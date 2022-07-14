Cormark Securities Goes Live With Katipult's Industry-Leading Investor Onboarding Solution

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that Cormark Securities, one of Canada's foremost investment dealers, went live with its investor onboarding solution.

"Lengthy and cumbersome investor onboarding processes can hinder the competitiveness of financial services firms. This is particularly the case when onboarding institutional investors, who often have to fill out an extensive set of forms just to register with a single dealer. This makes it harder for dealers to win new institutional business. Our investor onboarding solution helps dealers by giving them a means to streamline a complex process into an intuitive tech-enabled workflow that is shorter, simpler, and more error-free – benefits that Cormark Securities is now enjoying," says Gord Breese, Katipult CEO.

Katipult's investor onboarding solution uses intelligent onboarding forms with built-in conditional logic and multi-approval flows that eliminate redundancy and minimize errors. Everything is also customizable, allowing firms like Cormark Securities to match these new digital onboarding forms with their legacy manual documents – creating a smooth transition process for both the firm and its investors.

"As one of Canada's top investment dealers, we serve a wide range of institutional investors. It was essential that any digital onboarding solution be able to accommodate such a range without creating costly disruptions to both internal processes and the investor experience. We expect to achieve greater efficiencies for both our institutional clients and our internal client onboarding team by implementing this solution," says Susan Streeter Cormark COO.

About Katipult

Katipult ( www.katipult.com ) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the streamlining of the account openings process and the positive impacts on the investor experience and compliance constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company will be able to successfully streamline the account openings process and have positive impacts on the investor experience and compliance. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the Company being able to streamline the account openings process and have positive impacts on the investor experience and compliance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Gord Breese, CEO, [email protected], +1 (604) 760-4000