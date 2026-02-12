Corum Digital Achieves SOC 2 Type II Security Certification as Digital Signage Industry Faces Growing Cyber Threats

Independent audit validates security controls for MediaTile and firmChannel platforms with clean report and no exceptions

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Corum Digital, parent company of the MediaTile and firmChannel digital signage platforms, has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification with no exceptions and completed a clean third-party penetration test.

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is an auditing framework from AICPA. A Type II audit examines whether security controls have operated effectively over months of continuous operation. The audit, conducted by licensed CPA firm SAV Associates, covered access management, network security, data protection, vulnerability management, incident response, and governance across both platforms.

"Our customers in healthcare, financial services, government, education and corporate communications can't afford to take their technology vendors at their word," said Amedeo Tarzia, President and CEO of Corum Digital. "This certification is the evidence."

An Industry Under Pressure

The certification arrives amid serious security incidents across the digital signage industry. In April 2025, hackers exploited a third-party provider's systems and seized control of menu boards at roughly 300 Canadian restaurant locations, forcing the chain to take all screens offline. A January 2025 study by the Hong Kong CERT tested eight digital signage brands and found 20 vulnerabilities, 10 high-risk, with researchers compromising a device in under three seconds. Furthermore, the 2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that 30% of confirmed breaches now involve third-party vendors, double the previous year's rate.

"The incidents across our industry this year have shown what happens when security isn't a core engineering requirement," said Wess Bechard, Chief Technology Officer at Corum Digital.

Innovation and Security

The certification builds on Corum Digital's recognition by Frost & Sullivan as Canada's most innovative digital signage company in the 2025 Frost Radar report, with both platforms ranking among the top three globally.

"If your digital signage provider can't show you an independently verified security report, it's worth asking why," said Tarzia.

The SOC 2 Type II report is available under NDA at https://corumdigital.com/2026/02/10/corum-digital-soc-2-type-2-certified/ or [email protected].

About Corum Digital

Corum Digital Corporation, through its MediaTile (www.mediatile.com) and firmChannel (www.firmchannel.com) platforms, serves organizations in healthcare, financial services, education, government, retail, and corporate communications throughout North America and globally.

Media Contact: Albert Rose, Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (416) 342-0609