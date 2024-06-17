CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES DOUG MURPHY TO RETIRE

Troy Reeb and John Gossling appointed Co-CEOs

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus" or "the Company") announced today that Doug Murphy, President and CEO of Corus Entertainment has made the decision to take an early retirement after over 30 years in broadcasting and media, and 21 years with the Company. He first joined Corus in 2003 as Executive Vice President, Business Development and held successively more senior positions until 2015 when he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, Mr. Murphy oversaw the transformation of Corus' television portfolio and its expansion in digital media with the launch of STACKTV in 2019, the Global TV App and Pluto TV, among others.

"Under Doug's leadership, Corus has created a diversified portfolio of powerful brands encompassing television, radio and content assets," said Heather Shaw, Executive Chair. "Doug's passion for bringing content to Canadians, including fair and balanced news, is renowned. On behalf of the Board, I thank Doug for his many years of commitment and leadership at Corus and wish him well on his new chapter."

The Board is pleased to appoint Troy Reeb and John Gossling as Co-Chief Executive Officers. These appointments are effective immediately and reflect the strength of Corus' leadership bench and a forward focus on managing through a challenging environment. Mr. Gossling will also continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

"Succession planning is an integral part of our operations. Troy and John are seasoned senior broadcast and media executives who each have exceptional experience, a strategic mindset and deep understanding of the industry," said Ms. Shaw. "The Board and I are extremely confident in their ability to guide Corus through the evolving regulatory and competitive landscape, and make smart, strategic choices that best position the Company for the future."

Mr. Reeb is a media industry veteran who recently assumed responsibility for studio content, having overseen multi-platform broadcast networks, news and audio since 2019. His tenure at the Company extends 25 years, beginning at CanWest in the Global News division. In his new role, Mr. Reeb will also directly oversee all revenue, marketing, sales and distribution aspects of the Company.

Mr. Gossling is a highly talented finance executive with 35 years of business experience in the media and communications industry. Prior to joining the Company in 2016, Mr. Gossling served as Chief Financial Officer for major telecommunications and media companies and was a partner at a global accounting firm. In his new role, Mr. Gossling will retain his responsibilities as CFO and add oversight of corporate strategy, technology and all other corporate functions.

In addition, Jennifer Lee has been appointed as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer with oversight of legal, regulatory, human resources, communications, and other corporate functions. Ms. Lee previously held the role of Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Greg McLelland, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Shawn Kelly, Executive Vice President, Technology continue to serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

Media inquiries: Melissa Eckersley, Director, Corporate Communications, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected] ; Investor inquiries: Heidi Kucher, Director, Investor Relations, Corus Entertainment Inc., [email protected]