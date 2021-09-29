SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Franchises Cora Inc. ("Cora") and Best Brands Ltd., the retail division of the St-Hubert Group Ltd., are proud to announce the conclusion of an agreement for the manufacture, distribution and retail sale of Cora-branded breakfast products across Canada. The first offered dishes should arrive in grocery stores in January 2022.

"St-Hubert's expertise is well established in the development, production, distribution and marketing of products intended for grocery stores. We are proud to partner with such a prestigious brand as Cora to bring delicious products to Canadians that they can now enjoy in the comfort of their homes», indicated Richard Scofield, President of the St-Hubert Group.

"Time and time again, we are committed to promoting the importance of breakfast. This project is therefore perfectly in line with the mission we set for ourselves from the start", commented Cora Tsouflidou, founder of Cora.

"We wanted to add a string to our bow, in addition to the restaurant and online offers, especially in the current context. It was important to join forces with a food distribution network firmly established across the country", added Nicholas Tsouflidis, President of Cora.

About Franchises Cora

Franchises Cora Inc. has over 100 restaurants from coast to coast, making it the largest breakfast restaurant chain in Canada. The company has been in business for thirty-four years.

About Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert

St-Hubert Group has two divisions, restaurant and food. Both head offices are located in Québec, one in Laval and one in Boisbriand. Established in 1951 in Montreal, St-Hubert BBQ Ltd has over 125 rotisseries in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick serving more than 28 million meals a year. St-Hubert Group is also a Retail division that manufactures and distributes several food products. The company has a longstanding tradition of innovation and constantly works at meeting the needs of its customers.

