Continuus Technologies Welcomes Accomplished Financial Services Leader, Kellyn Cochell, as Chief Revenue Officer

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Continuus Technologies, a strategic and technical data consulting firm serving some of the largest financial services organizations, has announced the hiring of Kellyn Cochell as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Welcoming Kellyn to our team marks a significant leap forward for Continuus," said Matt Moeser, Founder and CEO of Continuus. "With her profound comprehension of our clients' requirements and the technology ecosystem they navigate, we are exceptionally positioned for continuous growth and success."

Kellyn Cochell – CRO, Continuus Technologies

Kellyn is an accomplished leader in the Financial Services Industry, bringing over 13 years of sales and leadership experience to her role as Chief Revenue Officer at Continuus. Prior to joining Continuus, she was a Senior Officer and Senior Sales Director at FactSet, focused on Asset Management. Her deep experience scaling channel partners like Snowflake and leading large, specialized sales teams positions her to drive growth at Continuus.

"After over a decade of selling Market Data in the Financial Services Industry at the highest levels, I'm impressed by the deep knowledge and white glove customer service from Continuus. Continuus speaks the client's language and is fluent in Snowflake technology, which is critical in complex data projects. The team here is full of Consultants with impressive industry experience. I'm excited to partner with our clients and together, create and execute a data strategy that will transform their data into actionable decisions."

Continuus has been steadily establishing its position in the data industry as one of the leading integrators and advisors for financial services organizations. With capabilities across the entire data value chain, they help firms understand their unique data challenges and bring new insights to their data strategy, architecture, and implementation. Continuus boasts unmatched industry partnerships and expertise, partnering with some of the most recognized vendors in the financial services industry, including FactSet, SimCorp, State Street Alpha, and more. They are a Snowflake Premier Partner and earned the Snowflake Financial Services Industry Competency badge, as well as an Alteryx Premier Partner.

About Continuus Technologies

Continuus Technologies is a financial services data and analytics consulting firm, uniquely positioned to be the integrator and advisor that brings the Financial Services Data Cloud ecosystem together through technical expertise, partnerships, and core differentiator: industry expertise. Continuus consultants are thought leaders and come with exemplary careers and experience from the financial industry. We provide strategy, implementation, and support to make data consumable for the organization and leverage market data to maximize the value of our clients' data and technology investments. We specialize in Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Engineering, Data Analytics, and AI/ML consulting services.

