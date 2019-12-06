Corby is getting Toronto home safe this New Year's Eve - the TTC is free all night!

"New Years' Eve is one of the most celebrated nights of the year and we want do our part in helping people get home safe," says Patrick O'Driscoll, President and CEO of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited. "For the last 7 years we've provided over 1.2 million rides to Torontonians, keeping our streets safe on one of the biggest party nights on the calendar, and we could not be more proud of this partnership and its results keeping people from driving when they have been drinking."

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is one of Canada's leading distillers and distributors of spirits and wines, bringing Canadians their favourite brands in the country, such as J.P. Wiser's Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Ungava Gin.

"The TTC is pleased to once again partner with Corby to offer free service to customers on New Year's Eve," says TTC Chair Jaye Robinson. "Safety is our number one priority and we are proud to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely, especially on such a busy night in the city."

Corby joined forces this year with the organization Arrive Alive to continue to raise awareness on the dangers of drinking and driving. "We are proud to partner with allies like Corby and the TTC to help get our message across," says Anne Leonard, President of Arrive Alive Drive Sober. "Corby Safe Rides is a wonderful initiative. We truly hope Torontonians will benefit from the free TTC on New Year's Eve and enjoy a safe ride home."

For more information about Corby Safe Rides and to enter for a chance to win one of 10 prizes of a year of free TTC transportation, visit CorbySafeRides.ca and engage on social media using the hashtag #CorbySafeRides.

Late-evening TTC subway service on New Year's Eve will continue until 4 a.m. on all routes currently operating Monday through Friday evening service. The last subway trains and bus routes are as follows:

Last trains:

Last trains on Line 1 leave Union Station at 3:30 a.m. for Finch Station and 3:34 a.m. for Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station. The last northbound train on Line 1 will connect at Bloor-Yonge Station with the last eastbound and westbound trains on Line 2, and at Sheppard-Yonge Station with the last eastbound train on Line 4.

Last trains on Line 2 leave Bloor-Yonge Station at 3:37 a.m. for Kipling Station and 3:37 a.m. for Kennedy Station. The last eastbound train on Line 2 will connect at Kennedy Station with the last eastbound train on Line 3.

Last train on Line 3 leaves Kennedy Station at 4:05 a.m. for McCowan Station.

Last train on Line 4 leaves Sheppard-Yonge Station at 3:58 a.m. for Don Mills Station

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

