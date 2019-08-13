Corsa Coal Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

CANONSBURG, PA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO; OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the following six nominees were re-appointed as directors of the Company (the "Board") to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders: Robert C. Sturdivant, John H. Craig, Alan M. De'Ath, Kai Xia, Robert Scott and Ronald G. Stovash. In addition, as previously announced by the Company on July 9, 2019, Peter Merritts was re-appointed as an additional director to the Board immediately following the Meeting. Furthermore, Urish Popeck & Co., LLC, Certified Public Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company and shareholders re-approved and ratified the Company's existing second amended and restated stock option plan, in accordance with the requirements of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additional details surrounding these items of business of the Meeting are available in the Company's management information circular dated June 18, 2019 available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Merritts, Professional Engineer and the Company's Chief Executive Officer, who is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

