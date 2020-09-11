MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of Yves Cadotte, Eng., who has been ordered to pay three fines totaling $30,000.

Mr. Cadotte received these sanctions specifically for tolerating or participating in a contract sharing scheme for engineering services in the cities of Montreal and Longueuil. The offences occurred between 2002 and 2009, while Mr. Cadotte was vice-president of business development in a division of SNC-Lavalin.

In its decision, the Disciplinary Council points out that Mr. Cadotte violated ethical obligations "that strike at the very heart of practicing his profession" and that his actions cast a shadow on the entire engineering profession.

The full version of this decision is available on the Web site of the Société québécoise d'information juridique (SOQUIJ).

As a reminder, the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Council are meant to protect the public by dissuading professionals from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of the profession.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turns 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. The OIQ's aim is to be a unifying organization and a reference for professionalism and excellence in engineering. Its mission is to protect the public by acting to ensure that engineers serve society with professionalism and integrity, in compliance with the laws, regulations and standards that govern the profession and in the public interest. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

For a quick update on OIQ news, join its virtual communities:

SOURCE Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

For further information: Patrick Leblanc, Senior Public Affairs Advisor, Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, Tel.: 514 441-3697

Related Links

www.oiq.qc.ca

