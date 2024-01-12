CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue was down 14% for the quarter

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its first quarter financial results today.

"Our television advertising revenue results were in-line with our first quarter outlook. The impacts of industry-wide advertising market weakness have been partially offset by reductions in programming and operating costs," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While visibility as to the timing of the advertising recovery remains limited, our supply of premium scripted content will return to normal in the back half of this fiscal year. A standout schedule of premium scripted content will begin to roll out on Global in February. The long awaited normalization of our programming supply is foundational to our Video First strategy that aggregates premium video on multiple digital streaming platforms. Our disciplined focus on reducing expenses across the business is evident in the first quarter results, delivering a lower cost base and improving operational efficiencies as our focus on debt repayment remains a priority."

Three months ended

November 30, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change Revenue





Television 342,433 401,529 (15 %) Radio 27,471 29,662 (7 %)

369,904 431,191 (14 %)





Segment profit (loss) (1)





Television 121,758 131,759 (8 %) Radio 4,545 6,022 (25 %) Corporate (5,454) (6,089) 10 %

120,849 131,692 (8 %)





Segment profit margin (1)





Television 36 % 33 %

Radio 17 % 20 %

Consolidated 33 % 31 %







Net income attributable to shareholders 32,711 31,387 4 % Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 41,247 33,466 23 %





Basic earnings per share $0.16 $0.16

Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $0.20 $0.17

Diluted earnings per share $0.16 $0.16







Free cash flow (1) 23,708 20,810 14 %

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue





Three months ended

November 30, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Change Revenue 342,433



Television 401,529 (15 %) Advertising 209,296 252,513 (17 %) Subscriber 118,250 127,515 (7 %) Distribution, production and other 14,887 21,501 (31 %) Radio 27,471 29,662 (7 %) Total Revenue 369,904 431,191 (14 %)





New platform revenue percentage (1) 12 % 10 % (4 %)

(1) New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company announced its Winter/Spring 2024 schedule for Global TV on traditional and streaming platforms, expanded the availability of STACKTV to the Bell Fibe TV App, continued to implement cost savings initiatives and made bank debt repayments. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment while preparing for normalization of its programming supply in February/March 2024 following the resolution of the Hollywood strikes.

Global announces its Winter/Spring 2024 Programming Premieres. Global announced its robust slate of Winter/Spring 2024 premieres, featuring returning blockbuster franchises NCIS and FBI , hit dramas CSI: Vegas and 9-1-1 , acclaimed comedies Abbott Elementary and Ghosts , Fall's #1 conventional program Survivor (1) , fan favourite Big Brother Canada and the introduction of new drama Elsbeth .

Global announced its robust slate of Winter/Spring 2024 premieres, featuring returning blockbuster franchises and , hit dramas and , acclaimed comedies and , Fall's #1 conventional program , fan favourite and the introduction of new drama . STACKTV is now available on Bell Fibe TV. Corus' premium multi-platform streaming service STACKTV announced another expansion of its distribution footprint. Bell Fibe TV subscribers can now enjoy STACKTV bundled with any existing Fibe TV app subscription. STACKTV is also available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, Rogers Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream, FuboTV and RiverTV customers.

(1) Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'23 (Sep 18 - Dec 24/23) confirmed data, 3+ airings, A25-54, AMA (000), CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks; CTV Com, all other networks based on 'Total'

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $23.7 million in Q1 2024 compared to $20.8 million in the prior year's quarter. The increase in free cash flow (1) for the first quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash used in investing activities of $3.4 million , partially offset by lower cash provided by operating activities. (1)

of in Q1 2024 compared to in the prior year's quarter. The increase in free cash flow for the first quarter is mainly attributable to lower cash used in investing activities of , partially offset by lower cash provided by operating activities. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.55 times at November 30 , 2023. Proforma net debt to segment profit (2) was 3.67 times at November 30, 2023, up from 3.62 times at August 31 , 2023. This ratio increased as a result of the decline in segment profit (1) for the most recent four quarters exceeding the effect of the reduced net debt.

was 3.55 times at , 2023. Proforma net debt to segment profit was 3.67 times at November 30, 2023, up from 3.62 times at , 2023. This ratio increased as a result of the decline in segment profit for the most recent four quarters exceeding the effect of the reduced net debt. As of November 30, 2023 , the Company had $59.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $250.2 million available to be drawn under its $300.0 million Revolving Facility.

(1) Free cash flow, segment profit, net debt to segment profit and proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2023 ("2023 MD&A").

(2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was sold in August 2023, for the most recent four quarters.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for January 12, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3uRIHJP. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning January 12, 2024, at 11 a.m.ET or accessible by telephone until January 19, 2024, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 079495#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Outlook

Labour actions by the Hollywood writers and actors unions have now been settled and while production is underway, there continues to be a lagging effect on the delivery of new episodes of scripted programming on television. New episodes of scripted series are expected to start delivering late in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As a result of the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty combined with the delayed delivery of new scripted programming, the Company expects its Television advertising revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 will decline by a high-single to low- double digit percentage compared to the prior year's second quarter. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to decline by a similar range and the Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost management initiatives. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment and the normalization of program supply over the short term, visibility remains limited at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Corus will no longer disclose the supplementary financial measure optimized advertising revenue as the Company believes that the percentage of this measure as a percentage of the total Television advertising revenue will not change in a meaningful manner going forward.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three months ended November 30, 2023, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2023. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www. corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at November 30, As at August 31, 2023 2023 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 59,334 56,163 Accounts receivable 357,171 295,175 Income taxes recoverable 6,661 21,597 Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,376 21,285 Total current assets 446,542 394,220 Tax credits receivable 35,317 44,270 Investments and other assets 66,834 74,415 Property, plant and equipment 260,479 268,214 Program rights 683,379 668,976 Film investments 58,712 53,085 Intangibles 1,183,992 1,198,229 Deferred income tax assets 46,006 44,653

2,781,261 2,746,062 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 613,185 565,052 Current portion of long-term debt 25,150 13,434 Provisions 14,983 9,811 Total current liabilities 653,318 588,297 Long-term debt 1,058,299 1,078,950 Other long-term liabilities 287,164 316,912 Provisions 9,402 9,041 Deferred income tax liabilities 290,574 293,862 Total liabilities 2,298,757 2,287,062 EQUITY



Share capital 281,052 281,052 Contributed surplus 2,013,183 2,012,936 Accumulated deficit (1,982,183) (2,014,077) Accumulated other comprehensive income 33,537 37,841 Total equity attributable to shareholders 345,589 317,752 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 136,915 141,248 Total equity 482,504 459,000

2,781,261 2,746,062

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenue 369,904 431,191 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 249,055 299,499 Depreciation and amortization 30,318 40,134 Interest expense 29,088 34,372 Debt refinancing 753 — Restructuring and other costs 10,801 2,829 Other expense (income), net (570) 7,046 Income before income taxes 50,459 47,311 Income tax expense 13,441 12,713 Net income for the period 37,018 34,598 Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (2,840) (1,042) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 179 886

(2,661) (156) Items that will not be reclassified to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (1,643) (323) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans (1,334) (942)

(2,977) (1,265) Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (5,638) (1,421) Comprehensive income for the period 31,380 33,177





Net income attributable to:



Shareholders 32,711 31,387 Non-controlling interests 4,307 3,211

37,018 34,598





Comprehensive income attributable to:



Shareholders 27,073 29,966 Non-controlling interests 4,307 3,211

31,380 33,177





Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:



Basic $0.16 $0.16 Diluted $0.16 $0.16

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.













INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2023 281,052 2,012,936 (2,014,077) 37,841 317,752 141,248 459,000 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 32,711 (5,638) 27,073 4,307 31,380 Dividends declared — — — — — (3,965) (3,965) Change in fair value of put option liability — — 517 — 517 (4,675) (4,158) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (1,334) 1,334 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 247 — — 247 — 247 As at November 30, 2023 281,052 2,013,183 (1,982,183) 33,537 345,589 136,915 482,504 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2022 781,918 1,511,481 (1,574,358) 33,000 752,041 151,940 903,981 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 31,387 (1,421) 29,966 3,211 33,177 Dividends declared — — (11,538) — (11,538) (6,363) (17,901) Change in fair value of put option liability — — (294) — (294) 72 (222) Shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (3,089) 1,119 — — (1,970) — (1,970) Reversal of automatic share purchase commitment 2,223 (504) — — 1,719 — 1,719 Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (942) 942 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 266 — — 266 — 266 As at November 30, 2022 781,052 1,512,362 (1,555,745) 32,521 770,190 148,860 919,050

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Three months ended

November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income for the period 37,018 34,598 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:



Amortization of program rights 119,511 152,389 Amortization of film investments 4,133 4,275 Depreciation and amortization 30,318 40,134 Deferred income tax recovery (2,885) (4,984) Share-based compensation expense 247 266 Imputed interest 12,232 16,177 Debt refinancing 753 — Payment of program rights (130,194) (159,115) Net spend on film investments (3,116) (21,584) Other (835) 632 Cash flow from operations 67,182 62,788 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (43,424) (38,197) Cash provided by operating activities 23,758 24,591 INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,126) (2,947) Proceeds from sale of property 1,293 93 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (563) (927) Cash used in investing activities (396) (3,781) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Increase (decrease) in bank loans (10,013) 31,057 Financing fees (619) — Share repurchase under NCIB — (2,045) Payment of lease liabilities (4,437) (4,375) Dividends paid — (12,003) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,965) (6,363) Other (1,157) (1,081) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (20,191) 5,190 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 3,171 26,000 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 56,163 54,912 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 59,334 80,912

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION











(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended November 30, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 342,433 27,471 — 369,904 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 220,675 22,926 5,454 249,055 Segment profit (loss)(1) 121,758 4,545 (5,454) 120,849 Depreciation and amortization





30,318 Interest expense





29,088 Debt refinancing





753 Restructuring and other costs





10,801 Other income, net





(570) Income before income taxes





50,459 Three months ended November 30, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 401,529 29,662 — 431,191 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 269,770 23,640 6,089 299,499 Segment profit (loss)(1) 131,759 6,022 (6,089) 131,692 Depreciation and amortization





40,134 Interest expense





34,372 Restructuring and other costs





2,829 Other expense, net





7,046 Income before income taxes





47,311











(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE







Three months ended



November 30, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Advertising 235,353 280,767 Subscriber 118,250 127,515 Distribution, production and other 16,301 22,909

369,904 431,191

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

Three months ended

November 30, % New platform revenue 2023 2022 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 38,070 39,689 (4 %) Television advertising revenue 209,296 252,513 (17 %) Television subscriber revenue 118,250 127,515 (7 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 327,546 380,028 (14 %) New platform revenue percentage 12 % 10 %





Three months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

November 30, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2023 2022 Net income attributable to shareholders 32,711 31,387 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Debt refinancing 555 — Restructuring and other costs 7,981 2,079 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 41,247 33,466 Basic earnings per share $0.16 $0.16 Adjustments, net of income tax:



Debt refinancing — — Restructuring and other costs $0.04 $0.01 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.20 $0.17

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

November 30, Free Cash Flow 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities 23,758 24,591 Investing activities (396) (3,781) Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 23,362 20,810 346 — Free cash flow 23,708 20,810

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at November 30, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2023 2023 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,083,449 1,092,384 Lease liabilities 124,006 126,084 Cash and cash equivalents (59,334) (56,163) Net debt (numerator) 1,148,121 1,162,305 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 323,162 334,005 Net debt to segment profit 3.55 3.48 Proforma net debt to segment profit (2) 3.67 3.62

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the First Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders. (2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the most recent four quarters

