Corriente Master Fund II, LP Sells Shares in Indus Holdings, Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Corriente Master Fund II, LP ("Corriente") announced that on February 11, 2020, Corriente sold 1,159,400 common shares in the capital of Indus Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation") through dispositions on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Prior to the sale, Corriente owned, directly or indirectly, 1,159,400 common shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing approximately 13.52% of the total outstanding common shares and 3.60% of the voting interest in the Corporation. After the sale of the 1,159,400 common shares, Corriente ceased to own or control, directly or indirectly, or have control over any outstanding common shares or voting interest in the Corporation.

Corriente Advisors, LLC is the investment manager of Corriente. Corriente sold the common shares for investment purposes, and may acquire further common shares, as investment conditions warrant. The Corporation is listed on the CSE under the symbol "INDS".

