Corsa Coal Provides Management Update

FRIEDENS, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), announced that, effective today, Robert (Bob) J. Schneid has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer, and resigned as a director of the Company, to pursue other interests. Mr. Schneid's departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company, including any matters relating to the Company's accounting practices or financial reporting.

During the formal process of identifying a permanent Chief Executive Officer, Kevin M. Harrigan, the Company's Chief Financial Officer has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Daniel M. Bonacci, the Company's Vice President Finance & Treasurer, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding a formal search process to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Forward–looking statements in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Corsa. Although Corsa believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward–looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements because Corsa can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Corsa disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For further information: Kevin M. Harrigan, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Corsa Coal Corp., (724) 754-0028, [email protected], www.corsacoal.com