Corporate Traveller Launches Melon, A New Travel Platform Built Exclusively for SMEs

Commenting on the motivation for the development of Melon, Chris Lynes, Senior Vice President for Corporate Traveller said: "During this period of pause, we listened to our customers and adapted our offerings, investing in a next generation digital experience that combines rich content supported by our trademark dedicated and personalised service to help companies get back on the road again."

"Our clients tell us that travel is crucial to their success, and in Canada, we are already seeing encouraging signs of recovery with 38% uplift in bookings made in the last month alone. This indicates strong desire to return to in-person meetings in the months ahead," added Lynes.

Seamless online experience, tailored to individual needs

As a business travel expert, Corporate Traveller understands that an accessible, on-the-go travel management solution is business critical to its customers; therefore, the new omni-channel platform has been designed to switch between mobile and desktop without losing functionality.

With Melon, admins are also able to control travel options, by setting personalised algorithms and even individual spend levels. Armed with this information, the platform's AI technology does the legwork and removes the frustration typically associated when searching via multiple sites, serving up a variety of choices based on learned behaviours to align with company travel policies and programme goals, while taking traveller preferences and loyalty affiliations into consideration. A breakdown of spend, alongside dashboard analysis of important KPI metrics in real-time, also helps customers extract key data needed to inform decision making and accurately manage finances.

Combining technology and personal service to support customers 24/7

Unsurprisingly, as barriers to international movement lift and companies resume travel programs, duty of care has been identified as a priority. Corporate Traveller addresses this in multiple ways with Melon: from displaying the latest guidance before booking to proactively sharing live updates. Program admins can also track employees' whereabouts in real-time, while Melon's robust health and safety capabilities provides prompt alerts on risk-related events impacting travel such as country entry requirements, latest government and supplier COVID restrictions, adverse weather, crime and more. These features are underpinned by access to dedicated travel consultants 24/7, 365 days a year.

Lynes added: "In this ever-evolving travel environment, it is difficult to keep track of the latest developments across the world. Melon ensures our customers are informed and aware at every step of their booking journey. And while on the go, help is always an instant away whether via Melon's AI mobile chat function or the expert assistance of our agent support team. At Corporate Traveller, every customer is considered a VIP, so we pride ourselves in always extending the highest level of service to all travellers at all times – with no exceptions."

Access to a competitively priced, truly global inventory

Corporate Traveller customers also enjoy an expansive choice of travel content and options sourced from the widest range of travel suppliers. And being part of industry powerhouse the Flight Centre Travel Group, this means the best market wide rates, unique added-value benefits, and exclusive deals too.

For more than 20 years, Corporate Traveller has been providing thousands of Canadian businesses with expert travel management services from nine locations across the country. To experience a demonstration of Corporate Traveller's Melon platform, book via the following link: http://www.corptraveller.com/en-ca/book-demo.

About Corporate Traveller

Corporate Traveller is the only global TMC catering exclusively to start-ups and mid-market businesses. Established in 1993, the company is present in seven countries where it provides expert tailored advice, dedicated travel managers, and innovative, advanced booking technology to more than 14,000 customers worldwide in a typical year. Being part of industry powerhouse the Flight Centre Travel Group, access to a competitively priced, truly global inventory alongside added-value benefits and exclusive deals comes as standard. Corporate Traveller recently unveiled Melon – its new proprietary, on-the-go travel management platform featuring intuitive navigation and a seamless end-to-end online experience to help customers easily book, manage, and measure the performance of their business travel programs. For more information visit www.corporatetraveller.ca.

SOURCE Corporate Traveller

For further information: Allison Wallace, VP Corporate Communications, Flight Centre Travel Group, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.corptraveller.com/en-ca

