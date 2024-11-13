Corfix Secures Series A Investment from Reformation Partners to Accelerate Growth and Expand into the US Construction Technology Market

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Corfix, a leading provider of all-in-one construction management software, today announced the close of its Series A funding round, securing investment from US-based Reformation Partners. This strategic partnership will enable Corfix to accelerate product development, increase presence in the US, and advance its mission to modernize construction project management through worker-focused technology.

Built by former construction workers, Corfix is designed for ease of use and quick adoption in the field. Corfix's digital documentation model helps companies manage complex safety and compliance requirements in an increasingly strict regulatory environment. In addition to this core focus on safety, the software offers multiple feature modules that allow a construction company to grow their workforce and processes without outgrowing the product. It is highly configurable making it the software of choice for construction companies regardless of size, trade, geography, or regulatory environment. The feature modules include key elements of project management such as, safety documentation, timekeeping and scheduling in one software that also seamlessly integrates with tools like Procore and Acumatica.

"This investment is a major step forward for Corfix as we look to expand our footprint in the US market," said Shawn Watts, CEO of Corfix. "We've built a platform that puts the worker first, offering construction companies an easy-to-use, modular solution that addresses every aspect of the jobsite. This funding will help us continue to innovate, hire key roles, and deliver an even better experience for our customers."

Reformation Partners, known for its focus on capital-efficient companies with strong product-market fit, identified a strong demand for Corfix's comprehensive, worker-friendly solution in the US market.

"We spoke with a variety of leaders in the construction industry, ranging from developers to subcontractors to GC site safety managers, and the message was clear: there is a real need for a worker-first solution like Corfix in the US market," said Andrew Oved, Managing Partner at Reformation. "We're excited to partner with Corfix as they expand in the US and continue to revolutionize the adoption of construction technology."

Corfix's user-focused design has garnered positive feedback from its customers. "Corfix is a game changer for us," said Zach Burick, owner of D.S. Duggins Welding Inc., a North Carolina based construction firm. "The platform was designed with the worker in mind, which makes it incredibly easy to implement on-site. Our team has embraced it enthusiastically because it simplifies everything from safety documentation to time tracking, while improving overall communication. It's rare to find a tool that's this powerful and this easy to use."

Ottawa-based Corfix was founded in a region long recognized as a global tech hub, with a track record of producing global industry leading companies. In recent years, software companies like Shopify, Kinaxis, and Fullscript have emerged from the region that includes nearly 100,000 employees in the technology ecosystem. Corfix is set to join this legacy by contributing groundbreaking technology to the construction industry.

Corfix is an all-in-one construction management software provider designed by former construction workers, with a focus on ease of use and field adoption. Its modular and flexible platform allows companies to manage everything from safety documentation to worker management and timekeeping, offering a complete solution that grows with your business. Corfix is committed to helping construction companies streamline operations, increase safety, and improve jobsite efficiency.

Reformation Partners is an early-growth equity firm focused on accelerating capital-efficient businesses. They specialize in supporting companies with strong product-market fit, proven momentum, and exceptional leadership teams. With a hands-on approach, Reformation helps portfolio companies scale by providing access to a vast network of advisors, talent, and strategic partners. Their investment philosophy centers on driving growth post-investment through proven go-to-market strategies.

