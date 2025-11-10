Convergence Networks Acquires Winnipeg IT Leader Clear Concepts, Expanding Its Security-First Platform Across North America

WINNIPEG, MB and PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Convergence Networks, one of North America's leading Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its acquisition of Clear Concepts, a respected Winnipeg-based IT services firm known for its deep Microsoft expertise.

The acquisition, backed by Riverside Partners, strengthens Convergence Networks' Canadian presence and reinforces its mission to make technology secure, accessible, and built for real-world impact. Although the transaction was finalized earlier this year, the companies are now celebrating the successful completion of their integration, bringing their teams, services, and brand together under a shared vision for growth.

Shared Vision for People-First Technology

Founded in 2001, Clear Concepts has been a cornerstone of Manitoba's business community for more than two decades, helping hundreds of small and mid-sized organizations to modernize, secure, and scale their technology environments. The company is recognized for its deep Microsoft expertise, with capabilities that few regional providers can match. Its specialities include Microsoft 365 and Azure Modern Work solutions, automation and AI consulting, Power BI analytics, SharePoint development, and customized Microsoft training programs.

"At Convergence Networks, we believe technology should make people's lives easier," said Chris Remy, CEO of Convergence Networks. "Clear Concepts has built their reputation on that same philosophy. Their strength in Microsoft solutions, combined with a people-first culture and strong community roots, make them a natural fit. Together, we're expanding access to secure, modern IT for Canadian businesses and creating new opportunities for local talent in Winnipeg and beyond."

"We've always focused on helping Prairie businesses use technology they can trust," said Glenn Kemp, Managing Partner of Clear Concepts. "Becoming a part of Convergence Networks allows us keep that local commitment while giving our clients access to world-class cybersecurity expertise and the scale to support their long-term growth."

What This Means for Winnipeg and Beyond

More than 65 employees from Clear Concepts are now part of Convergence Networks, reinforcing the city's growing reputation as a hub for Canadian tech talent. Expanded Capabilities: Clients now benefit from enhanced cybersecurity, AI, automation, and data analytics, all under a unified Convergence Networks brand.

"The addition of Clear Concepts represents a key milestone in Convergence Networks' strategy to build a leading, security-first managed services practice across North America," said David Del Papa, General Partner at Riverside Partners.

David Belluck, General Partner at Riverside Partners added "Convergence Networks continues to demonstrate the disciplined growth we look for in our portfolio--combining organic growth with targeted acquisitions that enhance capability, geography, and culture. This integration expands Convergence Networks' Canadian presence and reinforces its position as a premier provider of cybersecurity and IT services."

About Convergence Networks

Convergence Networks is a leading North American Managed Services Provider with offices across the U.S and Canada. For more than 25 years, the company has helped organizations reduce risk, simplify IT operations, and align technology strategy with business goals. Convergence Networks delivers end-to-end solutions across cybersecurity, cloud, modern workplace, and responsible AI adoption, helping clients build a secure foundation for growth. For more information, visit: www.convergencenetworks.com

About Clear Concepts

Clear Concepts is a Canadian IT managed services provider headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Since 2001, it has supported small and mid-sized businesses with modern IT solutions, Microsoft 365 and Azure services, real-time managed IT, cybersecurity, automation and AI consulting, Power BI and analytics, SharePoint development, app modernization, and adoption training.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries and is known for partnering with founders, owners, and management teams to help companies scale. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com

