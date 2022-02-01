Corsa Coal Provides Management Update

FRIEDENS, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that Peter V. Merritts has retired from his position as the Chief Operating Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Mr. Merritts' departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or any matter related to the Company's operations, policies, management or board of directors.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank Pete for his significant contributions to Corsa since joining the Company in 2015, and, in particular, his time as Chief Executive Officer from mid-2019 until mid-2021 where his leadership was instrumental as Corsa navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in retirement," stated Mr. Robert C. Sturdivant, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

SOURCE Corsa Coal Corp.

For further information: Kevin M. Harrigan, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Corsa Coal Corp., (724)754-0028, [email protected], www.corsacoal.com