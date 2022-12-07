Copenhagen Metro Selects Copperleaf Portfolio to Optimize Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, announces the selection of Copperleaf Portfolio™ by Copenhagen Metro, the company responsible for operating the fully automated, driverless 24-hour rapid transit system in Denmark's capital.

The metro system in Copenhagen is aging—the first two metro lines in particular have been in operation for over 20 years. As infrastructure assets mature and investment decision-making criteria become more complex, Copenhagen Metro recognized the need to implement an Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solution that enables a risk-informed, value-based approach to maintaining and expanding the network and supports its aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2025.

Copperleaf Portfolio will allow Copenhagen Metro to streamline its portfolio planning process and develop the highest-value investment strategies aligned with the company's goals around service availability, customer satisfaction, safety, capacity, and climate footprint.

The Copperleaf solution provides a robust process for creating and evaluating investment options based on a single source of truth, allowing the company to evaluate dissimilar investment options on a common economic scale and make trade-off decisions with confidence.

"Implementing an AIP solution is an exciting step for us at Copenhagen Metro to digitalize our reinvestments in the metro, so that we can create data-driven plans to ensure we are making the most profitable reinvestments in the future," said Rebekka Nymark, Executive Director at Copenhagen Metro. "The Copperleaf solution will enable us to make more complex investment decisions, where economy, capacity, customer satisfaction, sustainability, and other important focus areas can be brought into play."

"Copenhagen Metro is our second client in the rail sector and the first rapid transit company to join the growing Copperleaf Community. We are excited to get started and look forward to working with the team," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "Our solution will enable the company to create what-if scenarios and develop optimal asset investment plans that deliver the highest value to the company and its stakeholders."

"Copenhagen Metro is a leader in technological innovation with customer satisfaction at the heart of its strategy," added Christina Jørgensen, Regional Manager for Copperleaf in the Nordics and Baltics. "We look forward to working with them to achieve their goals and thank them for their trust with this important project."

About Copenhagen Metro

Copenhagen Metro operates the 24/7 rapid transit system in Copenhagen, Denmark. The metro system covers a length of 38.2 km, including 4 lines and 39 stations, and serves 73 million passengers per year. The organization is currently undergoing rapid expansion, with a number of new lines and stations planned in the coming years.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

