Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

AMERSHAM, England, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ – Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet , an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.

Over the past 20+ years, DDoS attacks have always been a part of the threat landscape, but their frequency, magnitude and sophistication are constantly increasing. Plusnet, which serves 200 cities and regions of Germany, previously relied on an internal data filtering solution to analyze anomalies in traffic patterns. However, this in-house solution required manual intervention, which was neither practical nor effective as attacks mounted and evolved. Plusnet needed to automate DDoS mitigation with effective, dynamic, and scalable protection to defend its national network from attack-driven outages.

"During the testing phase of the Juniper-Corero solution, we could immediately see a manageable stream of DDoS attacks. With the Juniper-Corero solution, Plusnet is able to further improve network protection without any significant impact on network performance," said Ralf Weber, Head of Competence Center Network & Security, Plusnet.

Solution highlights:

The joint solution removes malicious traffic at the network edge, as close to the source as possible, delivering fast and effective protection cost-effectively.

Plusnet took an active approach to thwart DDoS attacks with Juniper Networks and Corero Joint DDoS Protection, delivering real-time detection and line-rate mitigation of DDoS attacks, which is able to identify and block very significant attacks in seconds.

Juniper Networks® MX Series Universal Routing Platforms work together with Corero SmartWall Threat Defense Director to rapidly identify, precisely detect and automate mitigation of attacks. Analytics and continuous monitoring provide comprehensive visibility of data patterns and anomalies for network security professionals.

"More than ever before, providers need to ensure that their infrastructure and business operations are always available to deliver an exceptional user experience. This can only be achieved when security is built into the same network infrastructure that provides connectivity and extended across every point of connection. Plusnet is a great example that leverages Juniper Connected Security to enable the threat-aware network, ensuring its operations are comprehensively protected 24/7 against the growing risk of DDoS attacks," said Samantha Madrid, Vice President, Security Business & Strategy, Juniper Networks.

"We are very pleased to continue partnering with Juniper Networks to provide a superior DDoS solution that is now protecting thousands of customers around the globe. The SmartWall TDD solution couples Corero's surgically accurate, real-time automatic DDoS protection with the high-performance packet filtering of Juniper MX Series routers. This, along with the comprehensive visibility into attacks, enabled Plusnet to implement a cutting-edge solution that can detect and mitigate DDoS attacks in seconds to protect its network and the ones of its customers," said Lionel Chmilewsky, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack protection, coupled with network visibility, analytics, and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology maintains business continuity, with real-time scalable protection against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments. Corero's key operational centers are in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS.

For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ), or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Plusnet GmbH

Plusnet GmbH, an EnBW company, is a German telecommunications company with its own nationwide network infrastructure and decades of experience in the operation of all broadband technologies. Plusnet also operates third-party networks, including all network-related services and all product and customer management. Based on its extensive know-how, Plusnet provides reliable and highly secure voice and data services to over 25,000 business customers in Germany. Plusnet has around 400 employees at ten locations in Germany. The head office is in Cologne.

