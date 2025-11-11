CORINNE BAILEY RAE TO HEADLINE EXCLUSIVE BILLBOARD LIVE UK EVENT AT MANCHESTER'S AVIVA STUDIOS

Aviva joins as Presenting Partner of Billboard Live UK

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Billboard UK today announced an exclusive live event with Grammy Award–winning artist Corinne Bailey Rae, set to take place December 2nd at Aviva Studios in Manchester. Presented by Aviva, the UK's leading insurer, the event marks the next chapter of Billboard Live UK, a new live music series spotlighting artists who shape culture and define sound.

The partnership between Billboard UK and Aviva reflects a shared commitment to champion live music and bring fans closer to the artists they love.

Known for her timeless voice and emotionally-charged artistry, Corinne Bailey Rae will perform an intimate set at Aviva Studios; one of Europe's most exciting cultural destinations and home to Factory International, the arts organisation that also runs the biennial Manchester International Festival. The event will bring fans, industry, and culture leaders together for a one-night-only experience that blends performance, storytelling, and connection.

Throughout her career, Bailey Rae has scored a number of massive achievements. Her 2005 debut LP Corinne Bailey Rae peaked at No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart and spawned hits "Put Your Records On" and "Like A Star". She collected a Grammy Award in 2012 for Best R&B performance, and two of her records, The Sea (2010) and Black Rainbows (2023), were nominated for the Mercury Prize. Bailey Rae has performed alongside music icons such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend and Herbie Hancock.

"We can't wait to welcome audiences to Aviva Studios for an incredible night with Corinne Bailey Rae, brought to life through our exciting partnership with Billboard UK. This is all about celebrating music, creativity, and the unique energy of this amazing venue."

Tom Whiteside, Group Head of Sponsorship, Aviva

Billboard Live UK builds on Billboard's global legacy of celebrating music and elevating artist stories through live experiences. Following the inaugural event at The Great Escape festival in Brighton this past May, the event series will continue in 2025 with additional stops and talent announcements across the UK.

"Our collaboration with Aviva reflects a shared vision to create meaningful moments for artists and their fans across the UK. Hosting Corinne Bailey Rae at Aviva Studios brings that vision to life, with a globally acclaimed artist performing in one of the country's most inspiring cultural spaces. "

Elizabeth Crisante, Chief Commercial Officer, Billboard UK

Tickets to this one-off, intimate show – which features an exclusive Q&A session between Bailey Rae and Thomas Smith (Editor, Billboard UK) – will be completely free and available via a ticket ballot. Entry to the ballot can be accessed here: uk.billboard.com/bbuklivexaviva

For more information, visit uk.billboard.com and follow @billboarduk.

About Billboard UK

Billboard is a global music media brand with a renowned authority among artists, fans, and industry leaders. As the UK edition, Billboard UK brings this global reach to audiences across the United Kingdom, delivering top-tier reporting on music news, industry trends, and issues that resonate worldwide. Billboard also produces premier conferences and events that unite the industry and fans alike, including Power 100, Women in Music, Billboard Live, and more, fostering real experiences and conversations that transcend borders across the global music landscape.

About Aviva

We are the UK's leading diversified insurer and we operate in the UK, Ireland and Canada. We also have international investments in India and China. We help over 25 million customers (including Direct Line) make the most out of life, plan for the future, and have the confidence that if things go wrong we'll be there to put it right. We have been taking care of people for more than 325 years, in line with our purpose of being 'with you today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2024, we paid £29.3 billion in claims and benefits to our customers. Aviva, Factory International and Manchester City Council have built a strong, long-term partnership helping to bring the arts to more people across the UK. Together, we support Aviva Studios and a variety of community projects, like helping people start careers in the arts, which are making a real economic and social difference in the North West.

ABOUT FACTORY INTERNATIONAL

Factory International is the organisation behind Manchester International Festival and the city's landmark cultural space, Aviva Studios.

Factory International commissions, produces and presents a year-round programme of original creative work and special events at Aviva Studios, online, and internationally through its network of co-commissioners and partners. It also stages the city-wide Manchester International Festival (MIF) every other year.

MIF is one of the world's leading arts festivals, and the first to be entirely focused on the commissioning and producing of ambitious new work. Staged every two years in Manchester since 2007, the festival invites world-renowned artists from different art forms and backgrounds to create dynamic, innovative and forward-thinking new work in venues and spaces across Greater Manchester. Previous artists include, Björk, Jeremy Deller, Akram Khan, Yayoi Kusama, David Lynch, Wayne McGregor, Steve McQueen, Yoko Ono, Maxine Peake, Skepta, and The xx.

Factory International plays an important role in the lives of Greater Manchester residents, bringing jobs, skills, training and creative opportunities. Through the Factory Academy, Factory International is training the creative workforce of the future, while its pioneering creative engagement and artist development programmes create year-round opportunities for local people to get involved, from participating in flagship commissions to shaping the organisation through involvement in its public forums.

Aviva Studios was designed by the world-leading practice Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), with Ellen van Loon as lead architect – their first major public building in the UK. Its development was led by Manchester City Council, with backing from HM Government and National Lottery funding from Arts Council England.

Factory International is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

factoryinternational.org

Media Contacts:

Billboard UK

Malik Hinds

[email protected]

Aviva

Claire Jermany Grange

[email protected]

Factory International

Shelly Ramsdale

[email protected]

SOURCE Billboard UK