Copperleaf Announces Completion of Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, announces the appointment of Paul Sakrzewski as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2023. This concludes the leadership transition plan announced in September 2022.

Paul joined Copperleaf in 2018 as Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, where he was instrumental in establishing and growing the business and team in the region. In May 2022, he took on the role of President, leading Copperleaf's growing global go-to-market team, marketing, technology experience, and regional businesses across the globe.

Prior to Copperleaf, Paul held regional and global executive positions at blue-chip multinational companies such as SAP, the Linde Group, Ingram Micro, and Goodman Fielder. Paul is based in Vancouver and has lived and worked in Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, and the UAE.

Paul Sakrzewski, CEO of Copperleaf noted, "I have had the privilege of seeing firsthand how Copperleaf's solutions deliver value for clients and I am dedicated to furthering our leadership position in decision analytics to ensure that everyone has access to our products and the value they generate. Copperleaf is well positioned for the next phase of growth, and I look forward to building on the solid foundation we have established as we continue to transform how the world sees value."

"Paul's deep experience as a strategist and go-to-market expert will serve us well as Copperleaf continues to deliver value to our clients," commented Amos Michelson, Chair of the Board. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Judi Hess for her passionate dedication and for building Copperleaf into the highly successful company it is today. We are excited that Judi will continue to participate in shaping Copperleaf's future in her new roles as Vice-Chair of the Board and Chief Strategist."

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

