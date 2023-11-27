Copperleaf Announces Strategic Alliance with Siemens to Optimize Investment and Technical Grid Planning

Partnership addresses evolving needs of energy industry and supports transition to more sustainable future

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a global leader in decision analytics solutions for asset investment planning and optimization to the energy industry, announces its alliance with Siemens Smart Infrastructure, a leading provider of grid planning, operations and maintenance software, and a domain expert in power systems and grid control. This strategic partnership will combine Siemens' expertise with Copperleaf's industry-leading enterprise software solutions, to help transmission system operators (TSOs) and distribution system operators (DSOs) make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value.

Copperleaf and Siemens have entered into a co-innovation partnership to integrate technical planning with value-based investment planning. This joint innovation will allow utilities to get the most out of their existing assets and optimally plan for the necessary changes to the electrical grid to address the energy transition in the coming decades. This integrated approach bridges traditional planning siloes to maximize technical, financial, environmental, and social performance.

"By bringing together Siemens' domain knowledge and advanced software solutions and Copperleaf's industry-leading asset investment planning (AIP) capabilities, TSOs and DSOs will gain comprehensive insights to generate capital efficiencies and maximize the value of their investments," commented Paul Sakrzewski, Copperleaf CEO. "This approach will help organizations achieve sustainable growth while meeting the increasing demands of their businesses and complying with essential environmental, social, and governance (ESG) regulatory mandates."

"We are excited to join forces with Copperleaf. A key focus of this collaboration will be to integrate and optimize technical and investment planning to increase the potential for cost savings and improved reliability. Well-informed investment decisions help utilities unlock much-needed grid capacity," added Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Grid Software at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "As the world embarks on an ambitious journey towards a more sustainable and decarbonized energy future, the complexities and challenges faced by the energy industry have never been greater. It is imperative that organizations adopt a holistic approach, considering both the strategic and operational aspects of their assets and businesses."





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, plans or future opportunities. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable on the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements will be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in our 2023 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information if the Company's expectations regarding future events change, or actual results differ from the expectations expressed in this press release.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

About Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2022, the business had around 72,700 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at https://www.siemens.com/.

