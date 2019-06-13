Copper Mountain Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC | ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 12, 2019. A total of 78,230,118 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 43.76% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Set the number of directors at eight 73,274,750 99.70% 215,967 0.29%

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Bruce Aunger 73,253,559 99.67% 240,494 0.33% Michele Buchignani 73,223,784 99.63% 270,269 0.37% Gilmour Clausen 72,551,267 98.72% 942,786 1.28% Al Cloke 73,274,550 99.70% 219,503 0.30% Alistair Cowden 73,258,284 99.68% 235,750 0.32% James O'Rourke 51,288,398 69.79% 22,205,655 30.21% Carl Renzoni 51,277,977 69.77% 22,216,076 30.23% William Washington 73,243,154 99.66% 250,899 0.34%

The Company reports shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. The Company's shareholders voted in favour of the Company's April 2019 Restricted Share Unit Plan for executives of the Company, for the purpose of the issuance of common shares as was described in the management information circular.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 77,846,133 99.57% 335,653 0.00% April 2019 RSU Plan for the purpose of the issuance of common shares 54,836,372 74.61% 18,657,681 25.39%

The Company's shareholders voted against the Company's April 2019 Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan") for the directors of the Company, which gave the Company the flexibility to satisfy the settlement of deferred share units ("DSUs") by issuing common shares or cash, as opposed to cash only. As a result of this vote, the Company's DSU Plan will only allow for DSUs to be satisfied in cash.

The Company's shareholders also voted against the Company's non-binding advisory vote on compensation ("Say on Pay"). Although Say on Pay is an advisory vote and the results are not binding upon the Board, the Board will take into account the results of the vote, together with shareholder feedback and best practices in compensation and governance.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against April 2019 DSU Plan for the purpose of the issuance of common shares 33,821,346 46.02% 39,672,707 53.98% Approval of advisory vote on compensation 33,705,093 45.86% 39,788,960 54.14%

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent in 2020. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

