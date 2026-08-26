Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.25, Q4 and Record Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results, Renewal of Canadian Representation Agreement of Pernod Ricard Brands, and Board of Directors' Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B), a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink cocktails ("RTDs"), today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ("Q4") and the year-ended June 30, 2026 ("FY26").

Record full-year results with 11% organic revenue growth, driven by continued RTD expansion and market share gains in spirits

Q4 Revenue of $71.1 million (-1% year-over-year) and Organic Revenue1 flat

FY26 Revenue of $271.6 million (+10%) and Organic Revenue1 +11%

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $14.7 million (-5%)

FY26 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $67.5 million (+5%)

Q4 Adjusted Net Earnings1 of $7.4 million (-1%) (Reported +4%)

FY26 Adjusted Net Earnings1 of $35.1 million (+15%) (Reported +22%)

Quarterly Dividend declared $0.25 per share, an increase of +4.2%

This press release comprises three announcements: Q4 and Full-Year Financial Results, Canadian Representation Agreement Renewal with Pernod Ricard, and Corby Board of Directors' Changes

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 FY26 results: Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $71.1 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1% compared to the same period last year. Organic revenue1, which excludes the contributions in both the current period and the comparable period from non-core brands that have been disposed, was flat year-over-year driven by the following:

Domestic case goods revenue of $57.7 million, down 2% year-over-year, impacted by the expected unfavourable impact of LCBO order phasing in Q4 (orders were pulled forward in Q3 in anticipation of an LCBO enterprise resource planning system upgrade). However, this was offset by the continued strength and growth in the RTD business, benefitting from the LCBO markup change in Ontario and expansion across Western Canada and Ontario with route-to-market modernization. In addition, Corby's spirits business continued to benefit from the removal of US-origin products from retail shelves in key provinces;

Commissions of $7.3 million, down 5% year-over-year, impacted by overall softer performances from imported spirits and RTDs, and wines portfolio lapping higher comparative basis in the prior year. However, this was offset slightly by the inclusion of the Canada Dry Mott's Inc. ("CDMI") RTD portfolio through the recent representation agreement;

Export case goods sales of $5.2 million, up 37% year-over-year, on strong shipment growth in the U.S. and U.K. as the comparative period was unfavourably impacted by shipment phasing in both markets.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, gross margin rate increased 140 bps to 49% despite Corby RTDs comprising a greater share of total revenue, benefitting from margin optimization within the RTD portfolio and export spirits.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, marketing, sales and administrative expenses were $23.7 million (flat year-over-year), despite unfavourable phasing impact in marketing expenses, reflecting targeted investment behind key brands and careful resource management to support the rapid growth of Corby's RTD business.

Earnings from Operations and Adjusted Earnings from Operations1 totaled $10.9 million and $11.8 million respectively in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, representing year-over-year growth of 4% and 3%, respectively – a deceleration from Q3's pace, consistent with the anticipated Q4 softening as LCBO ordering patterns normalize and spirits market declines persisted.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $14.7 million, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period last year. Net Earnings was $6.5 million and Adjusted Net Earnings1 was $7.4 million in Q4 FY26, an increase of 4% and decrease of 1% year-over-year, respectively.

Full Year FY26 results: Revenue for FY26 totaled $271.6 million, an increase of $24.9 million or 10% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of non-core disposed brands in both the current period and the comparable period, organic revenue1 grew $27.1 million or 11%, a record revenue level for the company. The key drivers are:

Domestic case goods revenue of $219.7 million, up 13% year-over-year, driven by the continued expansion of the RTD business across key provinces and market share gains in spirits partly due to the removal of US-origin products from retail shelves in key provinces;

Commissions revenue of $29.4 million, down 4% year-over-year, impacted by the represented wines portfolio lapping a higher comparison basis in the prior year. This was offset slightly by the inclusion of the CDMI RTDs portfolio through the recent representation agreement;

Export revenue of $18.2 million, up 22% year-over-year, driven by new channel pipeline fill in strategic Eastern European markets, J.P. Wiser's growth in U.S., and improved volume-to-value conversion of Lamb's rum in the UK.

In fiscal 2026, gross margin rate declined slightly by 92 bps to 49% due primarily to greater share of RTDs in total revenue, higher input costs for domestic spirits and lower commission income. However, this was offset by margin optimization within the RTD portfolio and export spirits portfolio.

Marketing, sales and administrative expenses were $80.0 million in FY26, an increase of $3.0 million, or 4% compared to the prior-year period, significantly below revenue growth, reflecting ongoing diligent cost management. Those investments reflect continued support for the growing RTD business, brand-building initiatives, and strategic partnerships for our spirits brands – notably the J.P. Wiser's multi-year Canadian partnership with the National Hockey League.

Earnings from Operations and Adjusted Earnings from Operations1 both totaled $53.7 million in FY26, increasing by 16% and 12% year-over-year, respectively. Strong revenue growth and diligent cost management was partly offset by an RTD-skewed portfolio mix and channel mix impacts on gross margin (though RTD portfolio experiencing margin optimization).

Adjusted EBITDA1 in FY26 was $67.5 million, an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year. The wine representation agreement with Vinarchy, signed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, resulted in lower amortization of upfront fees relative to when the brands were owned by Pernod Ricard in the same period last year, resulting in a slower growth rate in Adjusted EBITDA1 compared to Adjusted Earnings from Operations1. Average annualized cash flows over the life of the agreements are expected to remain broadly consistent.

Corby reported Net Earnings of $33.4 million and Adjusted Net Earnings1 of $35.1 million in FY26, an increase of 22% and 15% year-over-year, respectively.

Corby's cash flow from operating activities totalled $37.1 million in FY26, a decrease of $7.7 million or 17% year-over-year, with stronger earnings from operations offset by increased working capital requirements and higher income tax payments. Working capital changes were driven by increased receivables due to evolving customer base and increased inventory to support RTD business growth. Higher income tax payments reflected increased required instalments and the absence of a prior-year tax refund. Despite this, Corby closed FY26 with a Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA1 ratio (on a rolling 12-month basis) of 1.3x, illustrating the continued health of its balance sheet.

Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer, Florence Tresarrieu, stated,

"Fiscal 2026 was a pivotal year for Corby. We delivered double-digit revenue growth despite a challenging and volatile industry environment, driven by the continued expansion of our RTD portfolio and the resilience of our spirits business. Earnings growth outpaced revenue growth through disciplined cost management and strong commercial execution, underscoring the strength of our strategy, portfolio, and partnerships.

We also took important steps to further sharpen our portfolio and position the business for long-term value creation. The divestment of certain non-core ABG brands allows us to focus upon growing our position as one of the leading RTD players in Canada while the disposal of the Lamb's brand further aligned our portfolio with higher-margin growth opportunities and our strategic priorities.

Looking ahead, we expect FY27 to bring continued market uncertainty, including questions around the return of U.S. products to Canadian shelves and a more challenging comparison base following this year's strong performance. Even so, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet and supporting a sustainable dividend for shareholders.

We will achieve this through continued investment behind our core brands and building on the momentum of our RTD business, while maintaining disciplined cost management."

For further details, please refer to Corby's Management's Discussion and Analysis and interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three-months and year-ended June 30, 2026, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.corby.ca/investors.

MARKET TRENDS

Complete fourth quarter Ontario market data was not available at the time of reporting. Given Ontario's significance within the Canadian spirits & RTD market, excluding Ontario would materially affect the representativeness of national market results. Accordingly, Q3 has been used as the basis for assessing Corby's performance relative to the industry – please refer to the Q3 press release for market trend analysis.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

The Corby Board of Directors is pleased to declare a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per Voting Class A Common Share and Non-Voting Class B Common Share of the Company, an increase of $0.01, or +4.2% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on September 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 11, 2026. The Board of Directors assesses the dividend on a quarterly basis. Prior to this announcement, the quarterly dividend was last increased concurrently with the release of Q2 FY26 results.

CANADIAN REPRESENTATION AGREEMENT RENEWAL

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") and Pernod Ricard S.A. ("Pernod Ricard") announced today that they have entered into an agreement concerning the renewal of the representation of Pernod Ricard's brands by Corby in the Canadian market.

Pernod Ricard is the world's second largest spirits company, with iconic, premium, international brands, including Absolut vodka, Jameson Irish whiskey, The Glenlivet single malt Scotch whisky, Beefeater, Monkey 47 and Malfy gins, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, Ballantine's and Chivas Regal blended Scotch whiskies, and Perrier Jouet and Mumm champagnes. The continued representation of Pernod Ricard's brands by Corby solidifies Corby's position as the second largest spirits company in Canada, providing Canadian consumers a world class offering of iconic Canadian and premium international brands.

"For two decades, Corby has been a trusted partner in building Pernod Ricard's brands in Canada, combining deep market knowledge, strong execution and a shared commitment to creating moments of conviviality. This renewal reflects our confidence in Corby and our ambition to continue growing our iconic brands together in this important market," said Conor McQuaid, Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard North America.

Under the existing representation agreement that was due to expire on September 30, 2026, Corby achieved the performance criteria and was eligible for an automatic renewal for three years. The agreement announced today provides that, as of October 1, 2026, Corby's exclusive right to represent Pernod Ricard's brands in Canada will continue for three years until September 30, 2029, with the potential for automatic renewal for a further two years thereafter, subject to the terms of the agreement. The companies expect to also announce the renewal of the production and administrative services agreements before the upcoming deadline.

"This renewal reflects the strength of Corby's long-standing relationship with Pernod Ricard and Corby's proven ability to build its brands in Canada. It preserves Corby's exclusive access to a world-class portfolio of premium international brands, supports scale and competitive strength in the Canadian market, and provides greater visibility and continuity with respect to an important earnings stream. Following a thorough review, the Board believes the agreement is in Corby's best interests and provides a strong platform to create sustainable long-term value for Corby and all of its shareholders," said Lucio Di Clemente, Chair of the Corby Board of Directors.

Corby anticipates that the transaction will provide continuity and greater assurance with respect to earnings. "This renewal gives Corby continued access to some of the world's most recognized premium spirits brands and strengthens the breadth, scale and competitiveness of our portfolio. Together with our iconic Canadian brands, including J.P. Wiser's and Cottage Springs, the Pernod Ricard portfolio positions us to serve consumers across key categories and occasions, accelerate sustainable growth and create value for all shareholders," said Florence Tresarrieu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corby. By continuing Canadian representation of the Pernod Ricard portfolio of brands, this renewal allows Corby to maintain annual commission income as an important revenue stream ($29.4 million in fiscal year 2026) and will be secured through the payment on October 1, 2026 of an upfront fee of $18.7 million to Pernod Ricard by Corby from Corby's deposits in cash management pools.

As Pernod Ricard owns approximately 46% of the capital of Corby, the representation agreement was approved by the Independent Committee of the Corby Board of Directors, in accordance with Corby's related party transaction policy, following an extensive review of the agreement by the members of such committee, with external financial and legal advice. Based upon the advice received, the independent committee anticipates that the renewal of the agreement will be value accretive to Corby.

CORBY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' CHANGES

Corby also announced that Helga Reidel and Anne-Marie Poliquin will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Ms. Reidel is an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee; Ms. Poliquin has served as a director and strategic advisor to the Board.

As part of its succession planning, the Board has approved a reduction from nine to seven directors following the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board believes this size supports effective oversight and an appropriate mix of skills, experience and independence. It remains within the range authorized by the Company's articles and approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"On behalf of the Board and management, I thank Helga and Anne-Marie for their significant contributions to Corby," said Lucio Di Clemente, Chair of the Board. "Helga strengthened the Company's financial oversight as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Anne-Marie provided valuable strategic counsel. We are grateful for their dedicated service."

Mr. Di Clemente will serve as interim Chair of the Audit Committee until the Board appoints Ms. Reidel's successor following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The management proxy circular will identify the Board nominees and will be available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Corby management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to review and discuss the financial and operational results for the Q4 and FY26 periods. Corby welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to access the conference call by dialing 1-437-900-0527 or toll free 1-888-510-2154 before the start of the call, or by joining via webcast at Corby Spirit and Wine Limited – Q4 Earnings Call. Following the conclusion of the call, a playback of the conference call will be available for 7 days by calling 289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 and entering passcode 79687 #. A replay of the webcast will also be posted on Corby's website under the "Investors" section at www.corby.ca/investors.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES & RATIOS

In addition to using financial measures prescribed under IFRS, references are made in this news release to "Adjusted Earnings from Operations", "Adjusted Net Earnings", "Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share", "Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share", "Organic Revenue", "Total Debt", "Net Debt", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Dividend Payout Ratio" which are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Management believes the non-IFRS measures included in this news release are important supplemental measures of operating performance and highlight trends in the core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Management believes that these measures allow for assessment of the Company's operating performance and financial condition on a basis that is more consistent and comparable between reporting periods.

Adjusted Earnings from Operations is equal to earnings from operations before interest and taxes for the period adjusted to remove restructuring provisions, portfolio rationalization costs, the impact of revised estimates for the provision related to the LCBO pricing dispute, and costs incurred for business combination inventory fair value adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is equal to Adjusted Earnings from Operations adjusted to remove depreciation and amortization disclosed in Corby's financial statements.

Adjusted Net Earnings is equal to net earnings for the period adjusted to remove restructuring provisions, portfolio rationalization costs, the impact of revised estimates for the provision related to the LCBO pricing dispute, costs incurred for business combination inventory fair value adjustments, the notional interest charges related to the NCI obligation, and the adjustments of the NCI obligation net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate.

Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share is computed in the same way as basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, respectively, using the aforementioned Adjusted Net Earnings non-IFRS financial measure in place of reported Net Earnings.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is computed in the same way as basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, respectively, using the aforementioned Adjusted Net Earnings non-IFRS financial measure in place of reported Net Earnings.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings from Operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings to their most directly comparable financial measures for the three-months and year-ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:





Three months ended

Year ended



June 30, June 30,

June 30, 2026 vs 2025

June 30, June 30,

June 30, 2026 vs 2025 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

2026 2025

$ Change % Change

2026 2025

$ Change % Change

























Earnings from operations

$ 10.9 10.4

$ 0.4 4 %

$ 53.7 46.1

$ 7.5 16 % Adjustments:























Transaction related costs1

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. Portfolio rationalization costs2

0.4 0.8

(0.4) (48 %)

0.4 0.8

(0.4) (48 %) Restructuring costs3

0.5 0.3

0.2 88 %

0.5 0.3

0.2 88 % Fair value adjustment to inventory4

- -

- n.a.

- 0.6

(0.6) (100 %) Revised estimate for LCBO pricing dispute7

- -

- n.a.

(0.9) -

(0.9) n.a. Distributor transition5

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. Adjusted Earnings from operations

$ 11.8 11.5

$ 0.3 3 %

$ 53.7 47.8

$ 5.9 12 %

























Adjusted for Depreciation and amortization

3.0 4.1

(1.1) (28 %)

13.9 16.3

(2.4) (15 %) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14.7 15.6

$ (0.9) (5 %)

$ 67.5 64.0

$ 3.5 5 %

























Net earnings

$ 6.5 6.2

$ 0.3 4 %

$ 33.4 27.4

$ 6.0 22 % Adjustments:























Transaction related costs1

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. Portfolio rationalization costs2

0.3 0.6

(0.3) (48 %)

0.3 0.6

(0.3) (48 %) Restructuring costs3

0.3 0.2

0.2 88 %

0.3 0.2

0.2 88 % Fair value adjustment to inventory4

- -

- n.a.

- 0.4

(0.4) (100 %) Revised estimate for LCBO pricing dispute7

- -

- n.a.

(0.6) -

(0.6) n.a. Distributor transition5

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. NCI Obligation6

0.3 0.5

(0.2) (42 %)

1.7 2.0

(0.3) -15 % Adjusted Net earnings

$ 7.4 $ 7.5

$ (0.0) (1 %)

$ 35.1 $ 30.6

$ 4.5 15 %





Three months ended

Year ended



June 30, June 30,

June 30, 2026 vs 2025

June 30, June 30,

June 30, 2026 vs 2025 (in Canadian dollars)

2026 2025

$ Change % Change

2026 2025

$ Change % Change

























Per common share























- Basic net earnings

$ 0.23 0.22

$ 0.01 4 %

$ 1.17 0.96

$ 0.21 22 % - Diluted net earnings

$ 0.23 0.22

$ 0.01 4 %

$ 1.17 0.96

$ 0.21 22 %

























Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.23 0.22

$ 0.01 4 %

$ 1.17 0.96

$ 0.21 22 % Adjustments:























Transaction related costs1

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. Portfolio rationalization costs2

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (48 %)

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (48 %) Restructuring costs3

0.01 0.01

0.01 88 %

0.01 0.01

0.01 88 % Fair value adjustment to inventory4

- -

- n.a.

- 0.02

(0.02) (100 %) Revised estimate for LCBO pricing dispute7

- -

- n.a.

(0.02) -

(0.02) n.a. Distributor transition5

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. NCI Obligation6

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (42 %)

0.06 0.07

(0.01) (15 %) Adjusted Basic, net earnings per share

$ 0.26 0.26

$ (0.00) (1 %)

$ 1.23 1.08

$ 0.16 15 %

























Dilluted net earnings per share

$ 0.23 0.22

$ 0.01 4 %

$ 1.17 0.96

$ 0.21 22 % Adjustments:























Transaction related costs1

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. Portfolio rationalization costs2

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (48 %)

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (48 %) Restructuring costs3

0.01 0.01

0.01 88 %

0.01 0.01

0.01 88 % Fair value adjustment to inventory4

- -

- n.a.

- 0.02

(0.02) (100 %) Revised estimate for LCBO pricing dispute7

- -

- n.a.

(0.02) -

(0.02) n.a. Distributor transition5

- -

- n.a.

- -

- n.a. NCI Obligation6

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (42 %)

0.06 0.07

(0.01) (15 %) Adjusted Diluted, net earnings per share

$ 0.26 0.26

$ (0.00) (1 %)

$ 1.23 $ 1.08

$ 0.16 15 %





(1) Costs related to the acquisitions of ABG and Nude Beverages brands

(2) Costs related to rationalizing brand portfolio, including costs incurred to discontinue certain recently acquired product lines following strategic portfolio review (3) (Income) / costs related to organizational restructuring and provisions

(4) Costs related to fair value adjustments to inventory due to business combination

(5) (Income) / costs related to one-time fee for distributor transition



(6) Notional interest costs related to non-controlling interest obligations for ABG

(7) Impact of revised estimate contingency provision related to LCBO pricing dispute



The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable financial measures for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 to the three-month period ended June 30, 2024:



Three months ended

Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024



















Earnings from operations $ 10.9 12.5 13.8 16.4 10.4 7.7 13.0 15.0 8.7 Adjustments:

















Transaction related costs1 - - - - - - - - 0.6 Portfolio rationalization costs2 0.4 - - - 0.8 - - - - Restructuring costs3 0.5 - - - 0.3 - - - (0.3) Fair value adjustment to inventory4 - - - - - - - 0.6 0.2 Revised estmate for LCBO pricing dispute5 - (0.9) - - - - - - - Adjusted Earnings from operations $ 11.8 11.6 13.8 16.4 11.5 7.7 13.0 15.6 9.2 Adjusted for depreciation & amortization 3.0 3.6 3.5 3.8 4.1 4.1 4.1 3.9 4.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.7 15.2 17.3 20.3 15.6 11.7 17.2 19.5 13.3



(1) Costs related to the acquisitions of ABG and Nude Beverages brands (2) Costs related to rationalizing brand portfolio, including costs incurred to dispose or discontinue product lines following strategic portfolio review (3) (Income) / costs related to organizational restructuring and provisions (4) Costs related to fair value adjustments to inventory due to business combination (5) Impact of revised estimate contingency provision related to LCBO pricing dispute

Organic revenue growth is measured as the difference between revenue excluding case goods revenue from acquired or disposed brands compared to revenue in the preceding fiscal period during which the acquisition or disposal had not yet occurred.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total organic revenue and organic case goods revenue to their most directly comparable financial measures for the three-months and year-ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three months ended

Year ended

Jun. 30 Jun. 30 $ Change % Change

Jun. 30 Jun. 30 $ Change % Change (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025

2026 2025



















Case Goods - Domestic Revenue $ 57.7 59.6 (1.9) (3 %)

$ 220.7 $ 197.3 23.4 12 % Adjusted for revenue from acquired or disposed brands 0.0 (0.9) 0.9 (100 %)

(1.0) (3.3) 2.3 (68 %) Case Goods - Domestic Organic Revenue $ 57.7 $ 58.7 (1.0) (2 %)

$ 219.7 194.0 25.6 13 % Case Goods - International Revenue 5.2 3.8 1.4 37 %

18.2 14.9 3.2 22 % Net commissions 7.3 7.715 (0.4) (5 %)

29.4 30.6 (1.2) (4 %) Other services 0.9 0.9 (0.1) (8 %)

3.4 3.9 (0.5) (13 %) Total Organic Revenue $ 71.1 $ 71.1 (0.1) (0 %)

$ 270.6 $ 243.5 27.1 11 %

Total Debt refers to debt of the Company, which includes bank indebtedness and credit facilities payable, lease liabilities and long-term debt.

Net Debt refers to the cash and deposits in cash management pools of the Company, less bank indebtedness and credit facilities payable and long-term debt.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to their most directly comparable financial measures as at June 30, 2026 and 2025:







June 30, June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2026 2025





Bank indebtedness $ - $ (3.5) Credit facilities payable - (1.5) Lease liabilities (9.3) (3.6) Long-term debt (96.0) (102.0) Total debt $ (105.3) $ (110.6)





Cash $ 0.8 $ 0.2 Deposits in cash management pools 6.8 15.8 Bank indebtedness - (3.5) Credit facilities payable - (1.5) Long-term debt (96.0) (102.0) Net debt $ (88.4) $ (91.0)

Dividend Payout Ratio refers to the Rolling 12-month Dividend Payout Ratio to the quarterly dividends paid and quarterly cash flow from operating activities:



Year ended

June. 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2026



Dividend paid per share $ 0.94 Shares outstanding 28,468,856 Total dividends paid $ 26.8 Cash flow from operating activities 37.1 Dividend Payout Ratio 72 %

Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" & "Non-IFRS Financial Ratios" section of our MD&A for the three-months and year-ended June 30, 2026 as filed on SEDAR+ for further information regarding Non-IFRS measures.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning possible or assumed future results of Corby's operations. Forward-looking statements typically are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are being provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our anticipated financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and are not guarantees of future performance. Although Corby believes that the forward-looking information in this press release is based on information, assumptions and beliefs which are current, reasonable and complete, this information is necessarily subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Corby's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to the Risks and Risk Management section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and year-ended periods June 30, 2026 as well as Corby's other public filings, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca and at https://corby.ca/en/investors/. Corby does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines, and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Olmeca Altos® and Código 1530® tequilas, Jefferson's™ and Rabbit Hole® bourbons, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy North America, Inc.'s Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines, and Canada Dry Mott's Inc.'s Mott's® Clamato®, Snapple®, Tahiti Treat®, and Hires® ready-to-drink brands. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

For more information, please contact: CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED, Juan Alonso, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], www.Corby.ca