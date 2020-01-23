Contraband tobacco and vehicle seizure in Cornwall: RCMP

CORNWALL, ON, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - In the early morning hours of January 8th, 2020, members of the RCMP Cornwall Detachment's Border Integrity Team observed a boat making landfall in the Glen Walter area. Several black garbage bags were unloaded from the boat onto the shore. Meanwhile, a pickup truck arrived at the location and was loaded with the same black garbage bags. Police attended the location and the female driver was placed under arrest. The two suspects that were observed unloading the bags on shore and into the pickup truck were able to escape by boat. The search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 35 garbage bags containing a total of 619.5kg of fine cut tobacco not stamped in accordance with the Excise Act (2001). The pickup truck, a 2004 Dodge Ram, was also seized.

The driver, Linda Albers, 49 years old, from Cornwall, ON, was charged with Possession of Unstamped Tobacco pursuant to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act (2001). She was released from custody on an Appearance Notice, and is scheduled to appear in Court on March 4th, 2020. Albers also faces charges under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the Cornwall RCMP at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SOURCE Cornwall Regional Task Force

For further information: Cpl Yves Labbé, RCMP Cornwall Detachment, 613-937-2800; Mr. Bill Dickson, Ontario Provincial Police, 613-285-2752, Email: [email protected]