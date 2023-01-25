Corby's Premium Whiskies Win Big at the Canadian Whisky Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine's premium whisky Lot No. 40 Dark Oak has been awarded the Premium Whisky of the Year and the Award of Excellence – Line Extension of the Year at the 2023 Canadian Whisky Awards.

"For over 160 years, we have dedicated ourselves to becoming synonymous with premium award-winning Canadian whiskies. These results are a true reflection that not only is the future brighter than it's ever been for Canadian whiskies, but what happens when you take the time to listen to your consumers, customers and colleagues," says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at the Hiram Walker and Sons Distillery in Windsor, ON. "We are incredibly honoured to have been recognized in this year's awards for our work and we remain committed to expanding Canadian whisky to the world."

Held annually in conjunction with the Victoria Whisky Festival, the Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards. To qualify, a whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. Winners are selected by an independent panel of whisky experts in blind taste testing. This year, the awards were particularly special as they were presented in-person for the first time in three-years due to the pandemic.

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak was also awarded a Gold medal, while Lot No. 40 100% Pot Still Rye was awarded a Silver medal alongside the J.P. Wiser's brand for:

Deluxe

10-Year-Old

18-Year-Old

15-Year-Old

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak

Lot 40 Dark Oak is a bigger, bolder version of Lot 40 rye whisky. Maintaining the core essence of Lot 40 – 100% rye, distilled in a pot still, aged in new American Oak barrels – Dark Oak is finished in a second new oak barrel, this time heavily charred. This finishing in a new, char no. 4 barrel adds even more notes and colour from the barrel, resulting in a bolder and more intense rye whisky which is then bottled at an ABV of 48%

Lot No. 40 100% Pot Still Rye

Lot No. 40 is crafted in small batches using 100% rye grain in a single copper pot still. This concentrates the spicy rye notes, while retaining the fruity and floral notes from fermentation. The whisky is then aged in virgin white oak barrels to bring forth notes of vanilla, caramel and toffee, resulting in a complex and bold whisky

J.P. Wiser's Deluxe

Our signature whisky, J.P. Wiser's Deluxe is an award-winning, full-flavoured Canadian rye whisky. The sweetness of caramel, toffee and vanilla is balanced with toasted grains and oak to create a complex aroma and body. The perfect introduction to the J.P. Wiser's line, it's a great gift for the whisky novice – and is also right at home on your bar cart as a standing favourite, ready to be mixed into your next whisky cocktail.

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old

The perfect drink when you want to unwind or treat yourself with a classic and traditional Canadian whisky. J.P. Wiser's 10YO is an impressive gift for a whisky enthusiast or an enchanting addition to your home Bar cart. Aged 10 years and Triple barrel distilled, this whisky has aromas of caramel, honeycomb toffee, vanilla, dried fruits and rye spices with subtle tasting notes of green apple and pear drops.

J.P. Wiser's 18-Year-Old

That golden hour, when you uncork the J.P. Wiser's 18 Year Old Canadian Whisky you've been waiting to savour. Aged to develop the smoothest of finishes, you'll sample pine, spice and oak notes along with the crispness of autumn florals and the bright acidity of green apple.

J.P. Wiser's 15-Year-Old

Aged for 15 years, this best-selling J.P. Wiser's whisky is a classic member of our portfolio. At first sip, it's a blend of spiced toffee and caramel notes that is deliciously smooth. Its dried fruit and peppery finish make for a memorable at-home happy hour. Savour it neat or on the rocks to appreciate the full depth of its flavour.

Lot No. 40 and J.P. Wiser's can be purchased online at J.P. Wiser's.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

