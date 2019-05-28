Corix Group of Companies Appoints new President and CEO

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Corix Group of Companies (Corix) today announced Lisa Sparrow has been appointed its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 2, 2019. As President and CEO, Lisa will have responsibility for all Company operations.

Lisa joined Corix in December, 2012 when Corix acquired Utilities, Inc. and has continued as the President and CEO, Utilities Inc. In 2016, Lisa assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, US Regulated Utilities for the Corix Group of Companies and her responsibilities continued to expand.

Lisa holds a Masters in Management, Marketing and Strategy from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University. She is also a 2018 Michigan State University Department of Mechanical Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award winner.

An active member of the professional water community, Lisa was appointed to a three-year term on the National Drinking Water Advisory Council in 2009, the EPA Climate Ready Utilities Working Group later that year, and was elected to the Water Research Foundation Board of Directors in 2014. She continues to be a Board Member of the National Association of Water Companies, having served as Vice President and President, as well as having served on the Government Relations, Communications and Executive Committees.

"After an extensive North American search, the Corix Board was unanimous in our decision to select Lisa to lead Corix in the delivery of the company's long-term strategic objectives and sustained growth across North America," said Lincoln Webb, Chair, Board of Directors, Corix Group of Companies. Adding, "A proven leader, Lisa brings extensive experience in utility infrastructure, operating and manufacturing companies, ranging from the design and construction of operating assets to executive leadership and policy development."

The Board also wishes to thank Gordon Barefoot for his dedicated service as President and CEO over the past 18 months. During this term, Gordon worked closely with the executive team to progress a number of important initiatives, successfully guiding Corix's continued transition and transformation into a leading North American, pure-play utility infrastructure company.

About Corix Utilities

The Corix Group of Companies, is a leading provider of sustainable water, wastewater, district energy solutions, electricity generation and gas distribution, serving small-to-medium-sized communities across Canada and the U.S. Corix develops, finances, constructs, owns, operates and maintains local utility infrastructure on behalf of municipal, residential, university, military and commercial customers, through regulated utility and contract (unregulated) utility business models. Corix is privately held by the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). For more information, please visit corix.com.

