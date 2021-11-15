Copperleaf to Present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced that Judi Hess, CEO will participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on November 17, 2021.

Ms. Hess will attend a fireside chat on November 17, 2021 at 2:40 PM ET hosted by Chad Sievewright, Director of Global Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Copperleaf's Investor Relations website. To register and attend, please contact your RBC Institutional Salesperson.

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, 416-519-9442, [email protected]