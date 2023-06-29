Corsa Coal Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

FRIEDENS, Pa., June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the following five nominees were appointed as directors of the Company (the "Board") to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders: John H. Craig, Alan M. De'Ath, Kevin M. Harrigan, Robert Scott and Ronald G. Stovash. Coulter & Justus, P.C. was re-appointed as auditors of the Company. Shareholders also re-approved and ratified the Company's third amended and restated stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's management information circular containing additional details surrounding the items of business at the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

For further information: Daniel M. Bonacci, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Corsa Coal Corp., (724)754-0028, [email protected], www.corsacoal.com