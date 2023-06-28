Copperleaf Achieves Premium Certification as an SAP Endorsed App

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions for asset investment planning, has achieved premium certification as an SAP Endorsed App. SAP Endorsed Apps are best of breed solutions in SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers address key business challenges and become best-run intelligent enterprises, with only one solution in each product category being designated as the SAP Endorsed App partner.

Copperleaf Portfolio - SAP Edition enables direct integration between Copperleaf's industry leading Asset Investment Planning solution and SAP's Intelligent Asset Management and Digital Supply Chain solutions. Copperleaf helps you decide what work to do and when, while SAP ensures you execute that work efficiently and accurately. The combined end-to-end solution will enable businesses to:

Use asset data in SAP to make better asset sustainment decisions

Optimize investment portfolios to maximize capital efficiency and drive strategic goals

Assess and communicate project risks and benefits on a common economic scale

Execute planned projects within SAP

Create a continuous feedback loop between asset investment planning and project execution

Adapt quickly to changing budgets, resource availability, and business priorities

"Through our partnership with SAP, we're able to help more organizations across the globe maximize value and drive their strategic outcomes," commented Paul Sakrzewski, Copperleaf CEO. "Together, Copperleaf and SAP will provide our clients with the end-to-end capability to rapidly develop, execute, and dynamically adapt capital plans that consistently deliver the greatest value."

The Copperleaf Portfolio – SAP Edition is now available on the SAP Store, an online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,300 innovative solutions from SAP as well as proven and certified partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, future plans or opportunities and all statements with respect to the potential of the Copperleaf and SAP collaboration and the Copperleaf Portfolio™ - SAP Edition, as well as any statements expressed in the future tense or statements which express beliefs or plans or expectations. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2022 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events or outcomes could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

