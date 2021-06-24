Correction - Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nestlé brand Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photo is available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1624581271095/1624581277039

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 23, 2021 has been amended to correctly identify the affected product. The correction for the product is marked by an asterisk (*).

The food recall warning issued on April 15, 2021 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Nestlé Canada Inc. is recalling Nestlé brand Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nestlé Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones 4 x 120 mL 0 55000 38384 4 BB 2022-FE-22 10530375 *

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Nestlé, Public enquiries, Telephone:1-800-387-4636 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, Email:[email protected] from 10 to 6 p.m. EST; Nestlé Media Line, Telephone: 1-416-218-2688, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

