Correvio to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday,

November 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern (5:30 a.m. Pacific)

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV /TSX: CORV), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing hospital drugs, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Correvio will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern (5:30 a.m. Pacific) on that day to discuss the results.

To access the conference call, please dial (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546 and use conference ID 08791932. The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2123113/A0A628D49617A04859A6EE331455C764

Webcast and telephone replays of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through November 28, 2019. Please dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and enter code 791932 # to access the replay.

About Correvio Pharma Corp.



Correvio Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Correvio develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess® (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Correvio's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Correvio is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CORV) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (CORV). For more information, please visit our web site www.correvio.com.

Correvio® and the Correvio Logo are the proprietary trademarks of Correvio Pharma Corp.

Aggrastat® and Brinavess®™ are trademarks owned by Correvio and its affiliates worldwide.

Xydalba™ is a trademark of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited, and used under license.

Zevtera® and Mabelio® are trademarks owned by Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd., and used under license.

Trevyent® is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation and used under license.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information: Brendan Payne, Associate Director, Investor Relations and Business Development, Correvio Pharma Corp., 604.677.6905 ext. 306, 800.330.9928, bpayne@correvio.com; Argot Partners, Michelle Carroll/Claudia Styslinger, 212.600.1902, michelle@argotpartners.com, claudia@argotpartners.com

