Corridor Resources Inc. provides update on previously announced financing

CALGARY, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Corridor Resources Inc. ("Corridor" or the "Company") (CDH: TSX) announces an update to the financing previously announced in a press release issued by the Company on January 13, 2020. Further to an investment agreement with Neil Roszell, Jason Jaskela, Ali Horvath, Jonathan Grimwood and Terry Danku, Corridor agreed to: (i) a non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Private Placement") of units of Corridor for gross proceeds of $20.0 million; (ii) a brokered private placement (the "Brokered Private Placement") of common shares of Corridor ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of up to $30.0 million through a syndicate of dealers co-led by Stifel FirstEnergy and National Bank Financial Inc. and including Peters & Co. Limited (the "Agents"); and (iii) the appointment of a new management team (the "New Management Team") and the reconstitution of the board of directors of Corridor (the "Corridor Board") (collectively, the Non-Brokered Private Placement, the appointment of the New Management Team and the reconstitution of the Corridor Board are the "Transaction").

The parties have agreed to amend the terms of the Brokered Private Placement as a result of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") requiring shareholder approval (the "Shareholder Approval") of the Non-Brokered Private Placement. As a result of these amendments, Corridor will issue subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") instead of Common Shares pursuant to the Brokered Private Placement, which Subscription Receipts will be issued at the same price ($0.92) and in the same number as the Common Shares pursuant to the original terms of the Brokered Private Placement. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive one Common Share for no additional consideration. The issuance of the Subscription Receipts pursuant to the Brokered Private Placement is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2020.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts (the "Escrowed Funds") will be held in escrow by a subscription receipt agent to be appointed (the "Subscription Receipt Agent") and invested in accordance with the subscription receipt agreement. Once notice has been delivered to the Subscription Receipt Agent that the conditions to closing of the Transaction are satisfied (including receipt of TSX approval and Shareholder Approval), the following will occur concurrently: (i) each holder of Subscription Receipts will receive one Common Share for each Subscription Receipt for no additional consideration and without any further action, (ii) the Escrowed Funds will be released to Corridor; (iii) the Non-Brokered Private Placement will close; (iii) the Corridor Board will be reconstituted, and (iv) current management of Corridor will resign and the New Management Team will be appointed.

Shareholder Approval may be satisfied by way of written consent of shareholders holding more than 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Written Consent") or by a majority of votes cast by shareholders at a shareholders' meeting. Corridor intends to call a special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders as soon as reasonably possible to obtain Shareholder Approval; however, if the Company is able to obtain the Written Consent prior to the Meeting, the Meeting may be postponed or cancelled. If Corridor holds the Meeting, it is expected the Meeting will be held, and the Transaction will close, on or about March 4, 2020.

If the Meeting is held, it is anticipated that the shareholders of Corridor will also be asked to approve a change of Corridor's name to "Headwater Exploration Inc."

In the event the Transaction has not closed prior to April 30, 2020, the Subscription Receipt Agent will return to each holder of Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the subscription proceeds of such holder's Subscription Receipts and any interest earned thereon.

The Subscription Receipts and the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Receipts will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Brokered Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

