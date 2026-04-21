Conversational AI Leaders Named in 2026 Data Quadrant Report by Info-Tech Research Group

The 2026 Conversational AI Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group highlights top providers that help organizations deliver intelligent, scalable interactions, enhance user experiences, and automate service across channels. Rankings are based on verified feedback from end users collected through Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Conversational AI platforms have become a critical foundation for organizations looking to enhance customer engagement and automate increasingly complex interactions. By enabling intelligent, real-time communication across channels, these solutions allow teams to scale support, improve user experiences, and reduce the strain on human resources. The 2026 Conversational AI Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies the top four providers that stand out for their performance and overall user satisfaction, based on insights from the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Leading Conversational AI Vendors Recognized in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Data Quadrant Report. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

AI-powered conversational platforms enable organizations to deliver intelligent, real-time interactions across digital and voice channels through scalable, cloud-based environments. These platforms support a wide range of use cases, including customer service automation, virtual assistants, employee support, and conversational commerce. With capabilities such as natural language understanding, contextual awareness, omnichannel deployment, and seamless integration with enterprise systems, these solutions allow teams to enhance user experiences, improve efficiency, and scale engagement while maintaining consistency and accuracy across interactions.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likelihood to recommend, feature ranking, Net Emotional Footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Based on 532 end-user reviews from Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the 2026 Conversational AI Data Quadrant Report recognizes the top providers in the market. These providers help organizations deliver intelligent interactions, improve user experiences, and automate service across channels.

The 2026 Conversational AI Champions are as follows:

Kore.ai AI for Service, 8.7 CS, recognized for its breadth of features.

Dialogflow, 8.6 CS, ranked high for its ease of implementation.

Amazon Lex, 8.5 CS, valued for ease of data integration.

Qualified PiperX, 8.5 CS, ranked high for exceptional vendor support.

"Organizations are rethinking how they engage with customers and support employees through more natural, real-time interactions across channels," says Benedict Chang, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "As adoption grows, what's standing out isn't just the sophistication of the technology, but how intuitive these platforms are to implement and manage, along with the quality of support providers deliver throughout the lifecycle. These factors are playing a critical role in driving stronger user satisfaction and long-term value."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Conversational AI Data Quadrant Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a peer-review platform from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm. The platform provides verified end-user insights that help organizations evaluate software based on features, vendor experience, and overall value. In addition to end-user insights, the firm offers peer-driven resources and advisory services, including buyer reviews, marketing and product guidance, and go-to-market support. These offerings enable technology providers to better understand customer needs, refine product strategies, and clearly communicate differentiated value to the market.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418