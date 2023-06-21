Copperleaf Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced that it held its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 3, 2023 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, and the appointment of KPMG as the Company's auditors. A total of 45,025,652 shares, representing 62.62% of the total shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company is now comprised as follows:

Nominee % shares voted for % shares withheld Amos Michelson 94.41 5.59 Manuel Alba-Marquez 94.41 5.59 Michael Calyniuk 99.99 0.01 Rolf Dekleer 89.27 10.73 Judith M. Hess 99.62 0.38 Eric MacDonald 99.87 0.13 Paul Sakrzewski 99.75 0.25

Final voting results of all matters voted on at the meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, 416-519-9442, [email protected]