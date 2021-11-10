Correction of the Total Financing Amount - Goldflare Annouces the Closing of its Flow-through Financing

PIEDMONT, QC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") would like to correct the announcement of the closing of a flow-through private placement for a total of 613 505 $ versus the 563 005$ reported yesterday. The total flow-through shares of the offering is the same as reported.

For further information: Ghislain Morin, CEO, 819-354-9439, [email protected]; Serge Roy, Chairman of the Board, 819-856-8435, [email protected]