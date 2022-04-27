Convin - the platform that reimagines virtual assisted selling for businesses, has raised $2.1M in seed funding from Kalaari Capital

While working with industry leaders across domains like BFSI, EdTech, Healthcare, Real Estate & Travel, and Hospitality, the team witnessed first-hand challenges and changes in customer buying patterns. The founding team realized the requirement for a holistic platform that allows customers to interact at multiple channels in different ways, automates conversation analysis, assists agents to sell better, improves productivity for agents, and enhances end-customer experiences was accelerating.

Convin's vision is to provide businesses with powerful tools to solve critical problems – efficient revenue generation, sales process observability, sales conversational intelligence, and enhanced customer experience – through an end-to-end assisted selling platform.

Speaking on the funding, Durgesh Choudhary, Founder, and CPO - "We believe that assisted selling will stay & will become even more crucial for enabling better business output & great customer experiences. With Convin, we want to transform the entire model of assisted selling for businesses & their customers."

Convin will utilize the funding to fuel its end-to-end assisted selling platform development and expand the product & GTM teams.

"With Convin, we want to enable sales leaders to drive the revenue and ensure that the sales representatives can fulfill their quota by effectively and efficiently engaging the customers in conversation," said Bharat Patidar, the Founder, and COO of Convin.

Convin believes that they are one step closer to providing an all-in-one platform for assisted selling with this new note of confidence.

"The disruptive events of the last two years have accelerated SalesTech adoption – remote virtual selling, distributed sales teams, & an expanding array of digital customer touchpoints. A new category of SalesTech is emerging as AI has progressed and as sales teams have uncovered gaps in the current tech stack."

"The founding team's deep technical expertise, product thinking clarity, and passion for solving a critical problem stood out for us. We are excited to partner with Convin to build a SaaS business that makes sales and customer interactions efficient for organizations across the globe," said Kiran Vasireddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital.

Convin was founded in 2021 in Bengaluru and since then has worked with various global companies in different domains to provide a platform for assisted selling to improve sales. Convin received its pre-seed funding from Titan Capital and 9Unicorns back in June 2021.

