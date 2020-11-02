Copper Mountain Mining Announces Strong Q3 2020 Financial Results, Reduces All-in Cost Guidance

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces strong third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. All currency is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All results are reported on a 100% basis. The Company's Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.CuMtn.com and www.sedar.com.

Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Production for Q3 2020 was 23.8 million pounds of copper equivalent (comprised of 18.9 million pounds of copper, 6,630 ounces of gold, and 81,418 ounces of silver).

C1 cash cost for Q3 2020 was US$1.27 /lb copper produced, all in sustaining cost (AISC) was US$1.43 /lb copper and all-in cost (AIC) was US$1.68 /lb copper.

/lb copper produced, all in sustaining cost (AISC) was /lb copper and all-in cost (AIC) was /lb copper. Revenue for Q3 2020 was $95.0 million , from the sale of 17.8 million pounds of copper, 6,232 ounces of gold and 67,901 ounces of silver, net of pricing adjustments.

, from the sale of 17.8 million pounds of copper, 6,232 ounces of gold and 67,901 ounces of silver, net of pricing adjustments. Gross profit for Q3 2020 was $42.0 million and net income was $33.2 million .

and net income was . Earnings per share was $0.13 per share, or $0.08 on an adjusted basis.

per share, or on an adjusted basis. Cash flow from operations (before working capital changes) for Q3 2020 was $47.0 million as compared to negative $2.1 million for Q3 2019.

as compared to negative for Q3 2019. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2020 was $53.6 million , an increase of $24.6 million during the quarter when compared to the end of the second quarter.

, an increase of during the quarter when compared to the end of the second quarter. AIC guidance for 2020 was reduced to a range of US$1.85 to US$2.00 per pound of copper from a range of US$2.20 to US$2.35 per pound, while production guidance was maintained at 70 to 75 million pounds of copper with the expectation to achieve the higher end of the production range.

"We posted another strong quarter and continued to exceed our revised operating plan with solid operating and financial results," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "We expect production to continue to increase in the fourth quarter with higher grades and recoveries, at low cost. As a result, we are reducing our 2020 all-in cost guidance to a range of US$1.85 to US$2.00 per pound of copper. We are also maintaining our 2020 production guidance but expect to end the year at the top end of the range."

"Our plan is to continue to build upon our healthy cash position in anticipation of restarting construction of the third ball mill in early 2021, which is the last stage to complete our 45,000 tonnes per day mill expansion project. We have commenced activities to prepare for construction and forecast commissioning by the end of Q3 2021. The installation of the third ball mill is expected to increase production by 15 to 18% as a result of higher throughput and improved metal recoveries while maintaining the mill head grade. This is the first step of our multi-tier growth plan. This growth pipeline includes a further mill expansion to 65,000 tonnes per day at the Copper Mountain Mine. We expect to publish a technical report in Q4 on this expansion plan. In addition, the Eva Copper Project is being advanced and we are currently developing project financing options and evaluating potential project partners. Our seasoned team continues to steadily de-risk and advance our organic growth plans."

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

Mine Production Information







Copper Mountain Mine (100% Basis) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 Mos. 2020 9 Mos. 2019 Mine







Total tonnes mined (000s) 13,681 13,965 39,547 47,558 Ore tonnes mined (000s) 3,133 2,761 10,388 8,582 Waste tonnes (000s) 10,548 11,204 29,159 38,976 Stripping ratio 3.37 4.06 2.81 4.54









Mill







Tonnes milled (000s) 3,725 3,596 10,928 10,910 Feed Grade (Cu%) 0.29 0.26 0.29 0.28 Recovery (%) 80.4 78.2 78.2 79.3 Operating time (%) 90.8 91.9 91.8 93.3 Tonnes milled (TPD) 40,489 39,087 39,884 39,963









Production







Copper (000s lb) 18,934 16,302 54,498 53,362 Gold (oz) 6,630 6,498 20,268 20,547 Silver (oz) 81,418 57,225 247,560 185,212









Sales







Copper (000s lb) 17,824 17,021 54,565 54,300 Gold (oz) 6,232 6,400 18,885 20,470 Silver (oz) 67,901 57,426 226,767 177,694









C1 cash cost per pound of copper produced (US$)(1) 1.27 2.12 1.58 1.87 AISC per pound of copper produced (US$)(1) 1.43 2.28 1.74 1.99 AIC per pound of copper produced (US$)(1) 1.68 2.67 1.93 2.48









Average realized copper price (US$/lb) 2.97 2.65 2.66 2.74

(1) Non-GAAP performance measure. See MD&A for details.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued to operate under the revised operating plan announced in March of 2020. In Q3 2020, the Copper Mountain Mine produced 18.9 million pounds of copper, 6,630 ounces of gold, and 81,418 ounces of silver, as compared to 16.3 million pounds of copper, 6,498 ounces of gold, and 57,225 ounces of silver for Q3 2019.

The mine processed a total of 3.7 million tonnes of ore during the quarter as compared to 3.6 million tonnes in Q3 2019. Average feed grade increased to 0.29% Cu and copper recovery improved to 80.4% in Q3 2020, as compared to average feed grade of 0.26% Cu and copper recovery of 78.2% in Q3 2019, which are the primary reasons for higher production in Q3 2020. Copper grade is expected to continue to improve in Q4 2020, as the Company has completed mining in the Pit#1 area and has restarted mining in the higher grade Pit #3 area. Mining costs are expected to remain at lower levels as the waste haul remains short as Pit#1 is being backfilled with waste rock from Pit#3. Mill availability averaged 90.8% for Q3 2020 as compared to 91.9% in Q3 2019. The slight decrease in mill availability was a result of scheduled preventative maintenance shutdowns in Q3 2020. With expected higher grades and higher recoveries driving increased production in the fourth quarter of 2020, Copper Mountain expects to achieve the higher end of its guidance range for the year.

C1 cash cost per pound of copper produced for Q3 2020 decreased 40% to US$1.27, as compared to US$2.12 in Q3 2019. The decrease in cost per pound in Q3 2020 was the result of higher production, reduced mining costs and higher by-product credits for the gold and silver produced in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019.

All-in sustaining cost per pound of copper produced (AISC) in Q3 2020 decreased 37% to US$1.43, as compared to US$2.28 in Q3 2019. The low AISC carries forward from the low C1 cost per pound with addition of $3.9 million in sustaining capital, lease and applicable administration expenditures in Q3 2020 as compared to $3.4 million in Q3 2019.

Total all-in cost per pound of copper produced (AIC), net of credits, for Q3 2020 decreased 37% to US$1.68, as compared to US$2.67 in Q3 2019. The low AIC carries forward from the low AISC with the addition of $6.4 million in deferred stripping and $nil of low-grade stockpile mining costs incurred in Q3 2020 as compared to $8.3 million of deferred stripping and $0.3 million of low-grade stockpile costs in Q3 2019.

The significant decrease in C1, AISC, and AIC recognized in Q3 2020 as compared to past quarters was a result of the Company's strong copper production, cost savings initiatives and operating efficiencies at the Copper Mountain mine, supplemented by an increase in precious metals prices and production for Q3 2020.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Results and Highlights (100%) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (In thousands of CDN$, except for per share amounts) 2020 $ 2019 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Financial







Revenue 94,992 62,703 235,645 214,717 Gross profit 42,019 (1,428) 57,329 23,484 Gross profit before depreciation(1) 47,091 4,866 74,472 41,282 Net income (loss) 33,249 (10,595) 21,724 9,761 Income (loss) per share – basic 0.13 (0.05) 0.08 0.03 Adjusted earnings(1) 15,078 (5,602) 15,067 (482) Adjusted earnings per share – basic 0.08 (0.03) 0.08 (0.00) EBITDA(1) 51,226 (3,204) 60,631 38,917 Adjusted EBITDA 33,055 1,789 53,974 28,674 Cash flow from operations 38,595 368 70,620 46,893 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period



53,573 36,008

(1) Non-GAAP performance measure. See MD&A for details.

In Q3 2020, revenue was $95 million, net of pricing adjustments and treatment charges, compared to $62.7 million in Q3 2019. Q3 2020 revenue is based on the sale of 17.8 million pounds of copper, 6,232 ounces of gold, and 67,901 ounces of silver. This compares to 17.0 million pounds of copper, 6,400 ounces of gold and 57,426 ounces of silver sold in Q3 2019. Revenue increased significantly as a result of increased sales and higher metal prices, including a positive mark to market and final adjustment on concentrate sales of $11.3 million. This compares to a negative mark to market and final adjustment of $2.4 million for Q3 2019, a differential of approximately $13.7 million. Q3 2020 revenue before the mark to market adjustment was $83.7 million as compared to $63.6 million for Q3 2019.

Cost of sales in Q3 2020 was $53.0 million as compared to $64.1 million for Q3 2019. A substantial part of the decrease in cost of sales is a result of the Company's cost savings initiatives resulting from the revised operating plan which included utilizing less equipment. Q3 2020 cost of sales did not include any mining costs being allocated to the low-grade stockpile and the Company allocated $6.4 million to deferred stripping. This is compared to Q3 2019 cost of sales which was net of $8.3 million of deferred stripping and low-grade stockpile costs.

The Company reported net income of $33.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $10.6 million for the same period of 2019. The variance in the higher net income for 2020, as compared to 2019, was a result of several items including:

Revenue in Q3 2020 included a positive mark to market and final adjustment from provisional pricing on concentrate sales, as mentioned above;

Revenue in Q3 2020 was higher as a result of higher metal prices experienced in the quarter as compared to Q3 2019.

The inclusion of a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange gain of $6 .9 million in Q3 2020 as compared to a non-cash unrealized foreign exchange loss of $4 .0 million in Q3 2019, a differential of approximately $10 .9 million, which was primarily related to the Company's debt that is denominated in US dollars.

On adjusted basis, the Company recorded a net income of $15.1 million in Q3 2020, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in Q3 2019.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

Copper Mountain Mill Expansion

In July 2020, the Company completed the first stage of the Ball Mill Expansion project which included installation of the Direct Flotation Reactors (DFRs). The Ball Mill Expansion is designed to increase throughput to 45,000 tonnes per day from 40,000 tonnes per day and improve copper recovery as a result of being able to achieve a finer grind of ore. The DFRs have increased the efficiency and the capacity of the current cleaner circuit, and as planned increased copper concentrate grade from about 24 to 28%, resulting in lower concentrate transportation, smelting and refining costs during Q3 2020. The installation of the DFRs was completed on schedule and on budget.

As noted in Q1 2020, as a result of COVID-19, the Company deferred all major capital spend and therefore halted work on the second stage of the Ball Mill Expansion project, which deferred the actual installation of a third ball mill that the Company had already purchased and had delivered to site. Work was reduced to completing commitments on long lead items, which would allow the project to restart in an efficient and expeditious manner. The Company has re-commenced activities for the installation of the third ball mill for a construction start in early 2021. Copper Mountain is planning for commissioning of the Ball Mill Expansion project by the end of Q3 2021.

2020 OUTLOOK

The Company is reducing its 2020 AIC guidance to a range of US$1.85 to US$2.00 per pound of copper from a range of US$2.20 to US$2.35 per pound of copper. The Company reaffirms its 2020 production guidance of 70 to 75 million pounds of copper and expects to be at the higher end of the range. Copper production is expected to be stronger in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a result of higher grades and improved recoveries.

Q3 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Copper Mountain will host a conference call on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:30 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss the third quarter 2020 results.

Dial-in information:

Toronto and international: 647-427-7450

North America (toll-free): 1-888-231-8191

To participate in the webcast live via computer go to:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1379598&tp_key=9549f68559

Replay Call Information

Toronto and international: 416-849-0833, Passcode: 3359433

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056, Passcode: 3359433

The conference call replay will be available until 8:59 pm (Pacific Time) on November 9, 2020. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the company's website at http://www.cumtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to approximately 120 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,443 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



(Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)











September 30,

2020 $ December 31, 2019 $





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 53,573 32,126 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 32,159 27,947 Inventory 31,172 35,299







116,904 95,372





Reclamation bonds 4,159 3,740 Deferred tax assets 18,274 28,088 Property, plant and equipment 542,237 501,663 Low grade stockpile 64,932 64,978







746,506 693,841 Liabilities









Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 38,905 41,366 Amounts payable to related parties 3,785 104,698 Current portion of long-term debt 64,769 60,260 Current tax liability 1,079 1,186

108,538 207,510





Provisions 17,816 18,104 Due to related parties 151,803 - Long-term debt 161,661 188,123 Deferred tax liability 3,474 2,203

443,292 415,940 Equity Attributable to shareholders of the Company:



Share capital 267,399 266,663 Contributed surplus 19,494 18,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,176) (4,158) Accumulated deficit (55,057) (70,516)

229,660 210,612 Non-controlling interest 73,554 67,289 Total equity 303,214 277,901







746,506 693,841

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30 (Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for number of and earnings per share)







Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2020 $ 2019 $ 2020 $ 2019 $









Revenue 94,992 62,703 235,645 214,717 Cost of sales (52,973) (64,131) (178,316) (191,233) Gross profit (loss) 42,019 (1,428) 57,329 23,484









Other income and expenses







General and administration (1,836) (3,517) (5,196) (8,908) Share based compensation (863) (497) (2,066) (1,684) Operating income (loss) 39,320 (5,442) 50,067 12,892









Finance and other income 517 135 622 389 Finance expense (3,741) (3,454) (11,173) (11,695) Unrealized loss on interest rate swap (2) (15) (1,020) (505) Foreign exchange (loss) gain 6,938 (4,041) (5,457) 8,733 Loss on sale of fixed asset (102) - (102) - Income (loss) before tax 42,930 (12,817) 32,937 9,814









Current tax recovery (expense) 385 (190) (128) (1,166) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (10,066) 2,412 (11,085) 1,113 Net income (loss) 33,249 (10,595) 21,724 9,761









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment 897 (1,432) 1,982 (4,139) Total comprehensive income (loss) 34,146 (12,027) 23,706 5,622



















Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders of the Company 24,420 (8,755) 15,459 4,848 Non-controlling interest 8,829 (1,840) 6,265 4,913

33,249 (10,595) 21,724 9,761 Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic 0.13 (0.05) 0.08 0.03 Diluted 0.13 (0.05) 0.08 0.03









Weighted average shares outstanding, basic (thousands) 191,544 190,344 191,403 188,925 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 193,035 191,711 192,082 190,492 Shares outstanding at end of the period (thousands) 192,301 191,331 192,301 191,331

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2020 $ 2019 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss) for the period 33,249 (10,595) 21,724 9,761 Adjustments for:







Depreciation 5,072 6,312 17,168 17,834 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 102 - 102 - Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,077) 672 5,856 (8,916) Unrealized loss on interest rate swap 2 15 1,020 505 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 10,066 (2,412) 11,085 (1,113) Finance expense 3,741 3,454 11,173 11,695 Share based compensation 863 497 2,066 1,684

47,018 (2,057) 70,194 31,450 Net changes in working capital items (8,423) 2,425 426 15,443 Net cash from operating activities 38,595 368 70,620 46,893









Cash flows from investing activities







Deferred stripping activities (6,402) (8,264) (13,839) (32,608) Development of property, plant and equipment (4,970) (6,590) (20,762) (14,486) Reclamation bonds (4) 4,545 (419) 4,621 Net cash (used in) from investing activities (11,376) (10,309) (35,020) (42,473)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds on exercise of options and warrants 482 2,284 482 2,310 Advances from non-controlling interest 22,313 23,294 46,536 38,329 Payments made to non-controlling interest - - - (329) Loan principal paid (21,343) (21,189) (50,099) (43,558) Interest paid (1,894) (2,356) (6,925) (8,586) Finance lease payments (2,007) (626) (5,000) (1,900) Net cash used in financing activities (2,449) 1,407 (15,006) (13,734)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (200) 646 853 (801)









Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,570 (7,888) 21,447 (10,115)









Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 29,003 43,896 32,126 46,123









Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 53,573 36,008 53,573 36,008















SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

For further information: Letitia Wong, Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Telephone: 604-682-2992, Email: [email protected], Website: www.CuMtn.com

Related Links

www.CuMtn.com

