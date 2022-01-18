Copperleaf announces Miranda Alldritt will leave the company later this year

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, announces that Miranda Alldritt will be stepping down from her role as president for personal reasons, but will remain with the company through the first half of 2022. She was appointed president in August of 2021.

"On behalf of our entire team, I sincerely thank Miranda for the significant contribution she has made throughout her time with Copperleaf," stated Judi Hess, CEO. "We wish her the best in her future endeavours."

About Copperleaf:

