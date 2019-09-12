Core One Labs Inc. Announces Subsidiary Agrotech LLC. Concludes its First Harvest of Sacramento Farm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: LDSYD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary, Agrotech LLC, has concluded its first harvest of 1,600 pounds from its Sacramento farm and has begun processing the bio-mass.

Agrotech LLC harvested a small section of the two and one half acre farm in Sacramento. The harvest started in the beginning of August and yielded over 1,600 pounds of bio-mass which has been dried. Prior to beginning a process of classification into flower, trim and shake for both the production of CannaStrips™ and retail distribution and sales, the bio-mass will have to be tested by a third-party laboratory. The remainder of the farm's crop will provide additional harvests late into October.

The harvest of the farm has provided research data and further affirmation of the Company's ability to cultivate outdoors without the use of pesticides or fungicides. Operationally, this harvest is evidence that the Company no longer has to rely on third party cultivations and the additional risk and the significant margins they represent. The Company can produce high quality cannabis without contaminates at a much lower cost outdoors, thereby reducing the cost of goods across all product lines.

Core One Labs CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "This outdoor cultivation is one more accomplishment for the Company as we continue to build expertise and operational structure toward a vertically-integrated cannabis company from seed to the customer's door step."

The Company will be updating the market as to the progress on the farm as new information becomes available.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStrips™ product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

About Agrotech LLC.

Agrotech LLC is an agricultural management company 50% owned by the Company and providing consulting and management services to licensed cannabis cultivators in California.

