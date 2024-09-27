ContactMonkey places No. 163 on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - ContactMonkey is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 163 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. ContactMonkey earned its spot with three-year growth of 279%.

In 2023, while still fully bootstrapped and profitable, ContactMonkey surpassed $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) leading to its recognition as one of Canada's top-growing companies for three consecutive years. This is a milestone revenue achievement that less than 0.4% of B2B SaaS companies ever realize. Further, the company ranked 47th in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program (2023), secured $55M in Series A funding from Updata Partners, and was accepted into the C100 Growth Program - all while maintaining its growth trajectory.

"ContactMonkey is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of internal communicators. Our global clients struggle to reach employees across languages and time zones. This is why we launched our multi-language email feature that allows organizations to send and measure campaigns in multiple languages. We operate with a deep curiosity and bias for action which helps us anticipate and act on market demand—I attribute this to our growth," says Scott Pielsticker, founder and CEO of ContactMonkey."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here .

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About ContactMonkey

ContactMonkey is an internal communications platform that integrates with Outlook, Gmail, Microsoft Teams, HRIS platforms, and SMS to streamline employee engagement. With a powerful email builder and advanced analytics, it enables communicators to create, send, and measure engaging employee emails. ContactMonkey also offers data-driven insights through click maps, real-time surveys, and comprehensive metrics to help organizations optimize their internal communications and boost productivity. To learn more, visit www.contactmonkey.com .

