Copper Mountain Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 9, 2020. A total of 79,074,111 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 41.33% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors Vote For % For Votes Against % Against Set the number of directors at seven 79,016,148 99.93% 57,963 0.07%

Election of Directors Vote For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Bruce Aunger 41,093,225 51.97% 37,980,886 48.03% Michele Buchignani 73,737,324 93.25% 5,336,787 6.75% Gilmour Clausen 75,442,198 95.41% 3,631,913 4.59% Al Cloke 41,105,298 51.98% 37,968,813 48.02% Alistair Cowden 74,148,726 93.77% 4,925,385 6.23% Carl Renzoni 40,238,954 50.89% 38,835,157 49.11% William Washington 75,634,606 95.65% 3,439,505 4.35%

The Company reports shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.



Vote For % For Votes Against % Against Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 78,949,998 99.84% 124,113 0.16%

The Company's shareholders voted against the Company's non-binding advisory vote on compensation ("Say on Pay"). Although Say on Pay is an advisory vote and the results are not binding upon the Board, the Board will take into account the results of the vote, together with shareholder feedback and best practices in compensation and governance.



Vote For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of advisory vote on compensation 36,630,039 46.32% 42,444,072 53.68%

As a result of the AGM voting results, the Board of Directors will accelerate the process of Board renewal that is already underway and actively communicate with shareholders regarding Board renewal and compensation disclosures.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to approximately 120 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,443 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

For further information: Letitia Wong, Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Telephone: 604-682-2992, Email: [email protected], Website: www.CuMtn.com

Related Links

www.CuMtn.com

