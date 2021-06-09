Corsa Coal Announces Executive Transition

FRIEDENS, Pa., June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), announced today that Peter V. Merritts, as part of his future retirement planning process, has elected to step down as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and a member of the Board of Directors and be appointed Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective June 9, 2021. Mr. Merritts' decision is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or any matter related to the Company's operations, policies, management, or board of directors, but strictly a decision to provide the best opportunity for succession planning of the CEO position and Mr. Merritts' future retirement plans.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Robert (Bob) J. Schneid as President and CEO and a director effective June 9, 2021. Mr. Schneid has over 34 years of experience working in the coal and electric utility industries in various roles for companies such as: Prospect Mining and Development Company, Walter Energy, Patriot Coal, Oxbow Carbon, CONSOL Energy and Costain Coal. He has a Master of Science Degree in Mineral and Energy Resource Economics from West Virginia University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Energy Management from West Liberty University.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Pete for his contributions to Corsa as CEO, in particular for the role he played in guiding the Company over the last two years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board greatly appreciates Pete working with members of the Board on succession planning for a smooth CEO transition as part of his future retirement plans and his willingness to serve as Chief Operating Officer during the CEO transition", stated Mr. Ronald G. Stovash, Chairman of the Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. "The Board of Directors will be working closely with Mr. Schneid while the Company continues to focus on increasing shareholder value through improved operational, financial and other strategic opportunities."

In connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 30, 2021, Mr. Merritts will no longer stand for election and the Board of Directors has therefore set its size at six for the purposes of such election. It is expected that only the remaining six nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular, dated May 31, 2021, will stand for election at the meeting and that Mr. Schneid will be re-appointed as a director of the Company immediately following the meeting.

