Consumer Genius Launches into Life Insurance Space Providing Life Insurance Leads to the Country's Largest Insurance Firms

Life insurance is essential for those who want to prepare for unexpected events. It serves as financial support to surviving loved ones who may be left with the financial impact of an individual's sudden passing. When that happens, beneficiaries usually get a tax-free lump sum payout from the life insurance company.

Surprisingly, a recent study shows approximately 40% of Canadians do not have life insurance at all. Despite the rising appreciation for insurance as an essential need, that's about four in ten Canadians that still don't own any life insurance. This data comes from the EY Global Insurance Outlook. So, insurance companies are working to maintain their growth by shifting their focus from products to customers. Today's consumers expect greater choice, personalization, simplicity, and ease when it comes to their experience and interactions with insurance agents and brokers, and that is exactly what Consumer Genius is bringing to the table through its life insurance division.

You can simply visit www.canadianliferates.ca and answer a few simple starting questions. Based on your responses you will then be tailored and presented with a customized quote. The process takes less than a minute to complete, and it amongst the simplest ways to obtain life insurance coverage in Canada.

Paul Hadzoglou is the President of the Canadian FinTech Giant, Consumer Genius Inc. "Canadians need fast and accurate information in todays fast paced environment to make educated, informed decisions. We at Consumer Genius pride ourselves on our approach in giving all consumers alike that ability to make the decision that's right for them, without wasting their time and connecting them directly with a professional that is available to serve their needs," says Paul.

Consumers can go to www.canadianliferates.ca and fill out a short form to explain what kind of life insurance they need and how much they require for coverage. From there, through its proprietary algorithm, the platform will then recommend the best course of action for that consumer and will even put them directly in touch with the expert assigned to help them secure a policy. This process is fully secure and confidential in accordance with privacy laws, and the platform does not charge any user fees. "We are here to help consumers source the products they need, and we tend not to charge user fees in the majority of our platforms," says Paul.

Life insurance is an ideal option for Canadians who want to alleviate the financial risk to their loved ones of untimely or accidental death. The money beneficiaries can get is tax-free, allowing dependents to cover expenses and other requirements. In addition, it's a good idea to get life insurance as early as possible because factors brought by age can make premiums more expensive. However, most Canadians are underinsured, as the latest Canadian life insurance statistics reveal. Consumer Genius new life insurance platform also maintains a fully digital process; therefore, a consumer can use the platform without leaving the comfort of their own home and never has to go into a physical location to get the policy bonded. This process is highly convenient given today's challenges surrounding the pandemic and the necessity to maintain social distancing.

About Canadianliferates

Canadianliferates.ca is owned by Consumer Genius Inc. The purpose of the www.canadianliferates.ca Brand is to help consumers feel comfortable about seeking advice and rates when it comes to life insurance. The licensed experts that work with Canadianliferates will suggest the best policy and term for one's individual situation and the best way to handle and plan for the long term regarding your personal insurance needs. Furthermore, the platform is free to use, and fully digital thereby helping maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Established in 2015, Consumer Genius Inc. is the parent company to many of North America's fastest growing online platforms. Consumer Genius operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in the financial and non-financial sectors. The various platforms that Consumer Genius owns and operates allows consumers to search through reviews, ratings, offers and real time rates, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from, or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they provide borrowers with the ability to apply for services from multiple lenders, car loans, Insurance firms, personal loans, credit card rates, small business loans and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, providing their customers with the knowledge and information required to make the smartest financial decisions. Over 60,000 Consumers apply for a loan or financial service or product through the platforms owned and operated by Consumer Genius Inc. every single month and over $2 Billion in application volume is processed through Consumer Genius Inc.'s platforms every year. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz.com, LendingArch, Juggling Debt, Crush Leads, CarsFast.ca and BestLendersFor.com.

