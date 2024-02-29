COOPERATION BETWEEN ALTITUDE AEROSPACE and HYNAERO

A key milestone in the development of the Fregate-F100, amphibious water bomber aircraft

MONTREAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - HYNAERO and Altitude Aerospace have signed a cooperation protocol for a strategic collaboration in the development of the Fregate-F100 amphibious water bomber aircraft.

HYNAERO, a start-up from Bordeaux (France), working on the design and manufacturing of a new generation amphibious water bomber aircraft, the Fregate-F100, is pleased to announce the signing of a cooperation protocol (MoU) with Altitude Aerospace, an international group specializing in aeronautical engineering activities, from design to production.

Fregate-F100 Cooperation (CNW Group/Altitude Aerospace)

The protocol, signed on February 10th, 2024, formalizes the commitment of both companies to collaborate on the Fregate-F100 program and particularly on the conceptual design phases of the aircraft.

"We are delighted to formalize this partnership with Altitude Aerospace, with whom we have been collaborating for several months already," says David Pincet, co-founder and President. "This agreement represents, in addition to the know-how and experience of Altitude Aerospace, significant financial support and a major step forward for the next phases of our aircraft program."

Nancy Venneman, President of the Altitude Aerospace Group, also expresses her enthusiasm for this new collaboration: "We are delighted to collaborate on this ambitious and innovate new program, which is completely in line with the strategic positioning of the group and, moreover, with our geographical development in France".

About Hynaero:

The company HYNAERO is a start-up leading the European FREGATE-F100 program, an amphibious aerial firefighter aircraft, with a payload capacity and autonomy unrivalled on the market for this type of aircraft, with an integrated predictive maintenance system. It will provide private and institutional operators with a modern aircraft that meets the challenges of the increasing major wildfires around the world and the need to protect our forests, which are our carbon sinks. https//hynaero.com

About Altitude Aerospace:

Founded in 2005, ALTITUDE AEROSPACE is an engineering design office that specializes in design, analysis and certification for both the development of new aircraft programs and existing aircraft fleets. The company collaborates closely on the development of large-scale subassemblies such as fuselage sections, wing boxes and doors. In addition, the ALTITUDE AEROSPACE Group provides support to numerous airlines worldwide in the modification and repair of aircraft via its Transport Canada DAO, its EASA DOA and FAA delegates. The group employs over 170 engineers across three sites; Montreal (Canada), Toulouse (France) and Portland, Oregon (USA). www.altitudeaero.com

