2023

2022

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

23,758

24,591

Investing activities

(396)

(3,781)

 

Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)

23,362

20,810

346

Free cash flow

23,708

20,810

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at November 30,

As at August 31,

Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit

2023

2023

Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options

1,083,449

1,092,384

Lease liabilities

124,006

126,084

Cash and cash equivalents

(59,334)

(56,163)

Net debt (numerator)

1,148,121

1,162,305

Segment profit (denominator) (1)

323,162

334,005

Net debt to segment profit

3.55

3.48

Proforma net debt to segment profit (2)

3.67

3.62

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

(2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the most recent four quarters

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

